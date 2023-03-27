Legislative Round-Up- March 24, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(REPEAL IRAQ AUMF) S. 316: Introduced 2/9/23 by Kaine (D-VA) and having 27 bipartisan cosponsors, “A bill to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.” This week the Senate considered amendments on the Senate floor to S. 316, including a raft of Iran-related poison pill amendments. Debate and votes on amendments to S. 316 are continuing as of this writing and look to continue into next week. Below is a summary of where things stand as of [3pm ET] on 3/24/23:

Amendments related to Iran/Middle East amendments to S. 316 that have been voted on:

S. Amdt. 5: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the President certifying that “Iran has released all United States citizens detained as of the date of the enactment of this Act and has committed to refrain from wrongfully and unjustly detaining United States citizens in the future.” FAILED by vote of 32-63.

S. Amdt. 14: Offered by Graham (R-SC) to re-purpose the 2002 AUMF into an AUMF against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. FAILED by vote of 36-30.

S. Amdt. 43: Offered by Risch (R-ID) – no text as of this writing but believed to be similar to S. Amdt. 41 (which seeks to make repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense first certifying to Congress that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002…would not be weakened by such repeal.”) Failed by a vote of 41-52.

Amendments related to Iran/Middle East amendments to S. 316 that have NOT been voted on:

S. Amdt. 1: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), to authorize the use of force against the “continuing threat posed by international terrorist organizations and sponsors of international terrorism operating in Iraq.”

S. Amdt. 3: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), giving Congress a legal and permanent veto on any U.S. administration removing the Iran Revolutionary Guards from the list of US-designated foreign terrorist organizations.

S. Amdt. 4: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the President certifying that “Iran has stopped providing financial, technical, and material support to terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria.”

S. Amdt. 6: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), requiring the before entering into any new agreement with the government of Iran, the president must certify to Congress that “Iran is respecting the internationally-recognized human rights of women.”

S. Amdt. 7: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the Director of National Intelligence certifying that to Congress that “there are no longer any threats in or emanating out of Iraq to United States persons and personnel by Iranian-backed militias and proxies’‘

S. Amdt. 9: Offered by Cruz (R-TX), in effect replacing the AUMF with “findings” making the case that the president has the authority under Article II of the constitution “to use force against forces of Iran, a state responsible for conducting and directing attacks against United States forces in the Middle East and to take actions for the purpose of ending Iran’s escalation of attacks on, and threats to, United States interests.”

S. Amdt. 12: Offered by Johnson (R-WI), to attach a provision that would give the Senate a veto over any future agreement with Iran, making it subject to Senate approval by a supermajority vote (i.e., two-thirds voting in favor]. Also, barring the President from providing any Iran sanctions relief related to such a nuclear agreement with Iran (notwithstanding any other provision of law – so effectively canceling any existing presidential authorities in this area) unless that agreement is approved by said supermajority of senators.

S. Amdt. 30: Offered by Ricketts (R-NE), linking timing of the repeal of the 2002 AUMF conditional on the President certifying to Congress “that Iraq, Israel, and other United States partners and allies in the region have been meaningfully consulted on the ramifications of repeal” amd requiring as part of that certification a report to Congress that includes “a detailed description of how Iraq, Israel, and other United States partners and allies in the region perceive the risks and benefits of a repeal.”

S. Amdt. 32: Offered by Sullivan (R-AK), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the President first having “rescinded a determination of the Secretary of State that the Government of Iran has repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism by submitting.”

S. Amdt. 33: Offered by Sullivan (R-AK), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “that repeal will not degrade the effectiveness of United States-led deterrence against Iranian aggression.” Also includes a Rule of Construction stating: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to restrict the ability of the United States to respond rapidly and decisively to threats by the Government of Iran or its proxy forces against United States facilities or persons, or those of United States allies and partners, as appropriate under the authorities provided to the President in Article II of the Constitution.”

