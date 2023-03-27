Legislative Round-Up- March 24, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.
1. Bills, Resolutions & letters
(REPEAL IRAQ AUMF) S. 316: Introduced 2/9/23 by Kaine (D-VA) and having 27 bipartisan cosponsors, “A bill to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.” This week the Senate considered amendments on the Senate floor to S. 316, including a raft of Iran-related poison pill amendments. Debate and votes on amendments to S. 316 are continuing as of this writing and look to continue into next week. Below is a summary of where things stand as of [3pm ET] on 3/24/23:
Amendments related to Iran/Middle East amendments to S. 316 that have been voted on:
- S. Amdt. 5: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the President certifying that “Iran has released all United States citizens detained as of the date of the enactment of this Act and has committed to refrain from wrongfully and unjustly detaining United States citizens in the future.” FAILED by vote of 32-63.
- S. Amdt. 14: Offered by Graham (R-SC) to re-purpose the 2002 AUMF into an AUMF against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. FAILED by vote of 36-30.
- S. Amdt. 43: Offered by Risch (R-ID) – no text as of this writing but believed to be similar to S. Amdt. 41 (which seeks to make repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense first certifying to Congress that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002…would not be weakened by such repeal.”) Failed by a vote of 41-52.
Amendments related to Iran/Middle East amendments to S. 316 that have NOT been voted on:
- S. Amdt. 1: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), to authorize the use of force against the “continuing threat posed by international terrorist organizations and sponsors of international terrorism operating in Iraq.”
- S. Amdt. 3: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), giving Congress a legal and permanent veto on any U.S. administration removing the Iran Revolutionary Guards from the list of US-designated foreign terrorist organizations.
- S. Amdt. 4: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the President certifying that “Iran has stopped providing financial, technical, and material support to terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria.”
- S. Amdt. 6: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), requiring the before entering into any new agreement with the government of Iran, the president must certify to Congress that “Iran is respecting the internationally-recognized human rights of women.”
- S. Amdt. 7: Offered by Rubio (R-FL), to condition repeal of the AUMF on the Director of National Intelligence certifying that to Congress that “there are no longer any threats in or emanating out of Iraq to United States persons and personnel by Iranian-backed militias and proxies’‘
- S. Amdt. 9: Offered by Cruz (R-TX), in effect replacing the AUMF with “findings” making the case that the president has the authority under Article II of the constitution “to use force against forces of Iran, a state responsible for conducting and directing attacks against United States forces in the Middle East and to take actions for the purpose of ending Iran’s escalation of attacks on, and threats to, United States interests.”
- S. Amdt. 12: Offered by Johnson (R-WI), to attach a provision that would give the Senate a veto over any future agreement with Iran, making it subject to Senate approval by a supermajority vote (i.e., two-thirds voting in favor]. Also, barring the President from providing any Iran sanctions relief related to such a nuclear agreement with Iran (notwithstanding any other provision of law – so effectively canceling any existing presidential authorities in this area) unless that agreement is approved by said supermajority of senators.
- S. Amdt. 30: Offered by Ricketts (R-NE), linking timing of the repeal of the 2002 AUMF conditional on the President certifying to Congress “that Iraq, Israel, and other United States partners and allies in the region have been meaningfully consulted on the ramifications of repeal” amd requiring as part of that certification a report to Congress that includes “a detailed description of how Iraq, Israel, and other United States partners and allies in the region perceive the risks and benefits of a repeal.”
- S. Amdt. 32: Offered by Sullivan (R-AK), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the President first having “rescinded a determination of the Secretary of State that the Government of Iran has repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism by submitting.”
- S. Amdt. 33: Offered by Sullivan (R-AK), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “that repeal will not degrade the effectiveness of United States-led deterrence against Iranian aggression.” Also includes a Rule of Construction stating: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to restrict the ability of the United States to respond rapidly and decisively to threats by the Government of Iran or its proxy forces against United States facilities or persons, or those of United States allies and partners, as appropriate under the authorities provided to the President in Article II of the Constitution.”
- S. Amdt. 34: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “that Iranian leadership will not perceive such repeal as weakening United States strength in the region.”
- S. Amdt. 35: Offered by Hagerty (R-TN), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Director of National Intelligence first certifying to Congress “China’s malign influence in the region will not be advantaged as a result of such repeal.”
