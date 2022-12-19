Legislative Round-Up- December 16, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills & Resolutions

2. Hearings & Markups

3. Media & Members (general)

4. Media & Members (Elex & The Next Congress)

5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (the rest of the region)



1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

(FY23 NDAA) HR 7776: On 12/15/22, the Senate voted 83-11 to adopt the joint House-Senate compromise version of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (which includes a number of other authorization bills). The House previously adopted the measure on 12/8/22 by a vote of 350-80). The bill now goes to the President, who is expected to sign it expeditiously.

Once again — to keep the Round-Up from running crazy long, I’ve posted my summary of all the Middle East-related elements that made it into the final bill (and the ones that didn’t) here

Also, once again — Please note that the vehicle for the FY23 NDAA/omnibus is HR 7776 – a bill formerly known as the “Water Resources Development Act of 2022”. As in, HR 7776 has been repurposed into the 2023 NDAA (i.e., the original text was deleted and replaced with the consensus/compromise NDAA text).

(IRAN) HR 9606: Introduced 12/15/22 by Wilson (R-SC), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tenney (R-NY), and Gonzalez (D-TX), “To direct the Secretary of State to review whether certain Iranian officials are eligible for entry into the United States, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

(IRAN) S. 2607: Introduced 8/4 by Padilla (D-CA) and now having 69 cosponsors, “A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the former hostages of the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979-1981, highlighting their resilience throughout the unprecedented ordeal that they lived through and the national unity it produced, marking 4 decades since their 444 days in captivity, and recognizing their sacrifice to the United States.” Passed by the House 12/14/22 under suspension of the rules, by a Voice Vote (after passing in the Senate 12/6/22 by Unanimous Consent).

(YEMEN/WAR POWERS) S.J. Res. 56: The Senate was scheduled to take up S. J. Res. 56, “A joint resolution directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress” on 12/13/22. This is a resolution introduced 7/14/22 by Sanders (I-VT) and currently has 13 cosponsors. In the end, the resolution was NOT voted on – reflecting the fact that it was clear the votes were not there to pass it [which in turn reflected, at least in part, the fact that the Biden Administration opposed the resolution]. Sanders promised to bring it back again soon.

(IRAQ/KURDISTAN) S. Con. Res. 16: Introduced 10/25/22 by Van Hollen (D-MD) and having 1 cosponsor (Rubio, R-FL) “A concurrent resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of Operation Provide Comfort.” Passed by the Senate 12/15/2022 with an amendment and an amended preamble by Unanimous Consent. Also see: Senate floor consideration; text; Rubio tweet

Letters

(FBI MUST NOT INVESTIGATE KILLING OF AMCIT JOURNO) Senate Republicans letter to Garland & Wray: On 12/14/22, Sens. Rubio (R-FL) and Grassley (R-IA) led a letter — cosigned by Cruz (R-TX), Scott (R-FL), Hawley (R-MO), Braun (R-IN), Cotton (R-AR), and Lankford (R-OK) — attacking the FBI’s investigation into the IDF’s killing of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The letter – which parrots talking points of the government of Israel and pro-Israel organizations/pundits – in effect argues that the investigation is unnecessary and inappropriate, given that Israel has already investigated itself (and found itself totally innocent of any wrongdoing) and given that the US Security Coordinator “oversaw a detailed forensic analysis and could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet which killed Abu Akleh.” The letter argues that in this context, the decision of the FBI to open an investigation “highlights DOJ and FBI’s overreach and politicization of investigations” and demands that the investigation be closed “immediately before further harm comes to our bilateral relationship with Israel.”

(STOP IRAN’S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES) Khanna letter to Blinken & Yellen: On 12/14/22, Rep. Khanna (D-CA) sent a letter to SecState Blinken and Treasury Secretary Yellen urging immediate action to address the human rights crisis in Iran. The letter lays out a list of specific actions Khanna is urging the Biden Administration to take to respond to and challenge the Iranian government’s brutal suppression of popular protests: (1) Stop the Islamic Republic’s ruling class from living in luxury abroad; (2) Facilitate remittances to Iran from Iranian-Americans and other Americans; (3) Facilitate and fund internet access and internet security in Iran; and (4) Provide protect for Iranians fleeing persecution, including Iran’s national soccer team.

Khanna (D-CA-17) 12/14/2022: Twitter thread – “I wrote to @SecBlinken and @SecYellen calling for urgent action in response to the regime’s violent repression of peaceful protests in Iran & calling for protections for Iranians fleeing persecution, including Iran’s national soccer team…”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 12/15/2022: Retweet of @paaia – “Thank you @RepRoKhanna! #Iran #IranProtests #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”

(KICK IRAN OUT OF UN COMMISSION ON WOMEN) Lieu letter to SecState & US/UN Amb: On 12/14/22, Rep. Lieu (D-CA) led a letter, cosigned by 17 House colleagues (bipartisan) to SecState Blinken and US ambassador to the UN Thomas-Greenfield, expressing their “strong concerns with the Iranian regime’s ongoing human rights violations” and urging them “to use every possible mechanism to hold the regime accountable – including by removing the Iranian government from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).”

