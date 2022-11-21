Legislative Round-Up- November 18, 2022

1. Bills & Resolutions

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

(JUSTICE FOR SHIREEN) HR 9291: Introduced 11/14/22 by Carson (D-IN) and 18 cosponsors, the “Justice for Shireen Act” aka, “To require a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.” Text of the bill reads: “(a) In general.—Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secretary of State, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, shall submit to Congress a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. (b) Matters To be included.—The report required by subsection (a) shall include— (1) an identification of those individuals or entities that carried out, participated in, or were otherwise complicit in, or responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh; and (2) an identification of any United States defense materials or services were implicated in the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. (c) Form.—The report required by subsection (a) shall be submitted in unclassified form and made available to the public at the same time on the website of the Department of State.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Carson 11/14/22 statement in the Congressional Record

Carson press release announcing the Act back on 7/28/22

Carson tweet 11/14/2022: Tweet – “If these reports are correct, this is a step in the right direction towards justice and accountability. I’m proud to have introduced the #JusticeForShireen Act, requiring a US investigation to provide answers into the killing of American citizen, Shireen Abu Akleh. Link to quoted tweet”

(CONFLATING CRITICISM OF ISRAEL WITH ANTISEMITISM) S. Res. 837 [text not available at the time of publication of this Round-Up — will cover this again next week]: Introduced 11/17/22 by Scott (R-SC), “A resolution recognizing Israeli-American culture and heritage, the contributions of the Israeli-American community to the United States, and condemning antisemitic violence and discrimination.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.

(DETER IRANIAN ATTACKS ON US INTERESTS IN IRAQ) Reschenthaler-Waltz letter to Austin & Blinken: On 11/17/22, Reps.Reschenthaler (R-PA) and Waltz (R-FL) sent a letter to SecDef Austin and SecState, “regarding the Iranian regime’s recent ballistic missile and armed drone attacks against U.S. interests in Iraq.” [Note: the press releases says they “led” a letter but makes no mention of other signers, and the PDF of the signed letter includes only Reschenthaler and Waltz as signers]. The letter strongly urges the Biden Administration to “act swiftly in order to deter future attacks and protect U.S. personnel operating in the region,” and closes with the (very poorly written) warning: “Without responding to these provocations, we risk additional threats to our warfighters, diplomats, and civilians in the region.”

(NO RETURN TO IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS) Mullin et al letter to Blinken: On 11/14/22, Rep. Mullin (R-OK) and 5 Republicans colleagues sent a letter to SecState Blinken making the case that, “…We cannot return to negotiations with a regime that has made it perfectly clear they will do anything, including murder their own citizens in cold blood, to stay in power…” The letter concludes: “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was dead on arrival” and also that “The time for negotiations has passed, we must close the door on the Iran Nuclear Deal.” Also see Mullin’s Twitter thread: “Today I led five of my @HouseGOP colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary Blinken, urging him to close the door on an Iran Deal 2.0. The time for negotiations has passed. We cannot return to negotiations with a regime that has made it clear they will do anything to stay in power. To condemn the regime with one voice and negotiate with another project weakness and lack of moral fiber.”

(TARGETING PALESTINIANS AT THE UN) Lamborn-Smith-Chabot letter to Blinken: On 11/3/22 (not previously covered in the Round-Up), Reps. Lamborn (R-CO), Smith (R-NJ) and Chabot (R-OH) sent a letter to SecState Blinken urging the Biden Administration to make the “retiring” of two Palestinian-focused UN bodies — the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), and the Division for Palestinian Rights (DPR) — a U.S. diplomatic priority, and “to urgently press other countries with whom we cooperate” to join the U.S. in voting against annual UN resolutions that approve their continued functioning and activities. The letter alleges: “These two money-wasting institutions do nothing to advance the cause of peace and, on the contrary, represent a significant obstacle to reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians. There is no parallel in the UN system to these unique, nefarious bodies. The Committee organizes anti-Israel conferences around the world and disseminates large quantities of propaganda material which delegitimizes the State of Israel. Among other things, it explicitly endorses the so-called ‘right of return’ for over five million descendants of 1948 Palestinian refugees, a scenario which, if implemented, would alter the demographic nature of Israel and cause the end of Israel itself as a Jewish state.”