- S. Amdt. 36: Offered by Risch (R-ID), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Attorney General and the Secretary of Defense first jointly certifying to Congress “that legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists would not be weakened by such repeal.”
- S. Amdt. 39: Offered by Lankford (R-OK), adding an explicit AUMF to be used “as the President determines to be necessary and appropriate” to use US armed forces “against any person or force that is engaged in hostilities against the United States, the Armed Forces, or any other United States personnel, including any person or force that is the recipient of material, practical, or operational support from a state sponsor of terrorism or a foreign terrorist organization.”
- S. Amdt. 41: Offered by Risch (R-ID), making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense first certifying to Congress that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002…would not be weakened by such repeal.”
- S. Amdt. 42: Offered by Risch (R-ID) – making repeal of the AUMF conditional on the Secretary of Defense certifying that “legal authorities permitting the detention of terrorists and the litigation position of the United States regarding the detention of terrorists being held in whole or in part under the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Public Law 107-243; 116 Stat. 1498; 50 U.S.C. 1541 note) would not be weakened by such repeal.“
(DEFENDING HUMAN RIGHTS DEMOCRACY DEFENDERS) S. 962 (text): Introduced 3/23/23 by Menendez (D-NJ) and 4 cosponsors (all Democrats), "A bill to protect individuals who face reprisals for defending human rights and democracy by enhancing the capacity of the United States Government to prevent, mitigate, and respond in such cases," aka, the "Global Voices of Freedom Act." Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
Letters
(SANCTIONS AGAINST ASSAD REGIME OFFICIAL) SFRC/HFAC letter to Blinken & Yellen: On 3/23/23 the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee — Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Risch (R-ID) and Reps. McCaul (R-TX) and Meeks (D-NY) — sent a letter to SecState Blinken and Treasury Secretary Yellen urging the Biden administration to impose sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act against Amjad Youssef, a military intelligence officer for the Assad regime who carried out the murders of at least 41 innocent civilians during the Tadamon massacre in April 2013.
(AID FOR YEMEN) Tlaib et al letter to Approps/SFOPS leaders: On 3/23/23 Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) led a letter, cosigned by 14 fellow House Democrats, to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. The letter states: “we write to respectfully request robust funding for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Yemen.” It explicitly calls for SFOPS report language stipulating that the bill includes $1.2 billion in emergency humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Yemen [broken down in detail in the letter]. It also urges the inclusion of report language urging the State Department and USAID to “develop programming that directly invests in sustainably developing long term economic opportunities for Yemenis…” The letter was welcomed/applauded by FCNL.
(EU SHOULD DESIGNATE IRGC AS TERROR GROUP) Risch et a letter to EU’s Borrell: On 3/22/23, Sen. Risch (R-ID) led a letter, cosigned by 11 fellow Senate Republicans, to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell. The letter expresses disappointment over the EU’s “hesitation to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran as an addition to the EU Terror List.” The letter closes: “The IRGC clearly presents a threat to the EU and our collective security. It is long past time to cut off its resources before the next tragedy strikes. The impact of a combined U.S. and EU terror designation will cripple the IRGC’s ability to promote terrorism and will make the world safer for Americans and Europeans alike. We look forward to your response.”
March 29, 2023: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’ Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing entitled, “Diversity of Thought: Protecting Free Speech on College Campuses.” No further details are available at this time.
March 28, 2023: The Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing entitled, “To receive testimony on regional nuclear deterrence.” Scheduled witnesses are: Elaine Bunn, CSIS; Brad Roberts, Lawrence Livermore National Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.
March 28, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “U.S. Support Of Democracy and Human Rights.” Scheduled witnesses are: Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan Freedom Activist/ Co-Founder of the World Liberty Congress; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus; and Damon Wilson, National Endowment for Democracy (NED). [It is too much to hope that democracy and human rights, as they relate to Palestinians, might come up in this hearing; what is likely, however, is that this hearing will once again shine a bright light on Congress’s double standards/hypocrisy when it comes to Israeli violations of human rights).