2. Hearings & Markups

December 15, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a classified [closed] briefing on Iran.

December 14, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism held a hearing entitled,“Navigating the Political and Humanitarian Landscape in Yemen: A Conversation with Civil Society on Paths Forward for Congress.” Witnesses were: Abdulwasea Mohammed, Oxfam Yemen; Peter Salisbury, International Crisis Group/Consultant – World Bank); Muna Luqman, Food4Humanity & Women’s Solidarity Network; and Radhya Al-Mutawakel, Mwatana for Human Rights [NOTE: No written statements were posted for any of the witnesses].

December 13, 2022: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing entitled, “Confronting White Supremacy (Part VII): The Evolution of Anti-Democratic Extremist Groups and the Ongoing Threat to Democracy.” Witnesses were: Alejandra Caraballo, Harvard Law School (statement): Mary McCord, Georgetown University Law Center (statement); Oren Segal, Anti-Defamation League (statement); Amanda Tyler, Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (statement); and Eric Ward, Western States Center (statement). Also see: Hearing video

3. Media (general)

Washington Free Beacon 12/12/22: Chris Murphy Snubs Israel, Calls Qatar the ‘Best Partner in Region’ [seriously — an article arguing that for a member of Congress to call any country other than Israel the “best partner in the region” is…anti-Israel].

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs/Lenny Ben-David 12/12/22: The Evolution of AIPAC’s Political Operation in Washington over 50 Years – An Eyewitness Perspective [re AIPAC’s funding role in 2022 midterms: “In the end, AIPAC’s experiment was a demonstrable success, which will encourage politicians to support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and discourage Israel’s detractors.”]

Haaretz 12/11/22: The Senator Pushing Action on Abu Akleh Case Has a Message for Netanyahu’s Allies [Van Hollen (D-MD): “I’m simply trying to make real what the secretary of state himself said was U.S. policy. I guess the difference is that I’m going to keep at it until we meet the test the secretary himself has laid down here.”]

POMED 12/11/22: Expert Q&A – Human Rights Defender Ramy Shaath on Egypt’s “Republic of Fear” […“In September, the Biden administration certified to Congress, as a condition for releasing military aid to Egypt, that prisoners in Egypt are receiving due process. What did ‘due process’ look like for you?”]

Business Insider 12/20/22: Lawmakers explain why they went to Qatar for the World Cup despite human rights concerns: ‘There are no perfect countries’

AIPAC Ad via Times of Israel (received by email 12/8/22): Prove Rep. Tlaib WRONG [fundraising email attacking Tlaib (D-MI) – “Representative Rashida Tlaib dismissed the existence of pro-Israel progressives by telling reporters that ‘You cannot hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government.’ In additional to insulting millions of pro-Israel progressives, Tlaib also spreads the dangerous lie that Israel — the only liberal democracy in the region — is an apartheid state.” And contrasting her with tweets from “pro-Israel progressives” (who align with AIPAC views) – Torres (D-NY) and Vargas (D-CA).

4. Media & Members (Elex & The Next Congress)

Farewells

JTA 12/15/22: In farewell to Congress, Elaine Luria accuses colleagues of peddling antisemitic dual loyalty trope

Luria (D-VA) 12/14/22: floor speech, “Farewell to Congress”, including bashing fellow Democrats who are critical of Israel for alleged antisemitism [“The first time I stood in this very place to speak on the floor of the House, I rose as a Jewish woman to speak out against anti-Semitism which has seen a rapid and alarming rise and has even reared its head among our colleagues in this body in the form of claims of dual loyalty towards those who show support for Israel–our strongest ally in the Middle East. I look back on that first speech I made as a Member of Congress and am even more concerned today about the rising frequency and pervasiveness of anti-Semitism. I implore my colleagues to continue their quest to root out this scourge of vile and pernicious anti-Semitism.”]

Jewish Insider 12/12/22: Ohio Jewish leaders bid farewell to Sen. Rob Portman [“Beigelman [the executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities] said he had ‘lost count’ of how much legislation Portman, working frequently in partnership with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), had introduced to support Israel. ‘From that perspective,’ Beigelman said, ‘the community feels there’s no better friend in Congress for Israel than Rob Portman’…Some Jewish leaders said they’d been in conversation with Portman’s successor, Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-OH) and were largely encouraged. Vance, who traveled to Israel while on the campaign trail, has also visited some in-state Jewish agencies and met with local leaders. ‘He asks a lot of questions,’ Beigelman said. ‘‘Why are these things important? And what made Portman the leader on this?’ He was really asking how he could step in and fill some shoes.’”’]