2. Media (general)

Jewish Insider 11/18/22: Pro-Israel Dems see Jeffries as a reliable successor to Pelosi, HoyerFree Beacon 11/17/22: Republicans Set To Turn Up the Heat on Biden Administration’s Foreign Dealings [“McCaul also seeks to increase U.S. efforts to counter Iran, a chief ally of China and Russia. While the Biden administration has hopes of salvaging the 2015 nuclear accord, McCaul said the priority must shift to supporting Iranian citizens who are protesting to oust the hardline regime. ‘Instead of seizing the moment and joining and helping them, this administration, because it’s so concerned about the Iran deal … is ignoring this one,’ McCaul said. ‘We have a great opportunity to seize the momentum.’ McCaul said he will lead efforts to pressure the State Department into increasing its support for protesters, such as providing demonstrators with internet services so that they can organize against the regime…”]

Free Beacon 11/17/22: Congress Eyes Investigation Into Anti-Israel Bias at Biden Justice Department [over investigation into killing of American citizen killed by the IDF — accusing the Biden Administration of politicizing federal law enforcement and “hiring far-left progressive activists, including anti-Israel agitators, who are now working at all levels of government” and who are now “burrowing in”.]

Haaretz 11/17/22: Trump, DeSantis Will Be the Talk of Vegas at GOP Jewish Gathering [“Also attending will be Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff – along with Ohio Rep.-elect Max Miller, one of two Jewish Republicans in the next Congress – and Sen. Bill Hagerty, who has led efforts to prevent the Biden administration from reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and sponsoring anti-BDS legislation alongside Cruz, Scott and Cotton.”]

JTA 11/17/22: From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey

Jewish Insider 11/17/22: ‘Maintain pressure’ on Iran, House Democrats urge

Jerusalem Post 11/17/22: Netanyahu to advance US visa waiver after blocking it [“Progressive Democrats in Congress sought to keep Israel out of the Visa Waiver Program, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin and has family in the West Bank, leading the call. Earlier this month, 20 House Democrats signed a letter spearheaded by Tlaib and Rep. Don Beyer arguing Israel should be disqualified because of ‘ethnic-based discrimination’ and racial profiling.”]

3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)

Georgia

Washington Free Beacon 11/17/22: Warnock’s Church Belongs to Coalition That Wants to End Military Aid to Israel

The Forward 11/16/22: Democratic pro-Israel group aims to sway Jewish voters in Georgia runoff

General

Jewish Currents 11/15/22: AIPAC Spent Big to Defeat Progressives This Election Cycle [“The lobbying group’s $28.5 million blitz could make Democrats think twice about criticizing Israel.”]

Jewish Insider 11/15/22: Why UDP jumped into a northern California congressional race

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “AIPAC has proudly supported 93% of @ProbSolveCaucus. We are proud to stand with pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans to strengthen bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics! Link to image”

INSS [Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies] 11/13/22: The US Midterm Elections: Significance for Israel [“Israel must show great caution, and above all refrain as much as possible from being dragged into the political controversies in Washington. Israel’s interest is to ensure that it continues to enjoy bipartisan support. Already there are many Democrat legislators who criticize Israel and its policies, and this criticism can be expected to increase if Israel tries to use Congress to attack the administration. Therefore, it is important for Israel to be careful to maintain good relations with both the administration and the legislators – from both parties.”]

Haaretz 11/13/22: Democratic Senate Majority to Help Biden Set Moderate Agenda on Israel

Jewish Currents 11/10/22: Four Takeaways From the 2022 Midterms [[“What do election results mean for Israel/Palestine policy, youth politics, policing, and reproductive justice?”]

Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/12/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “From Iranian American community of Nebraska: Congratulations @RepDonBacon! We are excited to see your continued leadership in local, national & global issues. Looking forward for your leadership to continue your support of Iranian people struggle for freedom & democracy in #Iran Link to quoted tweet”

Mondoweiss 11/11/22: There are plenty of opportunities for Palestine advocacy following the U.S. midterm elections

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Scott (R-FL) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “Israel will always be a great ally and friend to the U.S. While @JoeBiden has turned his back on Israel, I’ll never stop fighting to support our great ally and stop attacks & bad policy that hurt the Jewish community there, across America and around the world.”

