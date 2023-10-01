Webinar: The Price of Criticizing Israel's Human Rights Record with Kenneth Roth

The Price of Criticizing Israel's Human Rights Record with Kenneth Roth

Kenneth Roth is one of the world’s leading experts on international human rights. Dubbed “the Godfather of human rights” by The Nation, for almost three decades Ken led Human Rights Watch, America’s chief human rights organization and the world’s second largest.



Last week, Roth was denied a previously arranged year-long fellowship at Harvard’s Kennedy School. A member of the Kennedy School faculty told Roth that his fellowship was revoked because of his and HRW’s criticism of Israel’s violations of human rights.



In what ways do Roth’s current and past experiences reflect efforts to quash criticism of Israeli human rights abuses in the US public sphere? Do international human rights activists disproportionately focus on Israel? What are unique concerns that human rights groups have regarding Israel and its treatment of Palestinians? In what ways have these concerns escalated with the proliferation of the IHRA definition of antisemitism and the swearing in of Israel’s current extremist government?



To answer these and other questions, please join APN for a webinar with Kenneth Roth on Wednesday, January 18th, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ro3SUJKlQ9mXVRRck7hIOQ