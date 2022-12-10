Building People-to-People Foundations for Israeli-Palestinian Peace: A Conversation with ALLMEP’s Avi Meyerstein

In the absence of peace advancing diplomacy and as mutual Israeli-Palestinian violence surges, the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA), a 250-million-dollar five-year US initiative to fund people-to-people peacebuilding initiatives, is one of America’s chief Israel-Palestine policy pillars.



In a recently released paper, Avi Meyerstein, who launched the campaign for an international fund that led to MEPPA, analyzes the initiative’s accomplishments in its first year of implementation, and offers some recommendations for the future.



Meyerstein will be our guest on an APN webinar on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 pm Eastern time.



Meyerstein is the founder and president of the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP), the coalition of over 150 Israeli-Palestinian people-to-people peacebuilding organizations, whose campaign to create an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace led to the passage of MEPPA.