S. Amdt. 34: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “that Iranian leadership will not perceive such repeal as weakening United States strength in the region.”

S. Amdt. 35: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “China’s malign influence in the region will not be advantaged as a result of such repeal.”

S. Amdt. 36: Offered by Risch (R-ID), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Attorney General and the Secretary of Defense first jointly certifying to Congress “that legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists would not be weakened by such repeal.”

S. Amdt. 39: Offered by Lankford (R-OK), adding an explicit AUMF to be used “as the President determines to be necessary and appropriate” to use US armed forces “against any person or force that is engaged in hostilities against the United States, the Armed Forces, or any other United States personnel, including any person or force that is the recipient of material, practical, or operational support from a state sponsor of terrorism or a foreign terrorist organization.”

S. Amdt. 41: Offered by Risch (R-ID), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense first certifying to Congress that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002…would not be weakened by such repeal.”

S. Amdt. 42: Offered by Risch (R-ID) – making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense certifying that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Public Law 107-243; 116 Stat. 1498; 50 U.S.C. 1541 note) would not be weakened by such repeal.“

(DEFENDING HUMAN RIGHTS DEMOCRACY DEFENDERS) S. 962 (text): Introduced 3/23/23 by Menendez (D-NJ) and 4 cosponsors (all Democrats), “A bill to protect individuals who face reprisals for defending human rights and democracy by enhancing the capacity of the United States Government to prevent, mitigate, and respond in such cases,” aka, the “Global Voices of Freedom Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. [NOTE: This is a lovely piece of legislation that as-written would appear to apply to human rights defenders everywhere, without any special carve-outs or exceptions to political contexts where defending such individuals is politically inconvenient. It would thus be nice to think this intention/application would extend to defending Palestinians who face reprisals from the Israeli government for defending human rights and democracy. Nice, but so improbable as to be unthinkable…) Also see: Menendez press release.

Letters

(SANCTIONS AGAINST ASSAD REGIME OFFICIAL) SFRC/HFAC letter to Blinken & Yellen: On 3/23/23 the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee — Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Risch (R-ID) and Reps. McCaul (R-TX) and Meeks (D-NY) — sent a letter to SecState Blinken and Treasury Secretary Yellen urging the Biden administration to impose sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act against Amjad Youssef, a military intelligence officer for the Assad regime who carried out the murders of at least 41 innocent civilians during the Tadamon massacre in April 2013.

Also see:

Joint press release.

Tweets:McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/23/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul and RM @RepGregoryMeeks along with @SFRCdems CHM @SenatorMenendez and @SenateForeign RM @SenatorRisch sent a letter to @SecBlinken and @SecYellen urging the Biden admin to levy sanctions under the Caesar Act against Amjad Youssef…”; Risch (R-ID) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Admin’s slow pace of sanctions under the #CaesarAct has been disappointing. The admin should use the authorities Congress has provided to hold accountable the perpetrators of atrocities in #Syria.”

(AID FOR YEMEN) Tlaib et al letter to Approps/SFOPS leaders: On 3/23/23 Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) led a letter, cosigned by 14 fellow House Democrats, to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. The letter states: “we write to respectfully request robust funding for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Yemen.” It explicitly calls for SFOPS report language stipulating that the bill includes $1.2 billion in emergency humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Yemen [broken down in detail in the letter]. It also urges the inclusion of report language urging the State Department and USAID to “develop programming that directly invests in sustainably developing long term economic opportunities for Yemenis…” The letter was welcomed/applauded by FCNL.

(EU SHOULD DESIGNATE IRGC AS TERROR GROUP) Risch et a letter to EU’s Borrell: On 3/22/23, Sen. Risch (R-ID) led a letter, cosigned by 11 fellow Senate Republicans, to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell. The letter expresses disappointment over the EU’s “hesitation to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran as an addition to the EU Terror List.” The letter closes: “The IRGC clearly presents a threat to the EU and our collective security. It is long past time to cut off its resources before the next tragedy strikes. The impact of a combined U.S. and EU terror designation will cripple the IRGC’s ability to promote terrorism and will make the world safer for Americans and Europeans alike. We look forward to your response.”

