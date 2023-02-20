Legislative Round-Up- February 20, 2023

New from FMEP:

UPCOMING EVENT: 2/27/23: Webinar – Learning and Unlearning Palestine Part 3: Normalizing and Peacemaking as Discourses of Violence , ft. Inès Abdel Razek (Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy) and Dr. Yara Hawari (Al Shabaka) in conversation with Dr. Maha Nassar (University of Arizona). Details/registration here .

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(TARGETING UNRWA & LEGISLATING IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) S. 431 (pdf): Introduced 2/15/23 by Rish (R-ID) 13 cosponsors (all Republicans) “A bill to withhold United States contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and for other purposes,” aka, the “UNRWA Accountability and Transparency Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: Risch previously introduced this bill in 2022 (S. 3467) and 2021 (S. 2479); both times it attracted no Democratic supporters and went nowhere. As noted in the 1/14/22 and 7/30/21 editions of the Round-Up, this bill:

attacks UNRWA (the organization)

attacks Palestinian refugees (legislating them out of existence)

delegitimizes Palestinian history/narrative/rights (by targeting the mere idea of the right of return)

attacks non-violent protest of Israel via boycotts of either Israel or settlements (citing an Obama-era trade law to conflate the two), and

legislates/weaponizes a definition of “antisemitism” that explicitly conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism (the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Also see:

(TARGETING GAZA) S. 489: Introduced 2/16/23 by Scott (R-FL) and 2 Republican cosponsors, “A bill to prohibit any direct or indirect United States funding for the territory of Gaza unless certain conditions are met.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(COMING SOON — NO RE-OPENING JERUSALEM CONSULATE) S. XXX: During a 2/16/23 hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to consider the nomination of Richard Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State, Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) raised the issue of the potential re-opening of the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem (starting at around 47:50 in the video). Hagerty attacked what he described as the Biden’s Administration’s “plan” to re-open the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. He asked Verma to confirm that in order to do this, the Biden Administration would need the consent of the government of Israel – Verma agreed that this was the case. Hagerty responded that “to make certain that the Biden Administration doesn’t subvert the law, I’m gonna plan to re-introduce my ‘Upholding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Law’ act in this Congress and ensure that there is only one US mission – a US embassy to Israel – that is resident in Israel’s eternal and and indivisible capital.” That bill was originally introduced in 10/26/21 as S. 3603; it attracted 40 all-Republican cosponsors (and went nowhere). A House companion, HR 6004, was introduced 11/17/21 by Kustoff (R-TN); it attracted 124 all-Republican cosponsors and likewise went nowhere.

(INCREASED US-ISRAEL MILITARY COOPERATION) S. 510 (pdf): Introduced 2/16/23 by Cotton (R-AR), “A bill to require the Secretary of the Air Force to provide training to members of the air force of Israel on the operation of KC-46 aircraft, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Also see:

Press release: Cotton Introduces Bill to Train Israeli Pilots in Necessary Aircraft to Defend Israel from Iran

Cotton (R-AR) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “We should provide our Israeli allies the tools they need to protect themselves from an increasingly dangerous Iran. Training these pilots now will send a message to Tehran and will ensure that Israel is able to use these planes the day they receive them.”

(TARGETING IRAN) S. 430 (pdf): Introduced 2/15/23 by Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ), “A bill to provide authority to enter into a cooperative agreement to protect civilians in Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula from weaponized unmanned aerial systems.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Also see:

Press release: Risch, Menendez Introduce Legislation to Protect Civilians from Iranian Drones

Risch (R-ID) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “The threat from #Iranian drones is reshaping the security environment across the Middle East & Europe. Hundreds of drones have threatened our int’l partners, US troops, & diplomats. It’s long past time we develop solutions to make all of us safer.”