Biden Admin on the Hill (Budget Hearings)
- March 23, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs held a hearing entitled, “Budget Hearing – Fiscal Year 2024 Request for the Department of State.” The sole witness was SecState Blinken (statement). Video of the hearing is here. Also see opening statement from SFOPS chair Diaz-Balart (R-FL), in which he notes, “In the Middle East, we must continue to support our staunch ally Israel, degrade ISIS, build on the Abraham Accords, and prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and cease their practice of exporting terrorism through proxies like Hezbollah.”
- March 23, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee held a hearing entitled, “Budget Hearing – Fiscal Year 2024 Request for the Department of Defense.” Witnesses were: Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense (statement); Michael J. McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (no written statement available); and General Mark A. Milley, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (statement). Video of the hearing is here.
- March 22, 2023: The Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs held a hearing entitled, “Review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the U.S. Department of State.” The sole witness was SecState Blinken (statement). Video of the hearing is here.
- March 22, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee (full committee) held a hearing entitled, “American Diplomacy And Global Leadership: Review Of The Fy24 State Department Budget Request.” The sole witness was SecState Blinken (statement). Video of the hearing is here. Also see: opening statements from Menendez (D-NJ), Risch (R-ID); Van Hollen (D-MD) press release 3/22/23: Van Hollen Questions Blinken on Current Situation in Israel and West Bank
March 23, 2023: The House Armed Services Committee held a hearing entitled, “U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa.” Witnesses were: Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs (statement); Gen. Michael Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command (statement); and Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command (statement). Hearing video is here. Also see Chairman Rogers (R-AL) opening statement.
4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)
5. Members on the Record (Israel)
Menendez (D-NJ) 3/21/23: press release – SFRC Chairman Menendez, Colleagues Statement on Recent Palestinian Authority, Israel Meetings
Lamborn (R-CO-5) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Iran is on the brink of becoming a nuclear weapons state. The recommendations from @jinsadc and 44 retired military officials is spot-on – the U.S. must exploit every opportunity to provide Israel with advanced capabilities to deter and prevent Iranian nuclear use. Link to quoted tweet”
Pfluger (R-TX-11) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Senior military officials agree in this @jinsadc letter: expediting delivery of KC-46A, F-35, F-15, and precision-guided munitions to Israel is critical to building deterrence against a nuclear Iran. Link to quoted tweet”
Green (R-TN-7) 03/21/2023: Twitter thread – “With each day that passes, Iran continues to pose an existential threat to our ally, Israel. As our military leaders write in this @jinsadc letter, the Biden administration must immediately provide Israel with KC-46A, F-35, and F-15 aircraft as well as precision-guided munitions. The Hill… | edition.thehill.com”
Morelle (D-NY-25) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Today, I was honored to host a roundtable with leaders from our local Jewish community. I’m grateful for their collaboration as we work to preserve and strengthen the close relationship between America and Israel.”
Blumenthal (D-CT) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “US citizens in Israel are encountering inexplicable difficulties obtaining passports. These seemingly unnecessary obstacles are deeply frustrating before the Passover holiday. I am demanding that the State Department end these delays. Link to image”
Tenney (R-NY-24) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “While the Palestinians refuse to engage in serious peace negotiations with Israel, the United Nations continues to blame Israel. As the ICJ prepares to issue its pending legal opinion attacking Israel, the U.S. should unequivocally disavow the legitimacy of the ICJ’s opinion.”
Schumer (D-NY) 03/16/23: Majority Leader Schumer Floor Remarks Praising Israel’s Decision To Approve Export Licenses For Anti-Drone Jamming Systems To Ukraine
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran launched another UAV attack just HOURS after I asked @CENTCOM about the safety of US forces in the Middle East, killing a contractor and wounding five service members. Combatant Commanders MUST have the resources they need. 79 attacks by Iran is 79 too many. Link to video”
Cotton (R-AR) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration should encourage our friends in the U.K. to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps what it is—a terrorist entity.”