Also see:

2. Hearings

March 29, 2023: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’ Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing entitled, “Diversity of Thought: Protecting Free Speech on College Campuses.” No further details are available at this time.

March 28, 2023: The Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing entitled, “To receive testimony on regional nuclear deterrence.” Scheduled witnesses are: Elaine Bunn, CSIS; Brad Roberts, Lawrence Livermore National Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

March 28, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “U.S. Support Of Democracy and Human Rights.” Scheduled witnesses are: Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan Freedom Activist/ Co-Founder of the World Liberty Congress; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus; and Damon Wilson, National Endowment for Democracy (NED). [It is too much to hope that democracy and human rights, as they relate to Palestinians, might come up in this hearing; what is likely, however, is that this hearing will once again shine a bright light on Congress’s double standards/hypocrisy when it comes to Israeli violations of human rights).

Biden Admin on the Hill (Budget Hearings)

Coverage of Middle East-related aspects of these hearings & member tweets:

March 23, 2023: The House Armed Services Committee held a hearing entitled, “U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa.” Witnesses were: Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs (statement); Gen. Michael Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command (statement); and Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command (statement). Hearing video is here. Also see Chairman Rogers (R-AL) opening statement.

March 22, 2023: Briefing on the Hill by Zachor Legal Institute — see Jewish Insider 3/23/23: “Speaking yesterday at a briefing organized by the Zachor Legal Institute on Al Jazeera and the Qatari government’s efforts to influence Americans through their AJ+ network, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) lamented that Al Jazeera has “thought they could just blow off the rules” requiring registration as a foreign agent. “I, along with my colleagues in the House, are going to make your entity play by the rules.” Bergman has introduced legislation that would place new restrictions on congressional press credentials for foreign state-owned media outlets. He said that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been supportive of the proposal.”

3. Media & Reports

Haaretz 3/23/23: U.S. Senator [Van Hollen, D-MD] Challenges Biden Administration’s Stance on Israel, Warning of Appearing ‘Weak’

Jewish Insider 3/23/23: Growing Saudi-China ties unlikely to prompt major Saudi policy shake-ups [“…Among critics of Saudi Arabia, the surprise agreement does not seem to have prompted any rethinking of efforts to tighten the screws on Riyadh. Days after the agreement was announced, Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) announced new legislation aiming to force the administration to engage publicly with Congress on Saudi human rights violations and ultimately could force a Senate floor vote on cutting off aid to Saudi Arabia.”]

Axios 3/22/23: Scoop: U.S. Dem lawmakers hold “emotional” meeting with Israeli ambassador

Jewish Insider 3/21/23: Adam Schiff addresses Israel’s proposed judicial reforms in Senate candidate forum

Democratic Majority for Israel 3/20/23: Tweet – “This Wednesday! DMFI is thrilled to welcome @SenatorBennet for a virtual briefing. He’ll discuss his recent trip to Abraham Accords’ member countries and efforts to expand the agreements. #AbrahamAccords We hope you’ll join us!”

Jewish Insider 3/20/23: For Wiley Nickel, ‘never again,’ is a personal declaration [“…In conversation with JI last month, he shied away from expressing direct criticism of Israel’s new right-wing governing coalition, which is promoting a controversial judicial overhaul that raised concerns among Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate as well as the Biden administration. ‘Whoever’s in charge, and whatever coalition is governing, we just need to make it clear that we stand with Israel,’ Nickel said. ‘That’s a fundamental position I have. We stand with our friends, and Israel is a country where we have a sacred relationship.’ The congressman said it was ‘absolutely crucial’ to the region ‘that we have a strong and stable democracy in Israel.’”]