(TARGETING IRAN) S. 450 & S. 451: Introduced 2/15/23 by Lankford (R-OK), the first is, “A bill to strengthen export controls for emerging and foundational technologies that bolster the destabilizing activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for other purposes.” The second is, “A bill to impose sanctions and establish strict conditions on the termination of sanctions in response to acts of aggression by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation against the people of Ukraine, and for other purposes.” Both were referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Also see:

(TARGETING IRAN) S. 472: Introduced 2/16/23 by Johnson (R-WI) and 22 cosponsors (all Republican), “to declare that any agreement reached by the President relating to the nuclear program of Iran is deemed a treaty that is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(TARGETING IRAN) S. Res. 74: Introduced 2/17/23 by Wyden (D-OR) and 23 bipartisan cosponsors, “A resolution condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of the Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(TARGETING IRAN & SYRIA) S. 434 (text): Introduced 2/15/23 by Cornyn (R-TX) “to amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, as amended, to modify requirements under that Act relating to exemptions, and for other purposes,” aka, “Preventing Adversary Influence, Disinformation, and Obscured Foreign Financing Act of 2023,” aka the “PAID OFF Act of 2023.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(EARTHQUAKE CONDOLENCES) S. Res. 76: Introduced 2/16/23 by Merkley (D-OR) and 4 bipartisan cosponsors, “A resolution expressing deepest condolences to and solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria following the devastating earthquake on February 6, 2023.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Also see:

Press release: Merkley, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Standing with the People of Türkiye and Syria, Reaffirming Commitment to Swift Humanitarian Aid

Tweets: Merkley (D-OR) 02/16/2023: Twitter thread – “My thoughts are with everyone impacted by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria last week as the sheer scale of the destruction becomes clearer. I introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution to affirm the U.S. is committed to robust, timely humanitarian aid.”

(HONORING GOLDA MEIR/ISRAEL) HR 987: Introduced 2/10/23 by Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Garbarino (R-NY), “To require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in recognition of the late Prime Minister Golda Meir and the 75th anniversary of the United States-Israel relationship.” Referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

Letters

(TARGETING BIDEN ADMIN OVER IRAN) Tenney letter to DNI Haines: On 2/16/23, Rep. Tenney (R-NY) sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines asking her to immediately submit to Congress a detailed report on the military capabilities of Iran (the letter sets a deadline of 2/28/23), as required by the FY22 NDAA [that law was signed on 12/27/21. Under that law the report was due within 180 days of that law’s passage — meaning it is indeed long, long overdue. The letter also asks Haines to take the additional step of providing “a detailed overview of your office’s actions to oppose threats posed by Iran.” In her press release about the letter, Tenney argues: “The administration’s failure to comply with this legally required reporting requirement from Congress is unacceptable…Not only is the failure to send this report a clear violation of the law, but it is also detrimental to our national security…”

Also see:

Tenney (R-NY-24) 02/16/2023: Twitter thread – “The Biden administration is more than 200 days late in submitting a legally mandated report to Congress on Iran’s military capabilities. 200 days! I’m calling on the Director of National Intelligence to submit this full report to Congress immediately…”

Media: Biden Admin Violating Law by Withholding Report on Iran’s Military, Lawmaker Alleges (Free Beacon)

2. Media & Reports

Jewish Insider 2/17/23: Ron Wyden continues hold on U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Jewish Insider 2/17/23: With Feinstein’s retirement, Adam Schiff seeks to carry the torch of Jewish values [“Schiff, a former member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has long been viewed as a staunch supporter of Israel who is well-versed on Middle East policy. Previously, he has won backing from a range of pro-Israel groups, including Democratic Majority for Israel, J Street, the Jewish Democratic Council of America and AIPAC.”]

Jewish Insider 2/17/23: Schumer’s trip to Israel, Germany to include stop at Dachau

The Intercept 2/16/23: GOP Megadonor Is Funding a Far-Right Israeli Think Tank — and Establishment Democrats

The Forward 2/15/23: Fringe extremists attacked Rep. Torres for supporting Israel. Rep. Santos mocked him for it.

The Forward 2/16/23: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel during a time of turmoil

Jewish Insider 2/16/23: While some sound alarm, pro-Israel members call for measured approach on judicial reform

Haaretz 2/15/23: U.S. Senator Warns: Israeli Far-right Government Policies Could Harm Bipartisan Support in DC

Axios 2/15/23: Scoop: Schumer [+delegation] expected to visit Israel as Bibi faces criticism over judicial plan

Jewish Insider 2/15/23: Senators raise concerns about deepening Iran-China ties

Haaretz 2/14/23: Senate Judiciary Chair: Netanyahu Has Put His Own Interests Above Israel’s Democracy

Jewish Insider 2/14/23: Pat Ryan takes aim at antisemitism, Iran from the Armed Services Committee [also see: Tweet from Ryan (D-NY-18)]

