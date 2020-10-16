APN’s Rabin Memorial Event Features US, Israeli Stars

Actor Mandy Patinkin and singers Netta Barzilai, Ahinoam (Noa) Nini, Peter Yarrow, Ali Paris, and David Broza will perform at Americans for Peace Now’s October 20th event, commemorating the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated 25 years ago by an Israeli extremist.

Speaking at the event will be Rabin’s granddaughter Noa Rothman, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, as well as other American and Israeli public figures and an official Palestinian representative.

The event will be live streamed online, using a video conferencing platform.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “In honoring Rabin and his legacy, we hope to remind supporters of Israeli-Palestinian peace worldwide that the conflict between the two peoples is an existential threat to both, that it must and can be resolved, and that determined leadership such as Rabin’s is necessary for progress toward resolution. We urge people who care about Israelis and Palestinians to take part in our event as an opportunity to draw inspiration from Rabin’s determination to do the hard, thankless – and sometimes dangerous – work to achieve Palestinian-Israeli peace.”

For more about the event, see here, here, and here.

To register for the event, please click here.