GOP targets Rep. Omar

TruthOut 12/15/22: Jewish Groups Say GOP, Not Ilhan Omar, Is Pushing Antisemitism

Algemeiner 12/15/22: Why is J Street Defending Congress’ Worst Antisemite?

Jewish News Syndicate 12/15/22: Pro-Israel groups want Ilhan Omar bounced from House Foreign Affairs Committee [“AIPAC, B’nai B’rith, RJC and ZOA are supportive of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to dismiss the congresswoman with a history of antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.”]

Jewish Telegraphic Agency 12/14/22: Liberal Jewish groups, including Reform movement, blast Kevin McCarthy for pledge to remove Ilhan Omar from committee

Haaretz 12/13/22: Liberal Jewish Orgs Slam Kevin McCarthy for Vowing to Remove Ilhan Omar From House Committee

Omar (D-MN-5) 12/13/2022: Retweet of @haaretzcom – “McCarthy’s actions seem “especially exploitative” given that he himself has peddled in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories, liberal Jewish groups say Liberal Jewish orgs slam McCarthy for vowing to remove Ilhan Omar from House committee… | haaretz.com”

Omar (D-MN-5) 12/12/2022: Retweet of @jstreetdotorg – “As Jewish American organizations, we oppose Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to strip Representative Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee seat based on false accusations that she is antisemitic or anti-Israel. 2/8”

Omar (D-MN-5) 12/12/2022: Retweet of @haaretzcom – “Liberal Jewish orgs slam McCarthy for vowing to remove Ilhan Omar from House committee Liberal Jewish orgs slam McCarthy for vowing to remove Ilhan Omar from House committee… | haaretz.com”

The New Congress

Daily Beast 12/16/22: Inside Hakeem Jeffries’ Quiet Standoff With the Left [“In recent years, the Democrat has spearheaded efforts to protect his party’s incumbents from liberal primary challenges, clashed with progressives on issues like Israel-Palestine, and decried the “extreme left” for being ‘obsessed with talking trash about mainstream Democrats on Twitter.’”]

Jewish Currents 12/15/22: Palestine Is a Proxy Fight in a Fractious DSA

Times of Israel 12/10/22: There’s no sign that John Fetterman will be progressive on Palestine

5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)

Israel – Palestine

Castro (D-TX-20) 12/16/2022: Retweet of @LuisMorenolg – “This is one thorough, well thought out and well articulated op-ed on the state of Israel/Palestinian relations with this new Bibi led, hard core, “ultra” government. Can’t imagine what our folks in the embassy are dealing with. Spoiler: Things don’t look good–at all. Link to quoted tweet [Tom Friedman article]”

Ernst (R-IA) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Proud to lead this bipartisan effort with my fellow #AbrahamAccords Caucus co-chairs! #NDAA #DEFENDAct Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Well Jackson that is another lesson for you, it’s ok to challenge the status quo. Link to quoted tweet [“It was an honor to intern for Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) in 2016 when he said no to voting for Trump or Hillary. Unfortunately, I lost all respect for him when he said that US assistance to Israel could be contingent based on how it responds to the war in Ukraine.”

Scott (R-FL) 12/16/2022: Tweet – “The UN allowing someone with a history of Anti-Semitic comments to investigate Israel further demonstrates its incompetence or complicity. If the UN wishes to maintain a sliver of integrity, Albanese must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY. UN Palestinian rights official’s social media history reveals antisemitic comments… | timesofisrael.com”

Levin (D-MI-9) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “As a member of @HouseForeign and longtime human rights advocate, I’ve been committed to fighting for civil and human rights for all people everywhere. From Burma to India, Israel and Palestine to Egypt, Mexico to Haiti—we must boldly protect the human rights of all.”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “Nicole was honored to join @nusacc to celebrate Ambassador @AbdullaRAK being named Ambassador of the year. Bahrain is a strategic ally of the USA which was only strengthened by the Abraham Accords. We look forward to furthering our trade, energy & security partnership. Link to image”

Rosen (D-NV) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “As we prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, it was wonderful to join @AmbHerzog at the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah reminds us that when we hold firm to our values, beliefs, and faith, it can become a source of light that – no matter the odds – becomes impossible to extinguish. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 12/12/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m proud to have voted for the bipartisan defense bill. It includes provisions I led like the Darren Drake Act to stop ISIS-inspired and lone-wolf terrorists from using vehicles as weapon. It also includes investments for NJ water infrastructure and flood management projects. I also helped pass a pay increase for service members, ensure security for federal judges, combat terrorism, boost the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, strengthen our relationship with Israel, and stand up to Russia and China.”