Jewish News Syndicate 2/14/23: Senior US senator: ‘Netanyahu putting own interests ahead of Israel’

The Hill 2/13/23: Progressives and fiscal hawks may cut future funding for Israel

3. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Omar (D-MN-5) 02/13/2023: Retweet of @AymanM – “Imagine how much more dehumanizing it is for the Palestinians who have to endure it. The only reason this got any attention is because you documented it. Just think how many more incidents like this are happening daily away from the eyes of the international community. Link to quoted tweet”

4. Members on the Record (Israel)

Concerns about Israeli Actions/Policies

Cardin (R-MD) 02/16/23: press release – Cardin Calls on Netanyahu to Protect Israel’s Independent Judiciary

Murphy (D-CT) 02/15/23: press release – Murphy Statement on Israeli Settlement Announcement

Merkley (D-OR) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “The Israeli government’s decision to legitimize 10,000+ settlement units and outposts previously illegal under Israeli law is devastating to the prospects for a peaceful future and deeply damaging to the relationship with America. I stand against this unilateral move. Link to quoted tweet”

Castro (D-TX-20) 02/13/2023: Retweet of @LuisMorenolg – “Bibi’s government headed down a dangerous path. Largest street demonstrations in Israel’s history, marching against judicial “reform” giving the PM unprecedented power over the judiciary. And this, legalizing settlements previously designated illegal under Israeli and inter. law. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/13/2023: Retweet of @BarakRavid – “More than 100K Israelis demonstrated today in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem against Netanyahu’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court & other Democratic institutions. The government still refuses to accept President Herzog’s proposal and suspend the legislation (Video: Yair Palti) Link to video”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/16/2023: Retweet of @Bsamuels0 – “.@ChrisMurphyCT warns: Extreme policies from Netanyahu’s far-right coalition will make it increasingly difficult to maintain broad bipartisan consensus behind U.S. support for Israel U.S. senator warns: Israeli settlement expansion could harm bipartisan support in DC… | haaretz.com”

Preemptively bashing the UN for upcoming UNSC Resolution on settlements

Risch (R-ID) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration must use its veto in the @UN Security Council to defend our ally #Israel. This resolution will not lead to peace and only furthers anti-Israel actions at the UN. UN draft resolution demands halt to Israeli settlements… | apnews.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “This resolution is an affront to Israel’s sovereignty and wellbeing, full stop. The Biden administration must completely oppose and reject this and any UN efforts to attack and undermine our friend and ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-SC) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “I have and always will stand with the Israeli people. The UN Security Council is set to hold yet another targeted vote against Israel. I strongly call on the Biden administration to VETO this resolution at the UNSC and stand by our Israeli allies.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “Once again, the United Nations Security Council plans an unjust resolution condemning Israel. @USAmbUN must veto this resolution and show the world that the United States stands firmly with Israel.”

Everything Else

Hagerty (R-TN) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “After sending a spy balloon to blatantly violate US sovereignty, China is embracing Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime. Reviving the Iran nuclear deal would be huge win for Tehran & Beijing while endangering the security of the US, Israel & our Arab partners. China’s Xi hosting Iranian President Raisi for talks in Beijing this week… | reuters.com”

Foster (D-IL-11) 02/16/2023: Retweet of @YinamCohen – “Enjoyed meeting Congressman @RepBillFoster in #Aurora this morning. Israel is America’s closest ally and we appreciate the strong support of US Congress for our strategic bond. Link to image”

Mast (R-FL-21) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “As the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey & Syria reaches 40K, Israel has sent aid to the search effort. Meanwhile, Iran is smuggling weapons to Syria under the guise of aid. Its real goal is to empower Hezbollah & wipe Israel off the map. The US must stand with our ally.”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @JacobRubashkin – “A sign of the changing times… in 2008 John McCain rejected Hagee’s endorsement for president because of the pastor’s statements “that Adolf Hitler had been fulfilling God’s will by hastening the desire of Jews to return to Israel in accordance with biblical prophecy.” Link to quoted tweet”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “Thrilled to welcome @ELALUSA to @FLLFlyer. This will have a tremendous impact on our local economy – bringing jobs and visitors. Thanks for your leadership @Michaeludine. The U.S.-Israel relationship is unbreakable. Look forward to my next trip! Link to bit.ly”

