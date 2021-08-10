Press Release: APN Announces Six New Board Members

At its 40th anniversary gala on October 7, Americans for Peace Now’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind welcomed six new members to the organization’s Board of Directors. The six are: Larry Gellman, Debra Katz, Marilyn Katz, Joshua Malina, Abby Rapoport, and Randi Weingarten.

APN’s Chair of the Board, James Klutznick, said: “This new slate of governing officers, joining our existing group of devoted, conscientious Board members, will enhance our influence, effectiveness and reach. On behalf of our organization’s many activists and supporters throughout the United States, I thank them for joining our Board and welcome their help in navigating our movement toward a future of peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Following are short bios of APN’s new Board members:

Larry Gellman is a wealth management consultant to a private worldwide investment firm. He has studied and lectured on Jewish wisdom and ethics. He has spent 30 years as a Jewish philanthropist and a volunteer leader of organizations including Israel Bonds, Federations, AIPAC, CLAL, and J Street. He lives in Tucson, AZ and Aspen, CO.

Debra Katz is a founding partner of Katz, Marshall, & Banks LLP and primarily practices employment discrimination, sexual harassment, and whistleblower retaliation. She is one of America’s leading attorneys representing sexual harassment and assault survivors.

Marilyn Katz is the founder and president of MK Communications, Inc. She followed a dual track career, originally training as a sociologist and then pursued interests in media and public policy. Katz worked as a writer, producer, and director of educational and theatrical films, and wrote about and advocated for public policy reform of a variety of government institutions.

Joshua Malina is an American film and stage actor known for playing Will Bailey on the NBC drama The West Wing, Jeremy Goodwin on Sports Night, David Rosen on Scandal, and President Siebert on The Big Bang Theory. In 2004, Malina was a participant in the first-ever national television advertising campaign supporting donations to Jewish federations.

Abby Rapoport spent the first portion of her career as a political reporter, covering Texas politics for the Texas Tribune, the Texas Observer and then The American Prospect. Her work has also appeared in Glamour, The National Journal, and The New Republic. Prior to founding Stranger’s Guide, she served as Acting Publisher for the Texas Observer.

Randi Weingarten is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, defending 1.7 million educators, healthcare providers and government employees. Before she was elected as AFT president in 2008, Weingarten led the United Federation of Teachers. She is an avid fighter for access to education, and has served on the Education Reform Commission, Equity and Excellence Commission, and chaired New York City’s Municipal Labor Committee.