Jewish Insider 3/20/23: In meeting with Netanyahu, Pa. lawmaker cautioned of declining youth Democratic support for Israel

Palestine Chronicle 3/19/23: Rep. McCollum: Americans Reject US Complicity in Israel’s Mistreatment of Palestinian Children

Stars & Stripes 3/19/23: US lawmakers resume globe-trotting paid by special interests [“Some of the lawmakers took spouses and other family members, also free-of-cost, on the excursions. Kevin McCarthy, now the House speaker, brought his mother along on an all-expenses-paid trip to Israel…The $26,847 tab for McCarthy and his mother, Roberta McCarthy, was picked up by the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation. The foundation also paid $13,805 for current House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York to participate in all-Democratic delegation trip to Israel at about the same time (the Republicans had their own)…The trip included VIP treatment at the airport, luxury hotel stays on the Sea of Galilee and guided visits to ancient sites. The itinerary took them to Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, a stop at an Iron Dome anti-missile system battery, and an opportunity to go inside a so-called Hezbollah terror tunnel. There were also audiences with Israeli leaders. Israel was by far the top destination for the free travel, by dollars — no doubt a reflection of the nation’s role as a crucial ally in the Middle East and a top recipient of American aid. Shoring up support in Washington has grown more important as criticism mounts over Israeli treatment of Palestinians and its move away from a two-state peace plan.”]

New York Post 3/17/23: Progressives turned Democrats against Israel

The Algemeiner 3/17/23: Democratic Senators Mull Legislation Conditioning US Aid to Israel

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Omar (D-MN-5) 03/19/2023: Retweet of @mehdirhasan – ““Bought by George Soros” So much more blatantly and crudely antisemitic than Ilhan Omar’s AIPAC/Benjamins tweet but it’ll get less than 1% of the attention and outrage that Omar’s tweet got and won’t cost Vance any GOP committee assignments. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 03/18/2023: Tweet – “More than ever before, Americans do not want the U.S. to be complicit in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinian children & families. Not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to imprison Palestinian children in military detention facilities, or used to tear down their homes. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 03/18/2023: Retweet of @BettyMcCollum04 – “More than ever before, Americans do not want the U.S. to be complicit in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinian children & families. Not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to imprison Palestinian children in military detention facilities, or used to tear down their homes. Link to quoted tweet”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Lankford (R-OK) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Expanding free trade with Abraham Accords nations is essential to establishing lasting peace. Link to video”

Nickel (D-NC-13) 03/22/2023: Tweet – “Grateful for the opportunity to share my family’s story with @matthewkassel from @J_Insider. For me, never again is personal. In Congress, I’ll continue to fight against antisemitism & work to strengthen the relationship between the United States & Israel. For Wiley Nickel, ‘never again,’ is a personal declaration … | jewishinsider.com”

Castro (D-TX-20) 03/22/2023: Retweet of @axios – “U.S. slams new West Bank law, says it’s a violation of Israeli commitments U.S. slams new West Bank law, says it’s a violation of Israeli commitments… | trib.al”

Castro (D-TX-20) 03/22/2023: Retweet of @Bsamuels0 – “Even evangelical Christians — the backbone of Netanyahu’s base of support within the U.S. — are taking personal issue with legislation being pushed by his far-right coalition Evangelical Christians urge Netanyahu to scuttle bill banning Christian proselytizing… | haaretz.com”

Castro (D-TX-20) 03/22/2023: Retweet of @kylieatwood – “State Dept summoned Israeli Amb Herzog to express “US concern regarding legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset rescinding important aspects of the 2005 Disengagement Law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank” Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Herzog – United States Department of State”

Menendez (D-NJ) 3/21/23: press release – SFRC Chairman Menendez, Colleagues Statement on Recent Palestinian Authority, Israel Meetings

Ivey (D-MD-4) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “It was great to meet so many young students from #MD04 on @AIPAC’s Students Hill Day who are interested in activism on college campuses & foreign policy, with a focus on issues relevant to Israel. Link to image”