Williams (R-NY-22) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “Combatting anti-Semitism and supporting the state of Israel are part of my core beliefs. In the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Israel and increased anti-Semitism here at home, I joined Congregation Beth Shalom, in DeWitt, for an open discussion on these issues. Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “While optimistic for Sudan’s work towards becoming a civilian-led democratic state, and their refounded normalization with Israel, I am concerned about the announcement of a Russian sea base in the Red Sea. War criminal Putin can’t be allowed to continue expanding his influence.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ) 2/13/2023: PHOTO RELEASE: Gottheimer Visits The Torah Academy of Bergen County, Speaks to Students About Bipartisan Problem Solving, U.S.-Israel Relationship

Scott (R-FL) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “Today, I met with rabbis and members of Florida’s Jewish community to discuss the disgusting rise in anti-Semitism & what we can do to stop it. Hate & discrimination of any kind MUST NEVER be tolerated. I’ll ALWAYS stand with the Jewish community and our great ally, Israel. Link to image”

Sinema (I-AZ) 02/14/2023: Tweet – “Great to meet with @ErikaNeuberg of Arizona @AIPAC. The relationship between the U.S. and Israel is critical to our country’s security, and serves as an example to countries all over the world of what democracy, partnership, and alliance for freedom can look like. Link to image” [also see press release]

Bacon (R-NE-2) 02/12/2023: Retweet of @lauder_ronald – “I am deeply saddened and appalled by Friday’s terror attack in Jerusalem. 3 murdered, two of them are 6 and 8 year old brothers. My thoughts & prayers are with the victims, their families, the wounded & the people of Israel. We must stand together & condemn such acts of violence. Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “Wonderful to attend the Lila & Jules Stern Premiere Brunch hosted by the @IsraelBonds Rockland & Orange Counties Women’s Division & provide certificates to the honorees recognized, including Montebello Deputy Mayor Stacy Caridi. It’s a joy to have you as a partner in governing! Link to image”

Manning (D-NC-6) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “.@AJCGlobal’s report finds 41% of American Jews believe the status of Jews in the U.S. is less secure than a year ago. In Congress, the Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism is committed to taking action to protect our communities from rising hate and antisemitism. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “I recently met with members of @AJCGlobal’s NJ chapter alongside my colleague @RepSherrill. Our @HouseDemocrats NJ delegation is united against the rise of anti-semitism. And we will always stand w/ Jewish communities worldwide as we fight anti-semitism + those who spread it. Link to quoted tweet”

Sherrill (D-NJ-11) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “I participated in a roundtable discussion with @AJCGlobal where we discussed the disturbing rise of antisemitism & how we can stop it. I am proud to join the bipartisan Abraham Accords Caucus after speaking with AJC to show support for diplomatic solutions in the Middle East. Link to image”

5. Members on the Record (Iran)

Bacon (R-NE-2) 02/16/2023: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “The bipartisan support for #HRes100 has an unprecedented # of 190 cosponsors. Thanks @RepDonBacon for being among the original sponsors of the Resolution, condemning the Iranian regime’s violations of Human Rights & supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of#Iran”

Duarte (R-CA-13) 02/16/2023: Retweet of @IACNorCal – “Thank you @RepDuarteCA13 for being among the original sponsors of #HRes100, supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of #Iran. The strong bi-partisan support for the initiative has made dictators ruling Iran, and their cronies here in U.S. act insanely distressed. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “Iranian drones have rained destruction on the Middle East for years & are now killing civilians in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continuing to work to pass our Stop Iranian Drones Act & halt Iran’s use & export of drones to proxies & terrorist actors. SFRC Approves Stop Iranian Drones Act | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “China is eroding our military edge Russia invaded Ukraine N. Korea’s missiles can now reach the entire U.S. And Iran continues to progress towards nuclear weapons This is no time to turn our military into a social experiment on gender reassignment Rubio, Banks introduce measure to ban some transgender people from military service… | news.yahoo.com”

Cornyn (R-TX) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “DIA report confirms Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine DIA report confirms Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine… | taskandpurpose.com”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “The admin’s negotiations and lax enforcement of sanctions in Iran have predictably failed to deliver anything but a proposal shorter and weaker than the 2015 agreement. It’s time for a new strategy.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “#Siamand_Mothtadi is just one of many courageous journalists the Islamic Republic has arrested in its crackdown on all dissent. The regime must free all unjustly detained journalists & protesters now. Link to quoted tweet”

