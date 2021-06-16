Webinar (Thursday, June 17, 2021) - Supporting Peace, Conditioning Aid

Supporting Peace, Conditioning Aid

with APN Staff

APN is unveiling new policy position in support of conditioning United States aid to Israel. This position stems from our conviction that the US aid should not be used to cement and perpetuate the occupation, and thus undermine the long-term prospects for peace and the security of Israelis and Palestinians. Read President and CEO Hadar Susskind's article in Time magazine laying out the new policy here.

To discuss the new position and get any questions you may have answered, please join this special webinar on Thursday June 17th at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, featuring APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind and our Director of Government Relations Madeleine Cereghino.

REGISTER HERE