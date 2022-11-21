Legislative Round-Up- November 18, 2022

1. Bills
& Resolutions
2. Media (general)
3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)
4. Members on the Record (Palestine)
5. Members on the Record (Israel)
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)
8. Members on the Record (other countries)
1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters
(JUSTICE FOR SHIREEN) HR 9291: Introduced 11/14/22 by Carson (D-IN) and 18 cosponsors, the “Justice for Shireen Act” aka, “To require a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.” Text of the bill reads: “(a) In general.—Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secretary of State, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, shall submit to Congress a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. (b) Matters To be included.—The report required by subsection (a) shall include— (1) an identification of those individuals or entities that carried out, participated in, or were otherwise complicit in, or responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh; and (2) an identification of any United States defense materials or services were implicated in the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. (c) Form.—The report required by subsection (a) shall be submitted in unclassified form and made available to the public at the same time on the website of the Department of State.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Also see:
- Carson 11/14/22 statement in the Congressional Record
- Carson press release announcing the Act back on 7/28/22
- Carson tweet 11/14/2022: Tweet – “If these reports are correct, this is a step in the right direction towards justice and accountability. I’m proud to have introduced the #JusticeForShireen Act, requiring a US investigation to provide answers into the killing of American citizen, Shireen Abu Akleh. Link to quoted tweet”
(CONFLATING CRITICISM OF ISRAEL WITH ANTISEMITISM) S. Res. 837 [text not available at the time of publication of this Round-Up — will cover this again next week]: Introduced 11/17/22 by Scott (R-SC), “A resolution recognizing Israeli-American culture and heritage, the contributions of the Israeli-American community to the United States, and condemning antisemitic violence and discrimination.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.
Letters
(DETER IRANIAN ATTACKS ON US INTERESTS IN IRAQ) Reschenthaler-Waltz letter to Austin & Blinken: On 11/17/22, Reps.Reschenthaler (R-PA) and Waltz (R-FL) sent a letter to SecDef Austin and SecState, “regarding the Iranian regime’s recent ballistic missile and armed drone attacks against U.S. interests in Iraq.” [Note: the press releases says they “led” a letter but makes no mention of other signers, and the PDF of the signed letter includes only Reschenthaler and Waltz as signers]. The letter strongly urges the Biden Administration to “act swiftly in order to deter future attacks and protect U.S. personnel operating in the region,” and closes with the (very poorly written) warning: “Without responding to these provocations, we risk additional threats to our warfighters, diplomats, and civilians in the region.”
Also see:
- Press release
- Tweets: Reschenthaler (R-PA-14), Waltz (R-FL-6), Waltz (R-FL-6)
- Media: GOP veteran congressmen demand DOD, State Dept. respond to Iran attacks on US interests in Iraq (Fox News 11/17/22)
(NO RETURN TO IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS) Mullin et al letter to Blinken: On 11/14/22, Rep. Mullin (R-OK) and 5 Republicans colleagues sent a letter to SecState Blinken making the case that, “…We cannot return to negotiations with a regime that has made it perfectly clear they will do anything, including murder their own citizens in cold blood, to stay in power…” The letter concludes: “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was dead on arrival” and also that “The time for negotiations has passed, we must close the door on the Iran Nuclear Deal.” Also see Mullin’s Twitter thread: “Today I led five of my @HouseGOP colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary Blinken, urging him to close the door on an Iran Deal 2.0. The time for negotiations has passed. We cannot return to negotiations with a regime that has made it clear they will do anything to stay in power. To condemn the regime with one voice and negotiate with another project weakness and lack of moral fiber.”
(TARGETING PALESTINIANS AT THE UN) Lamborn-Smith-Chabot letter to Blinken: On 11/3/22 (not previously covered in the Round-Up), Reps. Lamborn (R-CO), Smith (R-NJ) and Chabot (R-OH) sent a letter to SecState Blinken urging the Biden Administration to make the “retiring” of two Palestinian-focused UN bodies — the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), and the Division for Palestinian Rights (DPR) — a U.S. diplomatic priority, and “to urgently press other countries with whom we cooperate” to join the U.S. in voting against annual UN resolutions that approve their continued functioning and activities. The letter alleges: “These two money-wasting institutions do nothing to advance the cause of peace and, on the contrary, represent a significant obstacle to reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians. There is no parallel in the UN system to these unique, nefarious bodies. The Committee organizes anti-Israel conferences around the world and disseminates large quantities of propaganda material which delegitimizes the State of Israel. Among other things, it explicitly endorses the so-called ‘right of return’ for over five million descendants of 1948 Palestinian refugees, a scenario which, if implemented, would alter the demographic nature of Israel and cause the end of Israel itself as a Jewish state.”
Also see:
Jewish Insider 11/18/22: Pro-Israel Dems see Jeffries as a reliable successor to Pelosi, HoyerFree Beacon 11/17/22: Republicans Set To Turn Up the Heat on Biden Administration’s Foreign Dealings [“McCaul also seeks to increase U.S. efforts to counter Iran, a chief ally of China and Russia. While the Biden administration has hopes of salvaging the 2015 nuclear accord, McCaul said the priority must shift to supporting Iranian citizens who are protesting to oust the hardline regime. ‘Instead of seizing the moment and joining and helping them, this administration, because it’s so concerned about the Iran deal … is ignoring this one,’ McCaul said. ‘We have a great opportunity to seize the momentum.’ McCaul said he will lead efforts to pressure the State Department into increasing its support for protesters, such as providing demonstrators with internet services so that they can organize against the regime…”]
Free Beacon 11/17/22: Congress Eyes Investigation Into Anti-Israel Bias at Biden Justice Department [over investigation into killing of American citizen killed by the IDF — accusing the Biden Administration of politicizing federal law enforcement and “hiring far-left progressive activists, including anti-Israel agitators, who are now working at all levels of government” and who are now “burrowing in”.]
