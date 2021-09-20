APN Urges Senate to Confirm Nides as Ambassador to Israel 

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes this Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing of Thomas Nides as US Ambassador to Israel and urges the Senate – both in committee and on the floor - to confirm his nomination.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “Tom Nides is a highly qualified nominee. We urge the Senate to quickly confirm him. This position is too important to be held vacant or to be used as a pawn in political gamesmanship. We look forward to working with Mr. Nides once he is confirmed.”