Crapo (R-ID) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “Cementing lasting peace in the Middle East remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. The alliance between Israel and the U.S. continues to serve as a cornerstone of progress and stability in the region. Read more: Weekly Column: Israel–Continued Work To Win The Peace | U.S. Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho”

Garcia (R-CA-25) 12/09/2022: Twitter thread – “I met with Israeli Air Force pilots alongside other members of the MACH 1 Caucus. Israel is a critical ally and these conversations are necessary to the U.S.-Israel partnership. We must understand the challenges these heroes experience to deter future conflict. Garcia, MACH 1 Caucus meet with Israeli Air Force pilots on Capitol Hill… | signalscv.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 12/09/2022: Retweet of @IsraelinMiami – “Amb @DavidRoet & CG @ElbazStarinsky celebrated the strong Miami-Israel business ties & recent visits to Israel w/@MayorDaniella & @MiamiChamber. Present were @ShlomoDanzinger @CommishEileen reps from offices of @RepCarlos @RepMariaSalazar @RepWilson and biz & community leaders! Link to image”

Israel-Iran

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 12/12/2022: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “Thank you, Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) Co-Chairs @RepSchneider and @RepGarbarino, for your leadership in calling on Europe to finally designate the IRGC as a terror organization. Link to quoted tweet”

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “As Co-Chair of the Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI), I joined with lawmakers from the U.S. and around the world to call on Europe to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror organization. Read more: Transatlantic Statement on Iran… | transatlanticinstitute.org @AJCGlobal”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Allred (D-TX-32) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “As Iran’s government continues their systemic oppression of women and girls and brutal crackdown of any dissenting voices, the global community must stand united in opposition. Iran has no place on the @UN_CSW and removing them was the right step. Iran ousted from U.N. women’s rights commission… | nbcnews.com”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “The global community must hold the Iranian regime accountable for its horrific violations against the brave women & girls protesting for their rights. Removing Iran from @UN_CSW was the correct decision & I’m proud of the US’ vote. Iran expelled from UN commission on women | CNN”

Green (R-TN-7) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “While President Biden pushed the military vaccine mandate: → China’s navy has grown. → Iran’s navy and Revolutionary Guard grew in strength. → North Korea’s nuclear arsenal grew. When the United States’ wavers, our adversaries are emboldened. Remember that.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Our EU partners share our commitment to hold the Iranian regime responsible for its violence against innocent protesters. A coordinated US-EU response sends a clear message that the international community will not abandon the brave women & men of #Iran. #IranProtests Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/16/2022: Tweet – “Spot on. The Iranian regime’s vicious crackdown makes plain that it lacks any legitimacy. @ksadjadpour is right: It is no longer a question of if but when the #IranProtests will turn the tide of the regime’s brutal reign. Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Iran has been removed from the @UN_CSW, which is responsible for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment across the globe. Grateful for the leadership of @USAmbUN for rallying the international community to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their abuses. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Make no mistake – #Russia is using Iranian drones against #Ukraine. Russia’s and #Iran’s denials are flat false. Providing these drones is a direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The @UN should send its Panel of Experts into Ukraine. Amid Russian pressure, UN report skirts question on Iran drones… | axios.com”

Titus (D-NV-1) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “I support @POTUS’s efforts to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women and condemn that regime’s barbaric treatment of peaceful protesters. Iran Ousted From U.N. Women’s Rights Agency in U.S.-backed Vote… | nytimes.com?”

Cotton (R-AR) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @MorganOrtagus – “Victory! The Iranian regime has been kicked off the UN Women’s Commission! At last a small but important measure of accountability against the Islamic Republic of Iran for their gender apartheid and crimes against women. Link to image”

Brown (D-OH-11) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s removal from @UNWomen_MSUMUN today is a victory heard around the world. To the women and girls of Iran: You will be heard, and we are here to listen.”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime has oppressed women since it came to power and should never have had a seat on the @UN_CSW. Today’s vote shows the int’l community’s support for the brave Iranian women & girls who, despite the regime’s brutality, continue to fight for their rights & freedom. Link to quoted tweet”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @VP – “Today’s vote to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a victory for those protesting in Iran and all of those who stand with them. The unmistakable message is this: the world is listening and taking action. The women and girls of Iran will be heard.”

Hinson (R-IA-1) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Horrifying. Amir, and other brave protestors who now face a death sentence for calling for basic human rights, must be released. I stand with the Iranian people who are risking their lives to fight for freedom over oppression. Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting… | nypost.com”

Lieu (D-CA-33) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @USAmbUN – “NEWS: UN Member States just voted to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women. Iranian women and activists called on us to do this – and today, we got it done.”