Rounds (R-SD) 02/16/2023: Twitter thread – “The Chinese Communist Party is not our friend. They should not own American farmland. This is a threat to our national security. Link to quoted tweet Let’s get our bipartisan bill the PASS Act signed into law, which blacklists China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from owning American farmland or ag businesses. More on the PASS Act: Rounds, Tester Lead Legislation to Blacklist Foreign Adversaries from Buying American Farmland and Agricultural Businesses… | rounds.senate.gov”

Rubio (R-FL) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “As the corrupt leader of Tehran’s regime travels to Beijing, we are reminded of the threat both pose to the U.S. and democratic order worldwide. The Biden Administration must take these warning signals seriously as China and Iran seek to deepen their bilateral ties. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “The Islamic Republic sentenced #SamanYasin to death. He’s a rapper who used his voice to advocate for freedom in Iran. Saman’s sentence is under appeal. Today, while Saman may be silenced, join me in lifting up his voice. #StopExecutionsInIran”

Tester (D-MT) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “China, Russia, North Korea and Iran want to replace America as the world’s leading superpower, so I don’t think they should be able to dictate our nation’s food supply. Food security is national security. We need to pass my bipartisan bill to stop them from buying U.S. farmland. Link to video”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “It was wonderful to join @Maryam_Rajavi to speak in unity for the @RepMcClintock, @BradSherman resolution condemning the Iranian regime’s violations of human rights, and in support of the people of Iran’s desire for freedom. #IranianRevolution Link to image”

Cammack (R-FL-3) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “Countries like China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia pose massive military threats to the U.S. I’m proud to join @repdarrellissa on his bill H.R. 558, amending the Defense Production Act of 1950 to prohibit certain foreign countries from purchasing property near sensitive sites. Link to image”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “The presidents of Iran and China will meet this week – and they won’t be singing America’s praises. The budding partnership between these authoritarian regimes signals a growing threat to the free world and our allies.”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/14/2023: Tweet – “The authoritarian leaders of Iran and China threaten America’s interests at home and abroad.”

Cornyn (R-TX) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “Hackers interrupt Iran president’s TV speech on anniversary of revolution Hackers interrupt Iran president’s TV speech on anniversary of revolution | CNN”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Foreign Policy Doctrine: Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal | Weakness Empowering our Enemies | Blank Checks w/ No Oversight | Refusal to Defend our Sovereignty | Insistence on Bad Deals w/ Enemies | Energy Dependence on Adversaries | Humanitarian Crisis at the Border”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s practice of mass detentions & executions isn’t new. Tehran’s horror & violence towards political dissidents as well as peaceful protesters goes back decades. #StopExecutionsInIran Link to quoted tweet”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “I had the opportunity to speak with @WIONews’ @susanmtehrani earlier this week about our efforts in the House to hold China accountable for its aggression against the United States and our allies. We must take the threat from China seriously. Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “#Reza_Ramezanzadeh has been unjustly detained without charges in Iran’s notorious Evin prison & is now being denied medical care. The regime must free all unjustly detained Iranians & ensure adequate access to medical care for those imprisoned. Link to quoted tweet”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “I stand in solidarity with Iranian Americans across Southern California & the U.S. who continue to express their support for the ongoing #IranProtests. The brave women & men in #Iran haven’t given up on their fight for basic freedoms – and I will not give up on supporting them. Link to quoted tweet”

6. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Syria

Risch (R-ID) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “It’s disgusting that #Assad is using the earthquake tragedy in #Syria as an opportunity to re-join the int’l community. Assad is a war criminal & Syrians continue to suffer under his watch. There should be no sanctions relief because humanitarian assistance is already exempt.”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “During his tenure as Commander in Chief, President Biden’s display of “strength” against the Iranian-made drone fails to change the fact that our enemies know they have little to fear due to President Biden’s continued weakness on the world stage. US military shoots down Iranian-made drone over oil site in Syria… | foxnews.com”

Shaheen (D-NH) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “I joined @mitchellreports to discuss critical humanitarian assistance to Syria & Türkiye following the earthquake. As we support the victims, we must also take action to prevent an ISIS resurgence by passing my bipartisan bill, the Syria Detainee & Displaced Persons Act. Link to video”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/13/2023: Retweet of @FreeBeacon – “NEW: Biden’s move to halt sanctions on Syria will boost Assad and make it easier for his regime to steal humanitarian assistance, Republican lawmakers and regional experts say. Via @Kredo0 Biden Move To Halt Syria Sanctions Will Boost Assad, Critics Say… | freebeacon.com”

