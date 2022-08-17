Webinar: AIPAC vs. Democracy with Ruth Messinger and Mik Moore

The controversial practices of AIPAC’s super PAC are causing outrage in America’s Jewish community and ruffling feathers on Capitol Hill. Many are questioning the very integrity, ethics and values of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

To discuss the topic, please join Americans for Peace Now’s webinar with Ruth Messinger and APN Board Member Mik Moore, the authors of a recently published magazine article titled AIPAC vs. Democracy. The article lambasts AIPAC for endorsing more than 100 members of Congress who voted not to certify the November 2020 election results and for working to unseat pro-Israel pro-peace incumbents. Moore and Messinger will be in conversation with APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, August 25th at 12:00 noon (Eastern Time).

Ruth Messinger is a social justice advocate and activist, working as a consultant in the Jewish and interfaith communities.

Mik Moore is the founder and CEO of the creative agency Moore and Associates, and writes frequently about Jewish politics. He is a member of APN’s Board of Directors.

Register HERE.