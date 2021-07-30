Statement: APN Welcomes Lipstadt Nomination

Americans for Peace Now welcomes the nomination of Deborah Lipstadt to be the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and urges the Senate to confirm her nomination.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “The office of the Special Envoy on antisemitism is more important today than ever, both because of the surge in antisemitic acts and expressions worldwide, and because of efforts to abuse the notion and definition of antisemitism for political gains. We trust that Professor Lipstadt has the skills and temperament to address both challenges. We have no doubt that the Senate will confirm Prof. Lipstadt’s nomination, and we are looking forward to engaging with her once she takes office.

“As America’s longest-serving Jewish organization advocating for Israeli-Palestinian peace, we have a special interest protecting the fight against antisemitism from demagogues seeking to manipulate it as a tool to legitimize destructive Israeli government policies that jeopardize Israel’s future as a democracy and a Jewish state. We look forward to working with Prof. Lipstadt to protect the integrity of her office and her mission.”