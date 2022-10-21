Webinar-What to Expect from Israel’s Upcoming Elections with Haaretz’s Allison Kaplan Sommer

On November 1st, Israelis will go to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. They could bring about an ultra-nationalist ultra-Orthodox ruling coalition headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. They could also solidify the current “coalition of change” headed by Yair Lapid, and could mark the end of Netanyahu’s political career. A victory for Netanyahu and his extreme right partners is likely to alienate some of Israel’s key allies, including among America’s Jewish community.

Our October 26th webinar will provide a snapshot of Israel’s political environment less than a week before the elections. With the help of veteran Haaretz correspondent Allison Kaplan Sommer, we will examine the latest polling data, the possible scenarios, and underscore the important questions to ask as election results become public.

The webinar will take place on October 26th at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Allison Kaplan Sommer is a Tel-Aviv based journalist at the daily newspaper Haaretz. She hosts the Haaretz Weekly podcast and co-hosts The Promised Podcast. She is the former Washington DC bureau chief for the Jerusalem Post, and has written for some of America’s leading publications, including the New Republic, Politico, the Forward, and others.

