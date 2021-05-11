Webinar (November 8, 2021) - Six Palestinian NGOs Designated as "Terrorist Organizations": What Happened and Why

Two weeks ago, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the designation of 6 prominent Palestinian West Bank NGO’s as “terrorist organizations”. Shortly thereafter the United States State Department asked for clarification. Additionally, members of Congress have asked to be briefed on the evidence. Given that the public has not seen that evidence, there has been widespread speculation on the contents of the allegations and the dossier presented, the validity of the claims, and on the possible political motivations behind this designation.

If true, why hasn’t Israel publicized its case against the six? Why has it opted to take administrative rather than legal actions against them? What are the implications of this designation for these NGO and for the rest of Palestinian civil society, and for their allies in Israel and in the international community?

For answers to these and other questions regarding this affair, please join Americans for Peace Now and our guest Michael Sfard, one of Israel’s preeminent human rights lawyers, on Monday at 12:00 EST to learn more about this situation.