Haaretz 11/17/22: Trump, DeSantis Will Be the Talk of Vegas at GOP Jewish Gathering [“Also attending will be Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff – along with Ohio Rep.-elect Max Miller, one of two Jewish Republicans in the next Congress – and Sen. Bill Hagerty, who has led efforts to prevent the Biden administration from reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and sponsoring anti-BDS legislation alongside Cruz, Scott and Cotton.”]
JTA 11/17/22: From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey
Jewish Insider 11/17/22: ‘Maintain pressure’ on Iran, House Democrats urge
Jerusalem Post 11/17/22: Netanyahu to advance US visa waiver after blocking it [“Progressive Democrats in Congress sought to keep Israel out of the Visa Waiver Program, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin and has family in the West Bank, leading the call. Earlier this month, 20 House Democrats signed a letter spearheaded by Tlaib and Rep. Don Beyer arguing Israel should be disqualified because of ‘ethnic-based discrimination’ and racial profiling.”]
3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)
Georgia
Washington Free Beacon 11/17/22: Warnock’s Church Belongs to Coalition That Wants to End Military Aid to Israel
The Forward 11/16/22: Democratic pro-Israel group aims to sway Jewish voters in Georgia runoff
General
Jewish Currents 11/15/22: AIPAC Spent Big to Defeat Progressives This Election Cycle [“The lobbying group’s $28.5 million blitz could make Democrats think twice about criticizing Israel.”]
Jewish Insider 11/15/22: Why UDP jumped into a northern California congressional race
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “AIPAC has proudly supported 93% of @ProbSolveCaucus. We are proud to stand with pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans to strengthen bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics! Link to image”
INSS [Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies] 11/13/22: The US Midterm Elections: Significance for Israel [“Israel must show great caution, and above all refrain as much as possible from being dragged into the political controversies in Washington. Israel’s interest is to ensure that it continues to enjoy bipartisan support. Already there are many Democrat legislators who criticize Israel and its policies, and this criticism can be expected to increase if Israel tries to use Congress to attack the administration. Therefore, it is important for Israel to be careful to maintain good relations with both the administration and the legislators – from both parties.”]
Haaretz 11/13/22: Democratic Senate Majority to Help Biden Set Moderate Agenda on Israel
Jewish Currents 11/10/22: Four Takeaways From the 2022 Midterms [[“What do election results mean for Israel/Palestine policy, youth politics, policing, and reproductive justice?”]
Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/12/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “From Iranian American community of Nebraska: Congratulations @RepDonBacon! We are excited to see your continued leadership in local, national & global issues. Looking forward for your leadership to continue your support of Iranian people struggle for freedom & democracy in #Iran Link to quoted tweet”
Mondoweiss 11/11/22: There are plenty of opportunities for Palestine advocacy following the U.S. midterm elections
4. Members on the Record (Palestine)
Justice for Shireen (for)
Markey (D-MA) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “I welcome news that the U.S. has taken a long overdue step towards accountability by opening a criminal investigation into the Israeli army killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. I echo her family’s calls that it be thorough, credible, and independent. Link to quoted tweet”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “We have waited too long without answers. The #JusticeforShireen Act, will ensure accountability & a thorough US investigation into her murder by the Israeli military. I’m proud to be a cosponsor. #HR9291”
Merkley (D-OR) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “I agree with @ChrisVanHollen, who I worked with to call for a full and transparent investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. I am glad to see the U.S. taking this needed step toward accountability. Link to quoted tweet”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “For more than six months, the family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been awaiting answers. Finally, the U.S. will investigate her murder by the Israeli military. Congress should pass the #JusticeForShireen Act to ensure accountability & justice. Link to image”
Omar (D-MN-5) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “It’s time to deliver justice and accountability. Grateful to everyone who has been part of advocating for Shireen Abu Akleh. Link to quoted tweet”
Pressley (D-MA-7) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The FBI is heeding our calls for an investigation into the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Her family deserves answers, accountability, and healing. Sources: FBI opens investigation into killing of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh… | axios.com”
Castro (D-TX-20) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @Phil_Lewis_ – “JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel confirms US is investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, says it will ‘not cooperate.’”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Twitter thread – “The FBI opening an investigation is the first step towards real accountability for Shireen’s assassination and it is long overdue. Unsurprisingly, the Israeli government is already refusing to cooperate. To be clear—the Abu Akleh family should never have had to fight for justice or to get an investigation into her murder. I urge the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept to take every step possible to ensure that this investigation is conducted in a transparent, credible, and unbiased manner.”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @DAWNmenaorg – “Dozens of members of Congress demanded an FBI investigation in May 2022. As @rashidatlaib noted in July, Israel has enjoyed impunity for killing US citizens for decades.Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Yes, it’s about time. Justice for #ShireenAbuAkleh. Link to quoted tweet”
Van Hollen (D-MD) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “This is an overdue but necessary and important step in the pursuit of justice and accountability in the shooting death of American citizen and journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by: Leahy (D-VT), McCollum (D-MN-4)
Justice for Shireen (against)
Bush (D-MO-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “The US opening an investigation into the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is an overdue & critical step in pursuing accountability for her & her family. @FBI & @TheJusticeDept must ensure this investigation is transparent, credible, & unbiased.”