Johnson (R-OH-6) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Israel is our most trusted ally in the Middle East, and we must work to ensure Israel maintains its safety, sovereignty, and prosperity in the region. A nuclear Iran is the greatest threat to Israel. Congress must work to support bipartisan efforts to build on the success of the Abraham Accords and continue to foster relationships across the Middle East. Link to image”

Lankford (R-OK) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Qatar is now the third Gulf country – along with the UAE and Bahrain – to accept commercial flights from Israel during the World Cup. This is a positive step forward for Israel’s acceptance in the Middle East and builds on the success of the Abraham Accords.”

Lankford (R-OK) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Sat down w/ Israeli Ambassador @AmbHerzog to talk about Israel’s maritime border agreement w/ Lebanon, how the US can partner w/ Israel to counter Iranian aggression & ways to keep up the momentum of the already successful Abraham Accords Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 11/16/2022: Retweet of @SkyNews – “Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire struck by drone off coast of Oman Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire struck by drone off coast of Oman… | news.sky.com”

Rogers (R-AL-3) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Productive meeting with @AmbHerzog – Israel remains a steadfast ally and friend of the United States. Link to image”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Mercenary spyware companies like NSO pose a real threat to human rights, and our national security. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to stop this threat, barring agencies from using their services, including the FBI. Congress should pass it. Without delay.”

7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “No…. He is a criminal, there is nothing he can give the US to compromise our values. Link to quoted tweet”

Garamendi (D-CA-3) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Jared Kushner was given $2 billion by the Saudi Crown Prince. Link to image”

Kaine (D-VA) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I strongly disagree with the Administration’s repeated willingness to turn its back on President Biden’s own promises that Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman would be held accountable for his role in killing a Virginia journalist who had courage to expose cruelty and corruption. Link to quoted tweet”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “.@SpeakerPelosi is one of the most consequential leaders in US history. She helped pass the ACA, protect Social Security & save our economy from collapse in 2008. She signed the first War Powers resolution to stop the Saudi-led war in Yemen & stood against the war in Iraq. Link to image”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I know this has been standard operating procedure in multiple administrations. But protecting sociopaths from the consequences of their misbehavior is not a good strategy in foreign policy or life in general. Link to quoted tweet”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “The United States should take no action to shield those who murder journalists, let alone those who kill and dismember residents of our country. Far from it. We should seek justice, and relentlessly so. Life — not oil — is what we must treasure. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I don’t understand this decision. CFIUS is designed to review transactions like this. We need to ask: Why did the Saudis partner with Musk on this purchase? Why didn’t they take their $$ out like other owners? What access do they have to data? What say do they have on content? Link to quoted tweet”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 11/14/2022: Retweet of @PGourevitch – “Officials from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China spent more than $750,000 at Trump’s hotel in Washington when they were seeking to influence his administration, renting rooms for more than $10,000 per night… Documents Detail Foreign Government Spending at Trump Hotel… | nytimes.com”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Just back from #COP27 where I was not impressed with the slick Saudi gaslighting campaign. We don’t have time for brutal petro-dictatorships to distract and delay us with fancy window dressing. We must demand real climate action now. Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27, critics unmoved | AP News”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “We can’t stand by while the Saudis drive up costs for hardworking Americans with OPEC+ production cuts. My bill with @SenBlumenthal would stop arms sales to the Saudis & push them to reverse this decision.”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. needs to use all diplomatic tools at its disposal to get OPEC and Saudi Arabia to work with them to lower oil prices. Today’s news will only lead to higher prices at the pump. OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount… | reuters.com”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 11/15/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@POTUS You opened the border, fueling a deadly fentanyl epidemic. You squandered our relationship with Saudi Arabia. You surrendered to the Taliban, leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan. You failed at home, at the table, and at leading the world.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s disastrous all-out war on U.S. energy halted the production of affordable & reliable fossil fuels right here at home. It’s time for this Admin to understand that American energy dependence is not only wrecking our economy, but is a pressing national security issue. Link to quoted tweet” [linked to 10/25/22 NYT article, U.S. Officials Had a Secret Oil Deal With the Saudis. Or So They Thought.]

8. Members on the Record (other countries)

Egypt

Castor (D-FL-14) 11/17/2022: Retweet of @AtlanticCouncil – “Last week, @SpeakerPelosi joined the @AtlanticCouncil for an #ACFrontPage event at #COP27 in Egypt. Speaker Pelosi discussed US policy on climate action and resilience with @ArshtRock’s @KBMcLeodFLA and @USRepKCastor. Watch: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on climate and resilience at COP27… | bit.ly Link to image”

Murphy (R-NC-3) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Wonderful to lead the Global Conservative Climate Summit with my @climate_caucus colleagues at #COP27. We held multilateral conversations on energy security and global deployment of clean energy technologies. Conservatives must have a seat at the table in the climate debate. Link to image Our delegation was honored to be joined by conservative leaders from Canada, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, and New Zealand for this important conversation. Thank you to our Egyptian counterparts for hosting us in Sharm El-Sheik this week!”