Ivey (D-MD-4) 03/21/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepGlennIvey for meeting with AIPAC student activists and supporting a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to quoted tweet”

Ivey (D-MD-4) 03/21/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepGlennIvey for meeting with AIPAC student activists and supporting a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to quoted tweet”

James (R-MI-10) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Thanks to students from @AIPAC for dropping by my office and sharing their passion for Israel-American relations and foreign policy. Proud to be an advocate and ally for Israel! Link to image”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Iran is on the brink of becoming a nuclear weapons state. The recommendations from @jinsadc and 44 retired military officials is spot-on – the U.S. must exploit every opportunity to provide Israel with advanced capabilities to deter and prevent Iranian nuclear use. Link to quoted tweet”

Paulina Luna (R-FL-13) 03/22/2023: Tweet – “I spoke to the consulate of Israel this morning to confirm that Israel will continue to stand for religious freedom and this bill will not be advancing. Thank you @netanyahu. Link to quoted tweet”

Paulina Luna (R-FL-13) 03/22/2023: Tweet – “I spoke with the consulate of Israel this AM to confirm this. Israel will continue to stand for religious freedom and against Christian persecution. This bill will not be advancing. Thank you @netanyahu. Link to quoted tweet”

Paulina Luna (R-FL-13) 03/22/2023: Tweet – “I confirmed this morning with the consulate of Israel that Israel will continue to stand for religious freedom and this bill will not be advancing. Thank you @netanyahu. Link to quoted tweet”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Senior military officials agree in this @jinsadc letter: expediting delivery of KC-46A, F-35, F-15, and precision-guided munitions to Israel is critical to building deterrence against a nuclear Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @JGreenblattADL – “Pained & angered by the heavy toll of Palestinian terrorism. An Israeli wounded in the Tel Aviv attack died today. Another American-Israeli has been gravely wounded in a shooting attack In Huwara & German tourists were nearly lynched in Nablus b/c they were mistaken for Israelis.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @Israel – “We are devastated to announce that Or Eshkar, 33, one of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Tel Aviv succumbed to his wounds. The entire Israel mourns for Or and his family. May his memory be a blessing. Link to image”

Green (R-TN-7) 03/21/2023: Twitter thread – “With each day that passes, Iran continues to pose an existential threat to our ally, Israel. As our military leaders write in this @jinsadc letter, the Biden administration must immediately provide Israel with KC-46A, F-35, and F-15 aircraft as well as precision-guided munitions. The Hill… | edition.thehill.com”

McCormick (R-GA-6) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “OORAH! Prayers for your recovery, David. If you and your family ever come to Washington, we’ll roll out the red carpet for you. Link to quoted tweet”

Morelle (D-NY-25) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Today, I was honored to host a roundtable with leaders from our local Jewish community. I’m grateful for their collaboration as we work to preserve and strengthen the close relationship between America and Israel.”

Miller (R-OH-7) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Prayers for this brave Marine who was attacked by a Palestinian terrorist. He took a bullet and still brought down his attacker. David, thank you for your service and your courage. Wishing you a swift recovery! #SemperFi Link to quoted tweet”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “US citizens in Israel are encountering inexplicable difficulties obtaining passports. These seemingly unnecessary obstacles are deeply frustrating before the Passover holiday. I am demanding that the State Department end these delays. Link to image”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “Proud to stand with @AIPAC as we work to strengthen the alliance between the United States and our friend Israel. Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “While the Palestinians refuse to engage in serious peace negotiations with Israel, the United Nations continues to blame Israel. As the ICJ prepares to issue its pending legal opinion attacking Israel, the U.S. should unequivocally disavow the legitimacy of the ICJ’s opinion.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 03/18/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@IvankaTrump GOD’s chosen land & people!”