Cruz (R-TX) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Joe Biden and his administration view Israel and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu as political enemies, and so they are responding to them the way they respond to all their political enemies: by unleashing the FBI. 1/x Sen. Cruz Responds to Biden Administration Weaponizing DOJ Against Israel: “Everyone Involved With this Debacle Should be Fired or Impeached” | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas Our Israeli allies have, since the very beginning, cooperated closely with the United States in investigating this incident, and the State Department and Defense Departments had already drawn their conclusions. 2/x This outrage underscores how corrupt and blatantly politicized the Justice Department has become, and how entirely beholden to the radical left-wing Squad Democrats really are. 3/x This administration has spent its time in office weaponizing the DOJ to target their political enemies as a matter of policy, and now they have allowed that tactic to bleed into their obsession with undermining our Israeli allies. 4/x Everyone involved with this debacle should be fired or impeached – all the way up to Attorney General Garland. 5/x”
Cruz (R-TX) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “The Biden administration’s favorite play: siccing the FBI on their political opponents. This time they’re using the FBI to undermine our Israeli allies. FBI’s politicization, double standard for Abu Akleh, Israeli victims… | jpost.com”
General
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @theIMEU – “Israeli soldiers killed a 15-year-old Palestinian girl the day before her 16th birthday. 15-year-old Fulla should be safe at home right now, celebrating with her family and friends—instead, she is the 50th Palestinian child to be killed by the Israeli army this year.”
Scott (R-FL) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “Israel will always be a great ally and friend to the U.S. While @JoeBiden has turned his back on Israel, I’ll never stop fighting to support our great ally and stop attacks & bad policy that hurt the Jewish community there, across America and around the world.”
Johnson (R-OH-6) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Israel is our most trusted ally in the Middle East, and we must work to ensure Israel maintains its safety, sovereignty, and prosperity in the region. A nuclear Iran is the greatest threat to Israel. Congress must work to support bipartisan efforts to build on the success of the Abraham Accords and continue to foster relationships across the Middle East. Link to image”
Lankford (R-OK) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Qatar is now the third Gulf country – along with the UAE and Bahrain – to accept commercial flights from Israel during the World Cup. This is a positive step forward for Israel’s acceptance in the Middle East and builds on the success of the Abraham Accords.”
Lankford (R-OK) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Sat down w/ Israeli Ambassador @AmbHerzog to talk about Israel’s maritime border agreement w/ Lebanon, how the US can partner w/ Israel to counter Iranian aggression & ways to keep up the momentum of the already successful Abraham Accords Link to image”
Long (R-MO-7) 11/16/2022: Retweet of @SkyNews – “Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire struck by drone off coast of Oman Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire struck by drone off coast of Oman… | news.sky.com”
Rogers (R-AL-3) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Productive meeting with @AmbHerzog – Israel remains a steadfast ally and friend of the United States. Link to image”
Schiff (D-CA-28) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Mercenary spyware companies like NSO pose a real threat to human rights, and our national security. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to stop this threat, barring agencies from using their services, including the FBI. Congress should pass it. Without delay.”
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Excellent work by the men and women of the @USNavy & @USCG who intercepted smugglers carrying TONS of explosives from #Iran to the #Houthis in #Yemen. This was yet another attempt by the Tehran Regime to destabilize the region by exporting violence abroad Navy, Coast Guard stop smugglers carrying tons of explosive material… | bit.ly”
Manning (D-NC-6) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Yesterday, I joined @HouseForeign Members in recognizing two months of protests in Iran & calling on the U.S. and our allies to maintain pressure on the regime. We unequivocally stand with the brave women & men of Iran. ‘Maintain pressure’ on Iran, House Democrats urge… | jewishinsider.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/17/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: Republicans Set To Turn Up the Heat on Biden Admin’s Foreign Dealings — With House in GOP control, incoming head of Foreign Affairs Committee @RepMcCaul tells me admin will be hit with probes into dealings with China, Russia, Iran Republicans Set To Turn Up the Heat on Biden Administration’s Foreign Dealings – Washington Free Beacon”
Moulton (D-MA-6) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “Punishing, torturing, and murdering your own citizens – let alone teenagers – that’s the epitome of cowardice. We need to do everything we can do support the brave protestors in #Iran. I stand with the men and women fighting for freedom. Link to quoted tweet”
Portman (R-OH) 11/17/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, during our annual #HSGAC Threats to the Homeland hearing, I highlighted the ongoing crisis at the southern border, brought on by this admin’s failed border policies. Also, the failure of DHS vetting & then paroling known or suspected Afghan terrorists into our communities. In addition, I underscored the threats posed by our adversaries, such as Russia, Iran, & China who rely on disinformation to weaken our democracy, & the importance of separating the imminent threats of violence from censoring speech of American citizens. Portman Sounds Alarm About Security Threats to American Homeland… | youtu.be …”
Shaheen (D-NH) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “From Russia’s invasion, to China’s growing malign influence & the plight of women in Afghanistan & Iran, the security challenges facing our world are great. This weekend, I’m leading a delegation to @HFXforum w/ @SenatorRisch to confront these issues with our allies & partners.”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 11/17/2022: Retweet of @Natsecjeff – “ALERT: Protesters have burned down the house of Ayatollah Khomeini, in his birthplace city of Khomein, in Markazi province. #Iran #IranRevoIution #IranProtests Link to video”
Sherman (D-CA) 11/17/22: press release – Sherman Condemns Iran’s Decision to Execute Protestors
Fallon (R-TX-4) 11/16/2022: Retweet of @MariaBartiromo – “Join us tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness 6-9am et @REPROSENDALE @HGURDON @REPPATFALLON @MIRANDADEVINE @BRENDANCARRFCC @DM_RUBENSTEIN @RepRWilliams @bobnardelli @MarkTepperSWP @bungarsargon”
Jayapal (D-WA-7) 11/16/2022: Retweet of @thereidout – “Coming up tonight on @thereidout: @sahilkapur @DavidJollyFL @RepJayapal @jayrosen_nyu @OneUnderscore__ Bahareh Banisadr – Niece of Abulhassan Banisadr (1st elected Iranian president, 1980) @NazaninNour @JoyAnnReid will see you soon at 7 pm ET on @MSNBC, #reiders!”
