Webinar- Gaza War: What’s Next? With Tal Schneider and Daniel Seidemann (November 2, 2023)

As the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its fourth week, Israel faces deep strategic dilemmas, domestic pressure, international pressure, and the risk of a regional escalation. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has lost its credibility and is under pressure to restore public trust and deter Israel’s enemies.

To discuss the multitude of challenges facing Israel at this time of unprecedented crisis, join this Americans for Peace Now webinar with Tal Schneider and Daniel Seidemann.

Tal Schneider, an award-winning Israeli journalist, is the diplomatic and political correspondent of The Times of Israel. She is a frequent commentator on Israeli radio and television shows and the host of the popular podcast Ossim Politika.

Daniel Seidemann is an Israeli attorney specializing in Israeli-Palestinian relations in Jerusalem and beyond. He is the founder of Terrestrial Jerusalem, an organization that works towards a resolution to the question of Jerusalem that is consistent with the two-state solution.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.