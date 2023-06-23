Webinar- US-Palestinian Relations with US Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr

Join Americans for Peace Now for a review of U.S. relations with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people in a webinar with U.S. Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr. Special Representative Amr, the first to serve in this role, engages closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with Ambassador Nides and his team, engages with Israel on Palestinian-related issues. Prior to his appointment in November 2022, Special Representative Amr served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

In this webinar, he will discuss the U.S. relationship with the Palestinian people and Palestinian Authority, examine current challenges, and lay out U.S. efforts to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The webinar will take place on June 29th at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