Kim (R-CA-39) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian people deserve freedom and the right to choose their own leaders. I’m proud to stand with them. Rep. Young Kim Leads Resolution to Support Iran Protests, Condemn Iranian Regime… | youngkim.house.gov”
Lamborn (R-CO-5) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s continued stonewalling of the IAEA makes any further consideration of a nuclear deal unfathomable. A formal censure of Iran is a long overdue and necessary first step to hold them accountable for their irresponsible nuclear escalation. Iran Nuclear Escalation Seen Hurtling Toward Dangerous Crisis… | trib.al”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “This is precisely why in my recent letter to @POTUS I underscored the urgent need to make U.S. export controls central to any strategy to combat Iranian UAV proliferation. #StopIranDrones #StandWithUkraine”WSJ News Exclusive | Ukrainian Analysis Identifies Western Supply Chain Behind Iran’s Drones”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 11/16/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, Chairs @RepGregoryMeeks and @RepCicilline, as well as 15 @HouseForeign Members, released the following statement recognizing two months since protests in #Iran began Link to image View the press release and full list of cosigners here: Meeks, Cicilline, 15 HFAC Dems Statement on 2-Month Anniversary of Protests in Iran … | foreignaffairs.house.gov” Retweeted by: Lieu (D-CA-33), Manning (D-NC-6), Bera (D-CA-7), Cicilline (D-RI-1), Costa (D-CA-16), Costa (D-CA-16)
Menendez (D-NJ) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “As Iran criminalizes #IranProtests, issues death sentences to protesters, & silences dissent, we welcome new US & European sanctions on the regime. Until this brutal cycle of repression ends, the intl community must continue to take concrete action to hold the regime to account. Link to quoted tweet”
Risch (R-ID) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “New information shines light on a vast global supply chain supporting #Iran’s drone program. We must have a thorough investigation into all entities identified. Pending legislation would impose serious costs on the entire supply chain. #StopIranianDrones SFRC Approves Stop Iranian Drones Act | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Link to quoted tweet”
Scott (R-FL) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi’s fear tactics and sham trials aren’t fooling anyone. The world is watching, and we won’t forget his disgusting actions to stifle peaceful protests. We will always stand strong with the people of Iran and their calls for freedom. Iran Hands Out More Death Sentences to Protesters… | wsj.com”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “If you just voted to execute 15,000 people you should not be enjoying yourself in New York. We must exact maximum pain to the Iranian regime. Link to video”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Powerful statement today on Capitol Hill honoring those who lost their lives protesting for human rights & women’s freedom in Iran, including the brave women leading this movement. No one fighting for freedom—in Iran, the US, anywhere—should be met with government violence. Link to image”
Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “The people of Iran, especially young people, are standing up and fighting for their basic human rights. The government’s response has been horrific violence. Praying for the safety of those bravely countering oppression. Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
Wild (D-PA-7) 11/16/2022: Retweet of @HouseForeign – “Today, Chairs @RepGregoryMeeks and @RepCicilline, as well as 15 @HouseForeign Members, released the following statement recognizing two months since protests in #Iran began Link to image”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “As the IAEA @iaeaorg Board of Governors meets this week, I strongly urge them to censure Iran for their continued stonewalling of IAEA investigations into their nuclear program. This dangerous charade cannot go on forever. Its time for the IAEA to take this threat seriously.”
Rubio (R-FL) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and its drones are being used to spread terror on Israelis and Ukrainians alike. Yet the Biden Administration wants to negotiate with Tehran. Any deal with this regime would be unacceptable. Link to quoted tweet”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Thank you to the Iranian American Communities for meeting with me to discuss our support for the Iranian people as they fight to overthrow the radical Tehran regime in hopes of a better future. Link to image”
Bowman (D-NY-16) 11/15/2022: Retweet of @Shayan86 – “The widely shared claim that the Iranian regime has committed to executing 15,000 detained protesters is not true. Please stop sharing it. The Iranian regime is horrific, brutal and ruthless as it actually is. There’s no need to make up stories.”
Duckworth (D-IL) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “We stand behind the people of Iran—especially the women who are bravely and peacefully protesting for their rights. We cannot look away as the Iranian regime continues its campaign of intimidation and torture against its own citizens who want dignity and freedom. Link to quoted tweet I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure the Iranian government is held accountable for the human rights abuses it is perpetrating against its people and that women everywhere are able to exercise their basic rights.”