Long (R-MO-7) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Iranian Soccer Star Latest to Face Execution for Protesting… | newsmax.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Iran’s removal from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is long overdue. The Iranian regime oppresses and abuses women – the regime has no place in an organization related to the rights of women.””

Meeks (D-NY-5) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @USAmbUN – “NEWS: UN Member States just voted to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women. Iranian women and activists called on us to do this – and today, we got it done.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/14/2022: Twitter thread – “I applaud the members of @UNECOSOC who joined the US in voting to remove #Iran from the @UN_CSW Commission on the Status of Women for its grave assault on women’s #humanrights. Link to quoted tweet Grateful to Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse members for joining the US in condemning #Iran’s violence against women. Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “It is critical that the world come together in condemning Iran’s human rights abuses. I stand in solidarity with Iranians demanding their fundamental rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Rosen (D-NV) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @VP – “Today’s vote to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a victory for those protesting in Iran and all of those who stand with them. The unmistakable message is this: the world is listening and taking action. The women and girls of Iran will be heard.”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “We stand with Iranian women always. Link to quoted tweet”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “Sickened that Iran is publicly executing dissidents. Such violence aims to terrorize all who would defy this regime. It’s why I led legislation demanding Iran free all political prisoners, including peaceful protesters. Iran must face new sanctions for crimes against humanity.”

Shaheen (D-NH) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime has violated fundamental rights for millions of women & girls. Ousting Iran from the @UN_CSW is an important signal to the women of Iran that we stand with them and against regime’s violence. U.N. member states vote to oust Iran from women’s rights panel… | politico.com”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “The women of Iran have spoken, and finally the world is starting to listen. Iran being expelled from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a small yet significant victory. Free the women of Iran and hold the mullahs accountable!”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 12/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Inspirational # NobelPeacePrize speech by Laureate 2022, Center for Civil Liberties, delivered by Oleksandra Matviichuk, recognizing the “Revolution of Dignity” taking place around the world. Read her inspiring remarks here: The Nobel Peace Prize 2022… | tinyurl.com “Right now, people in Iran are fighting for their freedom. People in China are resisting the digital dictatorship. People in Somalia are bringing child soldiers back to peaceful life. They know better than anyone what it means to be human and stand up for human dignity.” “Our future depends on their success. We are responsible for everything that happens in the world.””

Hill (R-AR-2) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “With their merciless human rights record, Iran never should have been on the Commission on the Status of Women. This is a step in the right direction and I am appreciative of the role the United States, and @USAmbUN, played in this decision. Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-39) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “The women of Iran standing up against their oppressive regime are heroes. I will always stand with them in their fight for freedom and human rights. #IranProtests The Women of Iran Are TIME’s 2022 Heroes of the Year… | time.com”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “Iran is a start. Next, remove Russia from the UN Security Council. U.N. member states vote to oust Iran from women’s rights panel… | politico.com”

Risch (R-ID) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “I welcome today’s vote to kick #Iran off the @UN Commission on the Status of Women. The regime should have never been in the body to begin with due to its horrific treatment of women & girls. The U.S. continues to support the Iranian people in their aspirations for freedom.”

Shaheen (D-NH) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “We cannot look away from the horrors perpetrated by the Iranian regime. The world must hold the regime accountable for these atrocities & bolster the voices of Iranian civilians fighting for human rights & freedom. As Protests Rage, Iran Executes Another Man, This Time in Public… | nytimes.com”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “Russia and Iran are the true Axis of Evil in today’s world. Link to quoted tweet”

Bush (D-MO-1) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “Last week, 23-year-old #MohsenShekari was executed by the Iranian regime for protesting injustice. As an activist, I stand with the valiant people of Iran fighting for their freedom. The regime must be held accountable for these horrific human rights abuses. Link to quoted tweet”

Cassidy (R-LA) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “To the Iranian people, we stand with you. Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “Iran Turns to Public Executions, Enraging an Already Protesting Public As Protests Rage, Iran Executes Another Man, This Time in Public… | nytimes.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “This is exactly right. Western officials’ concerns about Iranian protesters’ safety overlook the regime’s brutal history & deny Iranians’ ability & right to chart their own course in the fight for freedom. This regime is the only danger & obstacle these protesters face. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “Women have been front-line human rights defenders in Iran & around the world. I am deeply inspired to see this simple yet powerful act of defiance in the face of repression continue to receive the international recognition it so well deserves. #WomenLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “At the beginning of the war, there was a relatively weak connection between Iran and the Houthis. The length of the war has increased Houthi reliance on Tehran and increased Iran’s influence in Yemen. The longer the war goes on, the stronger Iran gets. How Iran Helped Houthis Expand Their Reach – War on the Rocks”