Bonamici (D-OR-1) 11/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Our delegation is back from COP27 in Egypt, but the negotiations are continuing throughout the week. I’m grateful for the productive conversations we had with stakeholders, and I am committed to continuing and growing U.S. leadership through our climate policies. Link to image We are closely monitoring the progress through our U.S. negotiating team.”

Lee (D-CA-13) 11/15/2022: Twitter thread – “It was an honor to meet with Foreign Minister & COP27 President Sameh Shoukry of Egypt + over 100 world leaders at #COP27 in Egypt w/@SpeakerPelosi this past week. I also welcomed the opportunity to bring up concerns about Egypt’s human rights record directly with leadership…”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 11/14/2022: Twitter thread – “With @COP27P underway, the U.S. delegation must make sure that #HumanRights are at the center of climate policy. @EarthRightsIntl provides how-to guidance here: Placing Human Rights at the Center of U.S. Global Climate Change Policy | EarthRights International 2/ I co-chaired a @TLHumanRights hearing last July that offered additional recommendations. High on the list: protect human rights, environmental and land rights advocates. Climate Change and Human Rights… | humanrightscommission.house.gov 3/ And as host government, #Egypt must lead the way by immediately freeing human rights defender Alaa Abdel Fattah. Repressing civil society undermines climate action. Egypt must immediately release Alaa Abdel Fattah, Türk says… | ohchr.org”

Paul (R-KY) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “If Democrats gave a flying you know what about human rights they’d stop funding and arming the Egyptian regime that imprisons political dissidents like Alaa Abd el Fattah. The final fight to save Egypt prisoner Alaa Abd el Fattah… | youtu.be”

Paul (R-KY) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “Egypt continues to be a major abuser of human rights. Why do Democrats continue to give them so many U.S. taxpayer dollars? If Democrats cared Egypt’s human rights abuses they would stop giving them U.S. arms and aid – Liberty Tree”

Merkley (D-OR) 11/13/2022: Twitter thread – “We can’t lose sight of the fact that Egypt is hosting COP27 while imprisoning thousands of political prisoners—including environmental activists. @ChrisMurphyCT, @RepCicilline, @USRepKeating and I led the call for the immediate release of these activists. Activist’s Hunger Strike Casts Shadow Over COP27… | foreignpolicy.com Read the full letter Link to image”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “I’m calling for the immediate release of human rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah who’s on a hunger strike, and all Egyptian political prisoners being unjustly detained by Sisi’s brutal regime. There cannot be climate justice without human rights. #COP27 #SaveAlaa #FreeThemAll”

Long (R-MO-7) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “Don’t forget the 400 private jets (non of them battery operated) the climate enthusiasts flew to Egypt on for #COP27 And oh, by the way just how big of a glass would it take for a $125.00 cocktail? @Starbucks doesn’t even charge that… yet. Link to quoted tweet”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 11/12/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, our Congressional delegation concluded a productive visit to #COP27, where we delivered an unmistakable message: America is all in to fight the climate crisis. Link to image Our delegation salutes @POTUS – under his visionary leadership, America is accelerating our transition to a clean energy future and making progress on our commitment to future generations: that we will pass on the planet in a responsible, sustainable way. President Biden’s well-acclaimed address to the conference offered a unifying call for collective action to save the planet – renewing optimism in our nation and around the world. Link to image Our Members had the opportunity to meet again with Foreign Minister and #COP27 President Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, expressing our gratitude for his leadership in convening this extraordinary gathering. Link to image It was a privilege to meet with NGO and civil society leaders to discuss human rights and the climate crisis…Pelosi Statement on the Conclusion of COP27… | speaker.gov”

Stansbury (D-NM-1) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “As #COP27 continues, I’m proud that New Mexico and @GovMLG are leading the way by modernizing our infrastructure and electric grid, protecting our lands & waters, & curbing our emissions. This work is about our communities! Gov. to travel to climate summit being held in Egypt… | abqjournal.com”

Capito (R-WV) 11/11/2022: Retweet of @EPWGOP – “Earlier today, President Biden took his failed climate crusade to Egypt at #COP27. He said “good climate policy is good economic policy.” Well, his climate policy isn’t good, and his economic policy isn’t either. Both have been a disaster.”