Garamendi (D-CA-3) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “THREAD: The courage the #Iranian people have shown—particularly from women and girls—as they take a stand and fight for their freedom is awe-inspiring. This is about guaranteeing equality under the law and having a fair shake at realizing one’s goals and dreams—basic freedoms that many across the globe take for granted. Horrifically, thousands of Iranians who have spoken out publicly have been arrested and sentenced to death. I echo the calls from across the world to the Iranian government to end this violent crackdown on its citizens who are calling for basic human rights. To the Iranian people: The United States sees your courage and is inspired by your bravery and sacrifice. The international community stands with you in your pursuit of freedom and participation in the global community. #IranProtests”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/15/2022: Retweet of @UNHumanRights – “ #Iran: We urge Iranian authorities to release thousands of peaceful protesters, revoke death sentences issued for crimes not qualifying as the most serious crimes and to impose a moratorium on the death penalty: Iran: Call for immediate release of peaceful protesters… | ow.ly Link to image”
Joyce (R-OH-14) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “America stands with the Iranian people in their protests against oppression and their quest for basic rights. We cannot turn a blind eye to such evil. The Biden administration must immediately end its pursuit of a deal with this barbaric regime. Iran Parliament chants ‘death to seditionists’ in protest punishment call… | newsweek.com”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I am outraged to see that Iran has continued its unconscionable violation of human rights and threatens to execute even more people for speaking up. Standing in solidarity with those who are protesting Iran’s oppressive laws.”
Klobuchar (D-MN) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “What is happening in Iran is no less than human rights abuse. Young people are putting their lives on the line, and according to reports, thousands have been detained. My message to them: We are with you.”
Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration must consider every diplomatic option at its disposal to hold the Iranian regime accountable for the disturbing human right violations that are being committed against peaceful protesters. Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Though long overdue, the designation of Iranian UAVs, threatening countries from Iraq to Ukraine, is welcome. More must be done via sanx & export controls to restrict Iran’s ability to fuel Russia’s war against Ukraine, as I called for in a letter to @POTUS.””
McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “As the @IAEA BoG meeting gets underway, news of a E3 & US res censuring Iran’s obstruction of the IAEA’s safeguards probe is welcome. Iran must be compelled to provide full access & technically credible answers to IAEA investigators. This is nonnegotiable.“”
Norcross (D-NJ-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s horrific crackdown deprives peaceful protestors of their universal human rights. To the brave people of Iran who continue to march in the streets against the regime’s oppression and brutality: I stand with you. #MahsaAmini Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is imposing a crackdown on pro-democracy activists, including minors, who have been brutally beaten, detained, & threatened with the death penalty. The U.S. & our allies should condemn these actions & impose sanctions on the regime.Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
Risch (R-ID) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “#Iran continues to attack its neighbors in the Middle East with missiles and drones. The #JCPOA will only strengthen its regional terrorism. Congress must move to #StopIranianDrones. Rocket attack near Iraq’s Erbil kills one, wounds 10 – mayor”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s total disdain for the basic human rights of its own citizens is abhorrent. The int’l community must respond swiftly and severely – unlawful arrests & murder will not be tolerated. The US will continue to fight for freedom & dignity for the Iranian people.”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “We cannot sit idly by as the Tehran Regime sends missiles and drones to Russia to destroy Ukraine. It’s past time Democrat leaders in the House put party politics aside and bring my bill H.R. 857, the Iranian Arms Transfer Prevention Act, to the floor. Why Congress Must Sanction Iran’s Drone Program… | bit.ly”
Cardin (D-MD) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Troubling development on the situation in Iran. The Iranian regime must respect people’s right to protest instead of continuing to crackdown on them. Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests | CNN”
Cicilline (D-RI-1) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “300+ protestors have already been killed by the Iranian regime and now the Revolutionary Court has sentenced a protestor to death. The world must not sit idly by as #Iran tortures and kills its own citizens. We must stand with the brave Iranians fighting for their freedoms. Link to quoted tweet”
Cornyn (R-TX) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive materials headed to Yemen Navy, Coast Guard stop ship with 180 tons of Iranian explosive materials… | nbcnews.com via @nbcnews”
Frankel (D-FL-21) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Iran must stop its violent crackdown on peaceful protestors & its violations of women’s rights. We must hold them accountable, and the @UN_HRC special session is a step forward. Iran issues first known death sentence linked to recent protests… | cnbc.com”
Gomez (D-CA-34) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “This is horrifying. Thousands of protestors are being sentenced to death for fighting for their basic freedoms. The Biden administration must continue applying pressure on the Iranian regime — this egregious human rights violation cannot stand. Iran issues first known death sentence linked to uprising… | washingtonpost.com”
Gonzales (R-TX-23) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. must stand against the tyrannical Iranian regime as it moves to execute over 14,000 prisoners. This is horrifying. Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest… | bbc.com”
Lieu (D-CA-33) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “This is appalling. The Biden Administration should impose all possible sanctions on Iran. Our country and decent countries around the world need to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian regime for these horrific human rights violations. Now. Iran votes to execute protesters, says rebels need “hard lesson”… | bit.ly”
Lieu (D-CA-33) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration should impose immediately all sanctions that are still available on Iran. The United States and decent countries around the world need to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian regime, now. Link to quoted tweet”
Manning (D-NC-6) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see that following my bipartisan letter to @USAmbUN, the U.S. and 43 countries have called for a @UN_HRC special session on Iran. Human rights are under attack in Iran and brave Iranians deserve justice and accountability. Human Rights Council to Hold Special Session on the Islamic Republic of Iran on 24 November… | ohchr.org”
McClain (R-MI-10) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Biden must support the Iranian protesters fighting for their freedom and human rights.”
