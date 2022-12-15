Webinar- Israel's Incoming Government and Civil Society

Please join Americans for Peace Now for a webinar with three leaders of progressive civil society organizations to discuss the challenges they expect to contend with as Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to swear in his new government. The three -- Shaqued Morag of Peace Now, Avner Gvaryahu of Breaking the Silence, and Jessica Montell of Hamoked -- will review ways in which they and their allies are preparing to confront the expected onslaught from Netanyahu and his coalition partners.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, December 22nd, at 1:30pm (Eastern Time).

Shaqued Morag is the executive director of Israel’s peace movement Shalom Achshav (Peace Now). A seasoned political and social activist, Shaqued served in senior positions at Israel’s Meretz party, including the party’s secretary-general.

Jessica Montell is the executive director of Hamoked – The Center for the Defense of the Individual. Prior to joining Hamoked, she served for 13 years as Executive Director of B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories.

Avner Gvaryahu is the executive director of Breaking the Silence, an organization of veteran soldiers who have served in the Israeli military since the start of the Second Intifada and have taken it upon themselves to expose the Israeli public to the reality of everyday life in the Occupied Territories.

Register HERE.