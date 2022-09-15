Webinar- Key Issues in Israel’s November Elections with Tal Schneider

Fewer than forty days before another round of national elections, polls cannot clearly predict who will form Israel’s next coalition and what the incoming government will look like. A recent survey showed that only half of registered voters intend to replicate their 2021 vote and support the same party. Two months before the elections, a quarter of voters polled said they had not yet decided who to vote for.

For a snapshot and analysis of the current political situation in Israel, as the general elections approach, please join APN for a webinar with leading Israeli political correspondent Tal Schneider on Wednesday, September 21st at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Tal Schneider is the political correspondent of the Times of Israel. She is the former Washington D.C. Correspondent for Israel’s Maariv Daily, a former political blogger who established and successfully ran “The Plog,” and she served as the political correspondent of Israel’s Globes daily newspaper. She is a frequent commentator on Israeli radio & TV stations.

Register HERE.