Meng (D-NY-6) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “#Iran’s effort to target the fearless protestors revolting against the regime’s brutality is disgusting. The international community must be united in its response. The administration must apply stronger sanctions against the regime. Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
Porter (D-CA-45) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “I am deeply disturbed that the Iranian regime is sentencing protestors to death. I continue to stand with the Iranian people in their fight for freedom, and I echo calls for the Biden Administration to tighten sanctions and hold the regime accountable. Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests | CNN”
Quigley (D-IL-5) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime must be stopped. They are set to murder hundreds of protestors for speaking out against their extremist rules and ideologies. The entire international community has a responsibility to condemn these acts and stop these atrocities. Stymied by Protests, Iran Unleashes Its Wrath on Its Youth… | nytimes.com”
Risch (R-ID) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “A demonstrator in #Tehran has been sentenced to death, while five others were handed prison sentences. As the #Iranian gov’t works to crush the #MahsaAmini protests, the U.S. & our allies will continue to support #freedom & justice for the Iranian people. Report: Iran sentences anti-government protester to death… | washingtonpost.com”
Romney (R-UT) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “We must lift our voices on behalf of the protestors in Iran risking their lives for basic rights. The tyrannical actions of Iranian leaders in moving to execute detained protestors must be condemned by the global community. Sham trials should be halted and protestors released.”
Scott (R-FL) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “The US will not turn a blind eye to Iran’s evil treatment of peaceful protestors. It’s disgusting & indicative of a regime scared to death to allow citizens to think for themselves. We stand with the Iranian protestors, and won’t tolerate such injustice. Iran issues first known death sentence linked to recent protests… | cnbc.com”
Shaheen (D-NH) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “The voices & courage of the Iranian people are rallying increasing numbers to their side. Across the country, young and old are taking to the streets to demand their freedom. The U.S. & international community stand behind them in their fight for freedom. Link to quoted tweet”
Sherman (D-CA-30) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Outraged over #Iran’s decision to execute potentially thousands of protestors including lawyers, journalists, activists, women & children. The voice of the #Iranian people won’t be silenced as they fight for fundamental rights. #IranProtests #MahsaAmini Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests | CNN”
Steube (R-FL-17) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The fact that this administration is unwilling or unable to accept that Iran has never had intentions of compliance with any nuclear agreement is sad and dangerous. I joined @RepMullin and our colleagues to call for closing the door on the Iran Nuclear Deal. Link to image”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The end of the brutal regime in #Iran is near. It has lost all legitimacy, both at home and now finally abroad. We must maintain the pressure, until freedom prevails. #IranRevoIution”
Van Hollen (D-MD) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protestors has already cost 300+ lives. Nearly 15k others, including thousands of minors, have been imprisoned for standing up for justice & freedom. The world must speak out together & take concerted action against this outrage. Link to quoted tweet”
Blackburn (R-TN) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “As Iran vows to execute thousands of protesters, Biden must support those fighting for their freedom and human rights while firmly opposing any sort of deal with Iran’s murderous regime. I introduced a bicameral resolution to show unwavering support for these brave protesters.”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “There’s a lot going on. Midterm election uncertainty. Defending against Russia’s war in Ukraine. But 14,000 innocent people are about to be executed in Iran. We must do all we can to punish the Iranian regime and every international extension it relies on to function. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Gomez (D-CA-34)
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Maybe we shouldn’t let mass murderers into the United States. #IranRevoIution Iran MP who voted to execute protesters at U.N. during human rights talks… | newsweek.com”
Quigley (D-IL-5) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “The current situation in Iran is alarming. The regime’s archaic views on women and their abuse of those who criticize it must change immediately. I’ve signed onto legislation demanding Iran end its human rights violations and release all arbitrarily detained individuals NOW.”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “No…. He is a criminal, there is nothing he can give the US to compromise our values. Link to quoted tweet”
Garamendi (D-CA-3) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Jared Kushner was given $2 billion by the Saudi Crown Prince. Link to image”
Kaine (D-VA) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I strongly disagree with the Administration’s repeated willingness to turn its back on President Biden’s own promises that Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman would be held accountable for his role in killing a Virginia journalist who had courage to expose cruelty and corruption. Link to quoted tweet”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “.@SpeakerPelosi is one of the most consequential leaders in US history. She helped pass the ACA, protect Social Security & save our economy from collapse in 2008. She signed the first War Powers resolution to stop the Saudi-led war in Yemen & stood against the war in Iraq. Link to image”
Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I know this has been standard operating procedure in multiple administrations. But protecting sociopaths from the consequences of their misbehavior is not a good strategy in foreign policy or life in general. Link to quoted tweet”
Schiff (D-CA-28) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “The United States should take no action to shield those who murder journalists, let alone those who kill and dismember residents of our country. Far from it. We should seek justice, and relentlessly so. Life — not oil — is what we must treasure. Link to quoted tweet”
Murphy (D-CT) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I don’t understand this decision. CFIUS is designed to review transactions like this. We need to ask: Why did the Saudis partner with Musk on this purchase? Why didn’t they take their $$ out like other owners? What access do they have to data? What say do they have on content? Link to quoted tweet”
Beyer (D-VA-8) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @PGourevitch – “Officials from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China spent more than $750,000 at Trump’s hotel in Washington when they were seeking to influence his administration, renting rooms for more than $10,000 per night… Documents Detail Foreign Government Spending at Trump Hotel… | nytimes.com”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Just back from #COP27 where I was not impressed with the slick Saudi gaslighting campaign. We don’t have time for brutal petro-dictatorships to distract and delay us with fancy window dressing. We must demand real climate action now. Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27, critics unmoved | AP News”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “We can’t stand by while the Saudis drive up costs for hardworking Americans with OPEC+ production cuts. My bill with @SenBlumenthal would stop arms sales to the Saudis & push them to reverse this decision.”
Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. needs to use all diplomatic tools at its disposal to get OPEC and Saudi Arabia to work with them to lower oil prices. Today’s news will only lead to higher prices at the pump. OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount… | reuters.com”
Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 11/15/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@POTUS You opened the border, fueling a deadly fentanyl epidemic. You squandered our relationship with Saudi Arabia. You surrendered to the Taliban, leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan. You failed at home, at the table, and at leading the world.”
Hagerty (R-TN) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s disastrous all-out war on U.S. energy halted the production of affordable & reliable fossil fuels right here at home. It’s time for this Admin to understand that American energy dependence is not only wrecking our economy, but is a pressing national security issue. Link to quoted tweet” [linked to 10/25/22 NYT article, U.S. Officials Had a Secret Oil Deal With the Saudis. Or So They Thought.]
Egypt
Castor (D-FL-14) 11/17/2022: Retweet of @AtlanticCouncil – “Last week, @SpeakerPelosi joined the @AtlanticCouncil for an #ACFrontPage event at #COP27 in Egypt. Speaker Pelosi discussed US policy on climate action and resilience with @ArshtRock’s @KBMcLeodFLA and @USRepKCastor. Watch: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on climate and resilience at COP27… | bit.ly Link to image”
Murphy (R-NC-3) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Wonderful to lead the Global Conservative Climate Summit with my @climate_caucus colleagues at #COP27. We held multilateral conversations on energy security and global deployment of clean energy technologies. Conservatives must have a seat at the table in the climate debate. Link to image Our delegation was honored to be joined by conservative leaders from Canada, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, and New Zealand for this important conversation. Thank you to our Egyptian counterparts for hosting us in Sharm El-Sheik this week!”
Bonamici (D-OR-1) 11/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Our delegation is back from COP27 in Egypt, but the negotiations are continuing throughout the week. I’m grateful for the productive conversations we had with stakeholders, and I am committed to continuing and growing U.S. leadership through our climate policies. Link to image We are closely monitoring the progress through our U.S. negotiating team.”
Lee (D-CA-13) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “It was an honor to meet with Foreign Minister & COP27 President Sameh Shoukry of Egypt + over 100 world leaders at #COP27 in Egypt w/@SpeakerPelosi this past week. I also welcomed the opportunity to bring up concerns about Egypt’s human rights record directly with leadership…”
McGovern (D-MA-2) 11/14/2022: Twitter thread – “With @COP27P underway, the U.S. delegation must make sure that #HumanRights are at the center of climate policy. @EarthRightsIntl provides how-to guidance here: Placing Human Rights at the Center of U.S. Global Climate Change Policy | EarthRights International 2/ I co-chaired a @TLHumanRights hearing last July that offered additional recommendations. High on the list: protect human rights, environmental and land rights advocates. Climate Change and Human Rights… | humanrightscommission.house.gov 3/ And as host government, #Egypt must lead the way by immediately freeing human rights defender Alaa Abdel Fattah. Repressing civil society undermines climate action. Egypt must immediately release Alaa Abdel Fattah, Türk says… | ohchr.org”
Paul (R-KY) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “If Democrats gave a flying you know what about human rights they’d stop funding and arming the Egyptian regime that imprisons political dissidents like Alaa Abd el Fattah. The final fight to save Egypt prisoner Alaa Abd el Fattah… | youtu.be”
Paul (R-KY) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Egypt continues to be a major abuser of human rights. Why do Democrats continue to give them so many U.S. taxpayer dollars? If Democrats cared Egypt’s human rights abuses they would stop giving them U.S. arms and aid – Liberty Tree”
Merkley (D-OR) 11/13/2022: Twitter thread – “We can’t lose sight of the fact that Egypt is hosting COP27 while imprisoning thousands of political prisoners—including environmental activists. @ChrisMurphyCT, @RepCicilline, @USRepKeating and I led the call for the immediate release of these activists. Activist’s Hunger Strike Casts Shadow Over COP27… | foreignpolicy.com Read the full letter Link to image”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “I’m calling for the immediate release of human rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah who’s on a hunger strike, and all Egyptian political prisoners being unjustly detained by Sisi’s brutal regime. There cannot be climate justice without human rights. #COP27 #SaveAlaa #FreeThemAll”
Long (R-MO-7) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Don’t forget the 400 private jets (non of them battery operated) the climate enthusiasts flew to Egypt on for #COP27 And oh, by the way just how big of a glass would it take for a $125.00 cocktail? @Starbucks doesn’t even charge that… yet. Link to quoted tweet”
Pelosi (D-CA-12) 11/12/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, our Congressional delegation concluded a productive visit to #COP27, where we delivered an unmistakable message: America is all in to fight the climate crisis. Link to image Our delegation salutes @POTUS – under his visionary leadership, America is accelerating our transition to a clean energy future and making progress on our commitment to future generations: that we will pass on the planet in a responsible, sustainable way. President Biden’s well-acclaimed address to the conference offered a unifying call for collective action to save the planet – renewing optimism in our nation and around the world. Link to image Our Members had the opportunity to meet again with Foreign Minister and #COP27 President Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, expressing our gratitude for his leadership in convening this extraordinary gathering. Link to image It was a privilege to meet with NGO and civil society leaders to discuss human rights and the climate crisis…Pelosi Statement on the Conclusion of COP27… | speaker.gov”
Stansbury (D-NM-1) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “As #COP27 continues, I’m proud that New Mexico and @GovMLG are leading the way by modernizing our infrastructure and electric grid, protecting our lands & waters, & curbing our emissions. This work is about our communities! Gov. to travel to climate summit being held in Egypt… | abqjournal.com”
Capito (R-WV) 11/11/2022: Retweet of @EPWGOP – “Earlier today, President Biden took his failed climate crusade to Egypt at #COP27. He said “good climate policy is good economic policy.” Well, his climate policy isn’t good, and his economic policy isn’t either. Both have been a disaster.”