Weber (R-TX-14) 03/18/2023: Retweet of @IvankaTrump – “Sunrise at the Western Wall Link to video”

Schumer (D-NY) 03/16/23: Majority Leader Schumer Floor Remarks Praising Israel’s Decision To Approve Export Licenses For Anti-Drone Jamming Systems To Ukraine

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran launched another UAV attack just HOURS after I asked @CENTCOM about the safety of US forces in the Middle East, killing a contractor and wounding five service members. Combatant Commanders MUST have the resources they need. 79 attacks by Iran is 79 too many. Link to video”

Cotton (R-AR) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration should encourage our friends in the U.K. to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps what it is—a terrorist entity.”

Crapo (R-ID) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The United States can and must step in to prevent the accumulation of our farmland by foreign adversaries. For the sake of national security, countries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea should never be in control of the American food supply. Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden administration is so desperate to enter into a new nuclear deal with Iran, they are looking the other way as Iran helps Russia wage war against Ukraine, including through sanctions violations. The U.S. is funding both sides of the war in Ukraine. Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s oil exports are the highest they’ve been since 2018. The money allows them to aid Russia in the war in Ukraine. Russia is even using some Iranian tankers for its own oil. The Biden administration cares more about boosting Iran than they do about defeating Russia. Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Of course the Biden administration lied that they wouldn’t waive sanctions on Iran just days before they did so. Link to quoted tweet”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Our military isn’t respected, Iran is on a path to a nuclear weapon, and Americans abroad and here at home are far less safe today because Joe Biden is their President. The response to all this is for DOD to hire equity officers and for the DOJ to target parents. Link to video”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Russia is the largest foreign investor in Iran with China not far behind. Biden enables this unholy alliance by not enforcing sanctions. The stakes are clear: the admin must use the tools Congress provides to protect U.S. interests.” Iran’s finance minister trumpets surge in investment from Russia… | ft.com”

McClain (R-MI-9) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “78 Iranian attacks on American soldiers in just TWO years. This is shameful, and our Commander-in-Chief bears responsibility. President Biden’s weak leadership is putting our servicemen and women at risk! Link to quoted tweet”

Perry (R-PA-10) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran remains a militant, murderous regime ,and coddling them only emboldens them as they sense our weakness. #FreeIran”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/24/2023: Twitter thread – “Iran-backed attacks skyrocketed after Biden took office. You can’t spin this against the Trump Administration. Link to image Link to quoted tweet Prior to the Soleimani strike, we had major attacks on international shipping & Aramco, a downed U.S drone, an orchestrated storming of our embassy in Baghdad, and an American killed. Deterrence was restored until Biden rolled out the appeasement carpet.”

McCaul (R-TX) 03/24/2023: press release – McCaul Urges Stronger Deterrence Against Iran

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “I look forward to hearing from the Commanders of both United States Central Command and Africa Command. China is buying tremendous access in both regions, Iran is developing a nuclear weapon and terrorism remains a dangerous threat in both Middle East and Africa. Link to image”

Hagerty (R-TN) 03/22/2023: Twitter thread – “Pleased to join @SenJeffMerkley, @SenMarcoRubio, & @SenatorCardin in introducing the Transnational Repression Policy Act to hold foreign governments accountable for stalking, intimidating, or assaulting people across borders. Hagerty Joins Merkley, Rubio, Cardin to Advance Bill Countering Foreign Governments Trampling Human Rights Within the United States and Around the World – Senator Bill Hagerty The bill aims to prioritize countering transnational repression as a crucial US foreign policy. As the CCP, Russia, Iran & other adversaries engage in transnational repression, the US must never tolerate this malign extraterritorial behavior–especially on US soil.”

Peters (D-CA-50) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Sending warm wishes for a Happy #Nowruz to all the Iranian Americans celebrating in #CA50 and across the country! May the start of a new year and the arrival of spring bring renewed hope for peace and justice for the people of Iran.”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerPelosi – “Happy #Nowruz to all Iranian Americans and millions around the world celebrating today! This holiday season serves as a source of hope, peace and justice in the new year.”