Long (R-MO-7) 11/12/2022: Retweet of @catturd2 – “I love it when 400 private jets fly to Egypt for the UN Climate Conference to tell the peasants to ride bikes and live in tents.”

Markey (D-MA) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “I traveled all the way to Egypt, and still, the Brain State is leading the way. These young @WHOI scientists are working hard to save our oceans and our planet. Link to video”

Murphy (R-NC-3) 11/12/2022: Tweet – “I’m here at @COP27P in Egypt with the conservative @climate_caucus to discuss free market solutions and adaptation strategies to environmental challenges in the U.S. and around the globe. #COP27 Link to video”

Turkey

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “While we work to maintain NATO unity and end Russia’s war on Ukraine, Turkey threatens war within NATO against our ally Greece. As Erdogan continues his dangerous rhetoric, Congress must stop any plans to sell him fighter jets. #NoJetsForTurkey Erdoğan repeats threat against Greece during G20 … | politico.eu”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “My condolences to the friends and family of all those killed and injured in the horrific attack in Istanbul this weekend.””

Turner (R-OH-10) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the deadly bombing in Istanbul and stand with Turkey, a critical member of NATO and strong ally of the United States. My thoughts are with the Turkish people as they recover from this week’s horrific attack.”

Bergman (R-MI-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “Another senseless action of terror. Our prayers are with all impacted by this attack. We stand by our NATO ally during this difficult time. Link to quoted tweet”

Chabot (R-OH-1) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “During my time in Congress, I’ve been a friend to Turkey and was heartbroken to learn of the terrorist attack in Istanbul against our important NATO ally. I offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and all the Turkish people in the face of this senseless violence.”

Sessions (R-TX-17) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “We stand by our Turkish friends as they mourn the loss of civilians following the horrific Istanbul bombing this past Sunday. We support our NATO ally during these difficult times.”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I joined my colleagues in urging the inclusion of our bipartisan amendment to limit the sale of F-16s to Turkey in this year’s defense spending bill. We cannot allow Erdogan to use American weapons to violate the sovereignty of our NATO ally Greece and destabilize the region.”

Titus (D-NV-1) 11/15/2022: Tweet – “I joined PSEKA to mark the solemn occasion of the Unilateral Declaration of Independence of Turkish-Occupied Northern Cyprus. We must continue to oppose Turkish efforts, led by President Erdogan, to undermine attempts to find a viable solution to the Cyprus Problem. Link to image”

Risch (R-ID) 11/14/2022: Tweet – “Yesterday’s bombing on #Istanbul’s Istiklal Street was horrific. Vicki and I send our deepest condolences to the people of #Turkey at this time.”

Connolly (D-VA-11) 11/13/2022: Retweet of @natopapress – “#NATOPA President @GerryConnolly: “I am shocked & horrified by news of the explosion in the center of #Istanbul. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims. We offer our deepest condolences, sympathy & solidarity to our Turkish friends in @natopa_TR & to the Turkish people” Link to image”

Payne (D-NJ-10) 11/13/2022: Tweet – “My prayers are with the Turkish people during this painful time filled with shock and immense grief. Istanbul: People injured after explosion in Turkey – reports”

Qatar

Long (R-MO-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “via @NYTimes Qatar Bans Beer Sales at World Cup Stadiums… | nytimes.com”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “BIG WIN ALERT: I am proud to have helped bring the Kosher food initiative to the World Cup in Qatar. This is now becoming a reality, and I am thrilled to have played a role in it!”

Matsui (D-CA-6) 11/17/2022: Tweet – “Heading to Qatar for #WorldCup2022? Enrolling in STEP is the best way to receive security updates from @TravelGov! It’ll also ensure that a U.S. embassy or consulate knows that you’re in the country in case of an emergency. Enroll today Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)… | travel.state.gov”

Carson (D-IN-7) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I’m honored to have worked with my colleagues, @RabbiMSchneier, and the Jewish community on the first Kosher kitchen in Qatar. This is an important accommodation for Jewish fans, and I’m glad it has become a reality. Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 11/16/2022: Tweet – “I am excited to see more jobs and a big economic impact coming to the Golden Triangle in Texas! Link to quoted tweet”