Protest Israel’s Incoming Government- Join Us on January 2nd

Please join APN for a protest at the Israeli embassy (3514 International Dr. NW, Washington, DC, at Van Ness Street) at 11:00 am Eastern on January 2nd, 2023 to voice our concern over the positions and stated policies of the incoming Israeli government.

The incoming Israeli government is the most extreme right-wing and hardline in Israel’s history. It is led by a politician who has been indicted for severe corruption. Before it was even seated, this government’s Knesset coalition had to pass a law allowing a convicted felon to serve as minister. This government includes racists, theocrats, homophobes, and ultra-nationalist zealots. It may have been democratically elected, but many of its senior members are deeply opposed to democratic values.

This government has stated its plans to intensify the process of de facto annexation of the West Bank and to further entrench the Occupation. As American Jews who care deeply about the character of the state of Israel, who hold it dear as their homeland and who embrace the vision of Israel as a just, peace-seeking democracy, we are deeply concerned about the impact of the incoming government on Israel’s future and on its relations with its Palestinian neighbors.

Our protest will echo a demonstration by thousands of Israeli citizens gathering in Jerusalem tomorrow as the new government is sworn in.

What: American Jews protesting Israel’s incoming extremist government.

Where: Israel’s US Embassy: 3514 International Dr. NW, Washington, DC (at Van Ness Street).

When: Monday, January 2nd, 2023, 11:00 am