Saudi Arabia

Boebert (R-CO-3) 02/15/2023: Tweet – “The Bidens are the most corrupt family in the history of politics. Biden bro hired to broker secret $140M Saudi deal when Joe was veep,…… | nypost.com”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 02/16/2023: Tweet – “James Biden: Brokered a $140M deal with Saudis. Hunter Biden: Made $50K a month from Burisma. The Biden Family used Joe to ENRICH themselves and now America’s national security is at risk.”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @OversightDems – ““I am deeply troubled by your continued refusal to produce documents regarding the Saudi government’s $2 billion investment in your fund…just months after you left a senior White House position.” —RM @RepRaskin on Jared Kushner’s conflict of interest Democrat seeks documents about $2 billion Saudi investment in Kushner fund… | washingtonpost.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @OversightDems – “The American people deserve to know if the Saudi government’s $2 billion investment into former Sr. White House Advisor Jared Kushner’s investment firm was a quid pro quo deal. WATCH Ranking Member @RepRaskin discuss this glaring conflict of interest on @TheLeadCNN. Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @allinwithchris – “Rep. Jamie Raskin is calling for a congressional investigation into the $2 billion Saudi investment in Jared Kushner’s private equity fund. “He has been completely dodging our effort to get at the truth of it,” says Raskin. Raskin calls for investigation into Kushner’s $2 billion Saudi deal… | on.msnbc.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @washingtonpost – “Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Mad.) wrote that Jared Kushner failed to respond to an inquiry into whether he “improperly traded” on his government work to benefit financial interests. The letter also requested Kushner to identify foreign investors in his company. Democrat seeks documents about $2 billion Saudi investment in Kushner fund… | wapo.st”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/14/2023: Tweet – “This doesn’t feel like “accountability” for Saudi Arabia. This sounds like business as usual. Link to quoted tweet”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/13/2023: Retweet of @Morning_Joe – “New report sheds light on how Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties… | on.msnbc.com”

Nickel (D-NC-13) 02/12/2023: Retweet of @wileynickel – “Is there a stronger way to say “massive conflict of interest?” After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds… | washingtonpost.com”

Wyden (D-OR) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “It’s impossible to look at the facts here and see anything other than blatant corruption. Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re continuing to follow the money. Link to quoted tweet”

Castro (D-TX-20) 02/12/2023: Retweet of @tripgabriel – “Ex-WH officials including Bolton suggest Trump and Kushner used their offices to build ties to Saudis for post-WH profits. Trump has sd he ‘saved’ MBH after CIA linked him to murder. Now Saudi billions flow to Kushner, and are paying for a Trump hotel. After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds… | washingtonpost.com”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/12/2023: Retweet of @John_Hudson – “This investigative article has new details on how Jared Kushner has benefited from Saudi money after leaving the White House After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds… | washingtonpost.com Link to image”

Nickel (D-NC-13) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “Is there a stronger way to say “massive conflict of interest?” After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds… | washingtonpost.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/12/2023: Tweet – “If Republicans are soooo concerned about foreign influence over the First Family, why have they turned a blind eye to this? After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds… | washingtonpost.com”

Iraq

Kaine (D-VA) 02/16/2023: Twitter thread – “Zoomin with reporters to talk about the need to pass his bill repealing the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs). Link to image Read about his bipartisan bill here: Kaine, Young, Lee, Roy, Spanberger, & Cole Introduce Bill to Repeal 1991 & 2002 AUMFs, Formally Ending Gulf & Iraq Wars | U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.”

Murray (D-WA) 02/13/2023: Tweet – “Congress has got to repeal the outdated 1991 and 2002 AUMFs and reassert our authority over the decision to go to war. We have an obligation to be a voice for our constituents on critical decisions like putting our troops in harm’s way. Link to quoted tweet”

Türkiye

Babin (R-TX-36) 02/15/2023: Retweet of @RepublicanStudy – “ATTN: @POTUS This is @EnesFreedom. He is a law-abiding US citizen. Turkey has placed a $500k bounty on his head for being a voice for FREEDOM in the Middle East. Why do you refuse to meet with him? Link to image”