Norcross (D-NJ-1) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is murdering people to cling to power. The international community must condemn this brutality and stand with the brave Iranian people. To the courageous protestors: you are a beacon of hope, and I stand with you. #MahsaAmini As Protests Rage, Iran Executes Another Man, This Time in Public… | nytimes.com”

Porter (D-CA-45) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s execution of 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard isn’t an isolated incident. The regime has repeatedly and ruthlessly targeted youth, going so far as to raid schools. I condemned this violence on the House floor, and I continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people. Link to video”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime brutally and publicly executed 23-year-old Majid Reza Rahnavard for protesting Iran’s human rights abuses. This is the second time in one week they have executed a protestor. I continue to stand with the Iranian people.Iran carries out public execution as a warning to protesters… | washingtonpost.com”

Blackburn (R-TN) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “President Biden should be laser focused on ensuring the military can defend the USA from Russia, China and Iran. Instead, he’s fixated on forcing the military to get vaccinated for COVID. Read my op-ed in @nypost Biden’s vindictive military-funding COVID vaccine blackmail harms…… | nypost.com”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 12/12/2022: GETTR post – “The executions will continue until morale improves Iran executes second man for alleged crime during nationwide protests — CBS News | apple.news”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “Released the ‘Merchant of Death.’ Allowed the Taliban to take over Afghanistan. Resumed nuclear talks with Iran. Refused to hold China accountable for COVID. Joe Biden is the worst foreign policy president in American history.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 12/11/2022: Tweet – “The Biden-Harris Admin is turning to terrorists and tyrants in Iran & Venezuela to get oil when we have reliable, affordable, & sustainable energy right here at home. The President needs to stop bending to the radical left and reclaim energy independence.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “On Biden’s first day in office, he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, & now he’s begging Venezuela, Iran, & Saudi Arabia to sell the US more oil. Biden would rather negotiate with foreign entities & adversaries than empower our domestic energy producers at home. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/11/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The WH Press Secretary needs to know the names of Americans wrongfully detained abroad. @POTUS must meet with the families of Americans held hostage in Iran and share with them what the administration is doing to reunite them with their loved ones.” Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/11/2022: Tweet – “Iranian regime prosecutors have charged 15 people, including 3 children, in sham trials for the death of a Basij thug. Dr. Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou is 1 among several sentenced to death based on confessions made under duress. Their lives are in imminent danger. #StopExecutionsInIran Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 12/11/2022: Tweet – “Iranian women have inspired the world by taking to the streets in their tireless pursuit of freedom. They should absolutely be recognized as heroes of the year. Solidarity always with those demanding their fundamental rights. The Women of Iran Are TIME’s 2022 Heroes of the Year… | time.com”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 12/12/2022: Retweet of @FaceTheNation – “Americans who travel to countries like Russia, Iran or North Korea, need to realize “they stand the chance of being grabbed for no reason at all, except to be used as a political chip,” Rep. Adam Schiff says when asked if the Griner-Bout prisoner swap encourages hostage taking. Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 12/11/2022: Tweet – “Optimism is good. Reality is 40-year-high inflation, spiking crime, and the border’s humanitarian and public safety crisis. Broken immigration system and historic debt. Threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Stay positive but grounded in reality. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Gonzales (R-TX-23)

Kim (R-CA-39) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “As authoritarian regimes are emboldened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so too are freedom-loving people under their rein. I stand with the brave people in Iran, China & around the world speaking up against authoritarian rule & for their basic freedoms. #HumanRightsDay”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “Minoo Majidi protested peacefully for her rights & the Iranian regime shot her in the back. My sympathies to Roya Piraei for the loss of her mother. I affirm my continued support to her & the millions of other Iranians who want to be free. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/11/2022: Retweet of @RoyaPiraei – “Thank you @SFRCdems. The Iranian nation and America should be natural friends, not enemies, and we hope you can do even more and take action to empower and protect the brave Iranian people against the Islamic Republic’s brutality and censorship and support a free Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “The United States will continue to stand with the Iranian people in their struggle to establish a democratic non-nuclear country where they can one day live freely & safely again. Read more about passage of my resolution in ⁦⁦@HouseForeignGOP⁩. Claudia Tenney Urges Biden Admin to ‘Use Every Tool’ to Support Iranian Protesters… | breitbart.com”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “On Monday, EU Ministers will gather to deliberate further measures against Iran. I’m proud to have joined 220 lawmakers from Europe, the US & Canada to urge the EU & others to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps & its proxies as terrorist organizations. Read more: Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The Iranian regime’s execution of #Mohsen_Shekari for protesting peacefully is appalling. The regime must cease this campaign of violence, and if they do not, the international community must hold them accountable for crimes against the Iranian people.””