Long (R-MO-7) 11/12/2022: Retweet of @catturd2 – “I love it when 400 private jets fly to Egypt for the UN Climate Conference to tell the peasants to ride bikes and live in tents.”
Markey (D-MA) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “I traveled all the way to Egypt, and still, the Brain State is leading the way. These young @WHOI scientists are working hard to save our oceans and our planet. Link to video”
Murphy (R-NC-3) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “I’m here at @COP27P in Egypt with the conservative @climate_caucus to discuss free market solutions and adaptation strategies to environmental challenges in the U.S. and around the globe. #COP27 Link to video”
Turkey
Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “While we work to maintain NATO unity and end Russia’s war on Ukraine, Turkey threatens war within NATO against our ally Greece. As Erdogan continues his dangerous rhetoric, Congress must stop any plans to sell him fighter jets. #NoJetsForTurkey Erdoğan repeats threat against Greece during G20 … | politico.eu”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “My condolences to the friends and family of all those killed and injured in the horrific attack in Istanbul this weekend.””
Turner (R-OH-10) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the deadly bombing in Istanbul and stand with Turkey, a critical member of NATO and strong ally of the United States. My thoughts are with the Turkish people as they recover from this week’s horrific attack.”
Bergman (R-MI-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Another senseless action of terror. Our prayers are with all impacted by this attack. We stand by our NATO ally during this difficult time. Link to quoted tweet”
Chabot (R-OH-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “During my time in Congress, I’ve been a friend to Turkey and was heartbroken to learn of the terrorist attack in Istanbul against our important NATO ally. I offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and all the Turkish people in the face of this senseless violence.”
Sessions (R-TX-17) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “We stand by our Turkish friends as they mourn the loss of civilians following the horrific Istanbul bombing this past Sunday. We support our NATO ally during these difficult times.”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I joined my colleagues in urging the inclusion of our bipartisan amendment to limit the sale of F-16s to Turkey in this year’s defense spending bill. We cannot allow Erdogan to use American weapons to violate the sovereignty of our NATO ally Greece and destabilize the region.”
Titus (D-NV-1) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I joined PSEKA to mark the solemn occasion of the Unilateral Declaration of Independence of Turkish-Occupied Northern Cyprus. We must continue to oppose Turkish efforts, led by President Erdogan, to undermine attempts to find a viable solution to the Cyprus Problem. Link to image”
Risch (R-ID) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Yesterday’s bombing on #Istanbul’s Istiklal Street was horrific. Vicki and I send our deepest condolences to the people of #Turkey at this time.”
Connolly (D-VA-11) 11/13/2022: Retweet of @natopapress – “#NATOPA President @GerryConnolly: “I am shocked & horrified by news of the explosion in the center of #Istanbul. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims. We offer our deepest condolences, sympathy & solidarity to our Turkish friends in @natopa_TR & to the Turkish people” Link to image”
Payne (D-NJ-10) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “My prayers are with the Turkish people during this painful time filled with shock and immense grief. Istanbul: People injured after explosion in Turkey – reports”
Qatar
Long (R-MO-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “via @NYTimes Qatar Bans Beer Sales at World Cup Stadiums… | nytimes.com”
Maloney (D-NY-12) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “BIG WIN ALERT: I am proud to have helped bring the Kosher food initiative to the World Cup in Qatar. This is now becoming a reality, and I am thrilled to have played a role in it!”
Matsui (D-CA-6) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Heading to Qatar for #WorldCup2022? Enrolling in STEP is the best way to receive security updates from @TravelGov! It’ll also ensure that a U.S. embassy or consulate knows that you’re in the country in case of an emergency. Enroll today Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)… | travel.state.gov”
Carson (D-IN-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I’m honored to have worked with my colleagues, @RabbiMSchneier, and the Jewish community on the first Kosher kitchen in Qatar. This is an important accommodation for Jewish fans, and I’m glad it has become a reality. Link to quoted tweet”
Cruz (R-TX) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “I am excited to see more jobs and a big economic impact coming to the Golden Triangle in Texas! Link to quoted tweet”