Castro (D-TX-20) 03/21/2023: Retweet of @toddgillman – “Iran hostages bitter that John Connally may have stalled their release to help Reagan win Iran hostages bitter that John Connally may have stalled their release to help Reagan win… | dallasnews.com”

Crockett (D-TX-30) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Today is the start of #Nowruz—the Iranian celebration of spring! Wishing all who celebrate a joyful start to the season!”

Crow (D-CO-6) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “#NowruzMobarak to all who celebrate! This Nowruz we recognize the bravery and courage of Iranian women standing up to fight for their freedom and equality. May this new year bring you all health, happiness, and prosperity. Link to quoted tweet”

Eshoo (D-CA-16) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Nowruz Mubarak! As we celebrate the Persian New Year and the arrival of spring, we honor the courageous Iranian women who are protesting for freedom, dignity, and human rights. By demanding a better future, these extraordinary women embody the spirit of Nowruz.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @TechDiplomacy – ““As the United States incentivizes investments in emerging technologies, we must ensure that our advances are not undermined by domestic threats or anti-democratic, authoritarian regimes like those in China, Russia, and Iran.” – Congressman @RepJoshG (D-NJ) Link to image”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @jamie_raskin – “The axis of authoritarianism linking Russia, China, and Iran also runs through Florida where Trump and DeSantis compete to see who can better toe the pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine line set by Tucker Carlson. The enemies of democratic freedom announce themselves. . . Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-40) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Wishing all who are celebrating a Happy #Nowruz! I hope this new year brings you & your loved ones joy, peace, renewal, happiness & good health. I am proud to represent a vibrant Persian community in #CA40 & support the Iranian people standing up to the Ayatollah regime! Link to video”

Merkley (D-OR) 03/21/2023: Twitter thread – “Wishing a prosperous and joyous Nowruz to Iranians and others celebrating in Oregon and around the world, welcoming the arrival of spring and the renewal and possibilities of a new year. Nowruz pirouz to all who celebrate! This holiday comes at a time when Iranians are bravely speaking out to demand their fundamental human rights. I stand in solidarity with Iranians fighting for democracy.”

Murray (D-WA) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Peaceful protesters in Iran have inspired us with their courageous fight for equal rights & basic human dignity. This #Nowruz, I join in the celebration by reaffirming our shared commitment to the rights of women & girls in Iran, Afghanistan, & all around the world.”

Panetta (D-CA-19) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Happy #Nowruz to all celebrating this beautiful holiday! May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and joy to our Iranian and Persian neighbors throughout California’s 19th Congressional District. #NowruzMubarak Link to image”

Pelosi (D-CA-11) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Happy #Nowruz to all Iranian Americans and millions around the world celebrating today! This holiday season serves as a source of hope, peace and justice in the new year.”

Pelosi (D-CA-11) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Wishing #HappyNowruz to Iranians in San Francisco and around the world praying for health, peace and prosperity in the new year. Sending solidarity to the people of Iran – Tehran must end its violent, systematic campaign of abuse against women and girls. -NP #WomanLifeFreedom”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “I want to wish a very happy #Nowruz to all #Iranian Americans in Los Angeles and across the country as well as to all those around the world celebrating today. May this new year bring hope and peace to all. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Thinking of the hostages languishing in Iranian prisons for committing NO crimes. Praying for their safe return and their families. Link to quoted tweet”

Wexton (D-VA-10) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “#Nowruz Mubarak to the Iranian community in #VA10 and across the world celebrating the arrival of spring! I wish you and your families a very happy and healthy new year.”

Doggett (D-TX-37) 03/19/2023: Twitter thread – “Ben Barnes deserves praise for disclosing that GOP skullduggery is not new as discussed in this fascinating article about efforts to delay Iran’s release of American hostages to undermine President Jimmy Carter’s reelection. A Clandestine Trip and a Four-Decade Secret: An Untold Story Behind Jimmy Carter’s Defeat… | nytimes.com Americans suffered longer as hostages for GOP political gain.”