Meeks (D-NY-5) 12/09/2022: Twitter thread – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: I condemn the execution of Iranian protestor Mohsen Shekari, killed by his government only two months after his arrest and fake trial. The US will continue to sanction those responsible for such human rights violations. Iran hangs protester in first known execution related to mass demonstrations | CNN To the women and men of Iran who are protesting these violations in defense of their fundamental human rights: I see you. Proud @HouseForeign passed legislation this week commending the bravery of those risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s abuses. Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/09/2022: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “The Iranian regime’s decision to hang #MohsenShekari after a sham trial again exposes its true face. It will not stop trying to crush the spirit of the #IranProtests. The world must wake up to that reality before more executions follow. Link to quoted tweet”

Padilla (D-CA) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “In response to their pleas for fundamental human rights, the Iranian regime has met protestors with violence. The regime must end the barbaric detention of peaceful protestors, their blatant human rights violations, and the persistent persecution of Iranian women.”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “America must support brave advocates for human rights & democracy around the world. That’s why I’m leading a bipartisan bill to help protect internet access for those standing up to the Chinese Communist Party, the Kremlin, the Iranian regime, and more. Spanberger cosponsors INFO Act to protect internet freedom in China, Russia, Iran… | starexponent.com”

7. Members on the Record (the rest of the region)

Yemen/Saudi Arabia

Long (R-MO-7) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Suuurrrppprise, Suuurrrppprise Suuurrrppprise… Ex-@Twitter Manager Slapped With Three-Year Prison Sentence For Spying For #SaudiArabia | The Daily Caller Ex-Twitter Manager Slapped With Three-Year Prison Sentence For Spying For Saudi Arabia… | dailycaller.com”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “.@K8Gould is a brilliant leader on foreign policy and has played such a critical role on Yemen policy, on protecting civilians in military conflict, and on human rights. She has a big future in shaping a more just foreign policy! Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 12/13/2022: Tweet – “Small edit – the Saudis have shown more willingness than in the past to end the war, and right now, the Houthis are the biggest obstacle. But the Saudi interest in deescalation comes and goes. And I just don’t think the US should play any role in the war any longer. Link to quoted tweet”

Syria

Van Hollen (D-MD) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “Good to see the Biden Admin issue this important warning. Erdogan’s unacceptable attacks on our Syrian Kurdish allies are putting American troops in harms way and undermining our joint effort with our Kurdish partners to confront the ongoing threat posed by ISIS. Link to quoted tweet”

Egypt

Khanna (D-CA-17) 12/16/2022: Tweet – “Congrats to Ramy Shaath & @CelineLST on their next steps to seek justice from the Egyptian government, and their work to free tens of thousands of wrongfully imprisoned Egyptians from horrific conditions in Egyptian jails. Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “As leaders gather in D.C. for the #USAfricaSummit, the U.S. must call out human rights abuses wherever and whenever they occur—including from key security partners, like Egypt. @AlsisiOfficial must release all of Egypt’s political prisoners. #FreeThemAll”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 12/14/2022: Retweet of @POMED – “Thank you, @RepGregoryMeeks, for sharing your concerns about Egypt’s human rights crisis: “As I reflect on our bilateral relationship, it is not in spite of our closeness but because of it that we must be frank about our concerns related to human rights.” #USAfricaLeadersSummit22 Link to video”

Lebanon

Murphy (D-CT) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “So awful to hear news of the death of an Irish UN peacekeeper in Lebanon. Peacekeeping is important but dangerous work, and today is a reminder of the debt of gratitude we owe to all who serve under the UN banner. U.N. Peacekeeper Killed in Southern Lebanon… | nytimes.com”

Risch (R-ID) 12/16/2022: Tweet – “I condemn the recent attack against @UN peacekeepers in #Lebanon, murdering an Irish peacekeeper. Despite #Hezbollah’s efforts to deny and deflect, we must seek accountability for this senseless act of violence as well as the Beirut port explosion and the murder of Lokman Slim.”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “Honored to be the keynote speaker at the Lebanese Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Power Lunch at The Wyndgate Country Club! The Lebanese community and their businesses offer so much to our economy and state as a whole. I’m so thankful to spend time together this holiday season! Link to image”

Saudi Arabia

Doggett (D-TX-35) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “Once again, the Biden Administration, like its predecessors, is wrong on Saudi Arabia. U.S. Court Dismisses Suit Against Saudi Ruler in Khashoggi Killing… | nytimes.com”

Turkey

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The conviction of Istanbul’s mayor for allegedly insulting Turkish officials is deeply troubling and raises serious human rights concerns. The Government of Turkey must respect basic freedoms including freedom of speech without fear of retribution.”” Retweeted by Malliotakis (R-NY-11)

Meeks (D-NY-5) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Baselessly jailing political opponents is another in a long series of steps by Erdogan to undermine Turkey’s already struggling democracy. Turkey, a @NATO ally, should stand for our shared values and allow the people to decide their political future. Link to quoted tweet”