Lee (R-UT) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @JDVance1 – “Twenty years ago we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian populations in the world. It cost over $1 trillion, and turned Iraq into a satellite of Iran. It was an unforced disaster, and I pray that we learn its lessons.”

Levin (D-CA-49) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Wishing all who celebrate a happy #Nowruz. This holiday represents renewal and hope for the year ahead. I will continue to support those seeking a more peaceful future, including those standing up for freedom and justice in #Iran.”

McCormick (R-GA-6) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Today is Nowruz, a Persian New Year celebration observed by millions across the world. Let us take a moment to pray for the people of Iran, that they may soon enjoy the same freedoms as we do in America, with families and friends reunited in peace. @iacogeorgia @OrgIAC”

Raskin (D-MD-8) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “The axis of authoritarianism linking Russia, China, and Iran also runs through Florida where Trump and DeSantis compete to see who can better toe the pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine line set by Tucker Carlson. The enemies of democratic freedom announce themselves. . . Link to quoted tweet”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “WATCH I joined @TGowdySC on @FoxNews last night to discuss the heinous human rights abuses happening in Iran and Communist China’s dangerous regime all under Joe Biden’s feckless weakness on the world stage. Link to video”

Vance (R-OH) 03/19/2023: Twitter thread – “Twenty years ago we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian populations in the world. It cost over $1 trillion, and turned Iraq into a satellite of Iran. It was an unforced disaster, and I pray that we learn its lessons. As an 18-year-old kid, I supported the war. I enlisted in the Marines a month after we invaded, and left for bootcamp a few months after I graduated from high school. Even though I was just a kid, I still feel guilty for supporting the war. I think often of what led me to go wrong in 2003, and more importantly, what led so many smart people to support a world-historic disaster. Very few of its cheerleaders show any remorse or willingness to rethink what made them so wrong. There are many reasons I changed my mind on Donald Trump, but Iraq is perhaps the most important. Not that he was an early critic of the war, but that the people in the conservative movement who hated him most were the most wrong, and the most proud, about foreign policy in 2003 Bill Kristol, David Frum, and on an on. I once admired these men. Then I got to know them. And the more I knew them, the more I realized their hatred of Trump, like Pat Buchanan and others, was a form of projection. We are still living in the ideological cage created by that projection. Our foreign policy is still held hostage by men so desperate to avoid looking in the mirror that they will support the next war, and then the next one, until their country is hollowed out. I hope we do better in the future. And I know that we won’t until the people who led us into Iraq are scorned and ignored across the spectrum. Iraq was a disaster, yes, but the best way to do justice to the honored dead is to learn the lessons purchased by their blood.”

Castro (D-TX-20) 03/18/2023: Retweet of @peterbakernyt – “More than four decades later, a secret revealed: How a prominent Texas politician says he unwittingly joined a mission to sabotage Jimmy Carter’s 1980 campaign by urging the Iranians to hold 52 American hostages until after the election. A Clandestine Trip and a Four-Decade Secret: An Untold Story Behind Jimmy Carter’s Defeat… | nytimes.com”

Mace (R-SC-1) 03/19/2023: Tweet – “You may want to read the article in full. My comments to @kathleenparker are included. Also – Taliban’s punishment is 7 yrs. Proposal by 21 Rs in SC is death! Totally Nuts. But let’s not let facts get in the way of your false narrative. I’ve been abundantly clear. Link to quoted tweet”

Magaziner (D-RI-2) 03/18/2023: Tweet – “Saleh No Mobarak! Thank you to the International House of RI & the Iranian American Cultural Society of RI for hosting a celebration of the Persian New Year. What an honor to gather with RI’s thriving Iranian community. Link to image”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)