Cornyn (R-TX) 12/15/2022: Tweet – “Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was convicted of insulting public officials ahead of the country’s presidential election next year.. Istanbul Mayor, an Erdogan Opponent, Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Prison… | wsj.com via @WSJ”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/14/2022: Tweet – “The Turkish regime’s sentencing of opposition leader @ekrem_imamoglu demonstrates Turkey’s continued descent toward autocracy. Free elections are the lifeblood of democracy. Erdogan cannot bar his political opponents from office & at the same time pretend to share our values. Link to quoted tweet”

Keating (D-MA-9) 12/13/2022: Twitter thread – “Today I introduced The #BlackSea Security Act of 2022, a companion bill to one introduced by Senators @SenatorShaheen & @SenatorRomney, to underscore the strategic relationship that the United States maintains with #Ukraine, #Romania, #Georgia, #Bulgaria, & #Turkey. The @StateDept and @DeptofDefense have been working for years developing a U.S. strategy for how we can best bolster security and stability in the region. This legislation formalizes those efforts and provides greater certainty for our partners in the region going forward.”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 12/12/2022: Tweet – “Erdogan’s dangerous rhetoric is unacceptable. We cannot allow him to threaten another NATO ally without consequences. The U.S. should not provide Turkey with F-16s or any other military equipment, because it will only divide the alliance and reward his reckless behavior. Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “While our other allies are cutting their energy ties with Russia, Turkey is once again embracing them. Erdogan has shown time and time again that he is not aligned with our country. We must reevaluate our relationship with Turkey. Turkey Is Strengthening Its Energy Ties With Russia… | nytimes.com”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 12/10/2022: Tweet – “The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank does such incredible work on behalf of our local communities. I was glad to have the opportunity to help out this afternoon at the 2nd Annual Turkeys & Toys Drive-Thru. Link to image”

Sarbanes (D-MD-3) 12/09/2022: Twitter thread – “The #FY23NDAA invests in our servicemembers, accelerates research and development, and defends democracy at home and abroad. It also advances several of Maryland’s priorities, including rebuilding critical infrastructure at Fort Meade and Coast Guard Yard. Importantly, the #FY23NDAA includes a version of my bipartisan amendment that disapproves of unauthorized territorial flights among NATO allies, sending a strong message that Turkey cannot use F-16s to violate Greece’s sovereignty. Sarbanes Votes for Maryland Priorities in National Defense Authorization Act | Congressman John Sarbanes”

Libya

Cramer (R-ND) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “Legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Americans killed in the Benghazi attacks passed unanimously in the Senate. Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, J. Christopher Stevens, and Sean Smith gave their lives to protect others and deserve to be recognized.”

Morocco

Curtis (R-UT-3) 12/10/2022: Retweet of @SpencerJCox – “Did you know that Morocco was one of the first countries to recognize the newly formed United States of America in 1777? And Utah’s National Guard has a special relationship with the Moroccan military, training together for the past 19 years! #TeamMorocco Utah and Moroccan Paratroopers Exchange Jump Wings… | ut.ng.mil”

Long (R-MO-7) 12/11/2022: Retweet of @CitizenFreePres – “PARIS — Moroccan revelers clash with riot police… Link to video”

Tunisia

Risch (R-ID) 12/16/2022: Tweet – “I met with President Kais Saied of #Tunisia this week to discuss the U.S-Tunisia relationship, and U.S. efforts to support the Tunisian people as they seek to fulfill their aspirations of prosperity, democracy, and security. SFRC Ranking Member Risch, Chairman Menendez Express Concern to President Saied Ahead of Tunisian Elections | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 12/15/2022: Twitter thread – “This week, I had a chance to engage with many African heads of state and foreign ministers including #Tunisia President Saied, #Chad President Deby, #Rwanda Foreign Minister Biruta, and South #Sudan Foreign Minister Deng. [Thread] Link to image We discussed issues facing the continent, especially the importance of the African Union urging that #Eritrea remove its troops from #Tigray. I’m glad I also had a chance to talk to @SecBlinken about the need to pressure #Eritrea to remove its troops from #Tigray. I pointed out that there are not many ways to pressure #Eritrea, but that we could utilize a counter-shipping campaign — prevent ships carrying luxury goods to #Eritrea (not food or medicine). By talking to ship owners, insurers, Flag States, and if necessary, even having our naval ships hail and query merchant vessels heading to or from #Eritrea. [End Thread]”

Qatar

Bergman (R-MI-1) 12/15/2022: Retweet of @WashTimesOpEd – ““The United States should send a strong signal to the world that it does not endorse Qatar’s behavior by moving our Air Force base at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha out of the country,” writes @RepJackBergman. Rethinking the U.S. relationship with Qatar… | trib.al”