Crapo (R-ID) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The United States can and must step in to prevent the accumulation of our farmland by foreign adversaries. For the sake of national security, countries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea should never be in control of the American food supply. Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden administration is so desperate to enter into a new nuclear deal with Iran, they are looking the other way as Iran helps Russia wage war against Ukraine, including through sanctions violations. The U.S. is funding both sides of the war in Ukraine. Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s oil exports are the highest they’ve been since 2018. The money allows them to aid Russia in the war in Ukraine. Russia is even using some Iranian tankers for its own oil. The Biden administration cares more about boosting Iran than they do about defeating Russia. Link to video”
Cruz (R-TX) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Of course the Biden administration lied that they wouldn’t waive sanctions on Iran just days before they did so. Link to quoted tweet”
Hunt (R-TX-38) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Our military isn’t respected, Iran is on a path to a nuclear weapon, and Americans abroad and here at home are far less safe today because Joe Biden is their President. The response to all this is for DOD to hire equity officers and for the DOJ to target parents. Link to video”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Russia is the largest foreign investor in Iran with China not far behind. Biden enables this unholy alliance by not enforcing sanctions. The stakes are clear: the admin must use the tools Congress provides to protect U.S. interests.” Iran’s finance minister trumpets surge in investment from Russia… | ft.com”
McClain (R-MI-9) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “78 Iranian attacks on American soldiers in just TWO years. This is shameful, and our Commander-in-Chief bears responsibility. President Biden’s weak leadership is putting our servicemen and women at risk! Link to quoted tweet”
Perry (R-PA-10) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran remains a militant, murderous regime ,and coddling them only emboldens them as they sense our weakness. #FreeIran”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/24/2023: Twitter thread – “Iran-backed attacks skyrocketed after Biden took office. You can’t spin this against the Trump Administration. Link to image Link to quoted tweet Prior to the Soleimani strike, we had major attacks on international shipping & Aramco, a downed U.S drone, an orchestrated storming of our embassy in Baghdad, and an American killed. Deterrence was restored until Biden rolled out the appeasement carpet.”
McCaul (R-TX) 03/24/2023: press release – McCaul Urges Stronger Deterrence Against Iran
Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “I look forward to hearing from the Commanders of both United States Central Command and Africa Command. China is buying tremendous access in both regions, Iran is developing a nuclear weapon and terrorism remains a dangerous threat in both Middle East and Africa. Link to image”
Hagerty (R-TN) 03/22/2023: Twitter thread – “Pleased to join @SenJeffMerkley, @SenMarcoRubio, & @SenatorCardin in introducing the Transnational Repression Policy Act to hold foreign governments accountable for stalking, intimidating, or assaulting people across borders. Hagerty Joins Merkley, Rubio, Cardin to Advance Bill Countering Foreign Governments Trampling Human Rights Within the United States and Around the World – Senator Bill Hagerty The bill aims to prioritize countering transnational repression as a crucial US foreign policy. As the CCP, Russia, Iran & other adversaries engage in transnational repression, the US must never tolerate this malign extraterritorial behavior–especially on US soil.”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Thinking of the hostages languishing in Iranian prisons for committing NO crimes. Praying for their safe return and their families. Link to quoted tweet”
Doggett (D-TX-37) 03/19/2023: Twitter thread – “Ben Barnes deserves praise for disclosing that GOP skullduggery is not new as discussed in this fascinating article about efforts to delay Iran’s release of American hostages to undermine President Jimmy Carter’s reelection. A Clandestine Trip and a Four-Decade Secret: An Untold Story Behind Jimmy Carter’s Defeat… | nytimes.com Americans suffered longer as hostages for GOP political gain.”
Levin (D-CA-49) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Wishing all who celebrate a happy #Nowruz. This holiday represents renewal and hope for the year ahead. I will continue to support those seeking a more peaceful future, including those standing up for freedom and justice in #Iran.”
Raskin (D-MD-8) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “The axis of authoritarianism linking Russia, China, and Iran also runs through Florida where Trump and DeSantis compete to see who can better toe the pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine line set by Tucker Carlson. The enemies of democratic freedom announce themselves. . . Link to quoted tweet”
Vance (R-OH) 03/19/2023: Twitter thread – “Twenty years ago we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian populations in the world. It cost over $1 trillion, and turned Iraq into a satellite of Iran. It was an unforced disaster, and I pray that we learn its lessons. As an 18-year-old kid, I supported the war. I enlisted in the Marines a month after we invaded, and left for bootcamp a few months after I graduated from high school. Even though I was just a kid, I still feel guilty for supporting the war. I think often of what led me to go wrong in 2003, and more importantly, what led so many smart people to support a world-historic disaster. Very few of its cheerleaders show any remorse or willingness to rethink what made them so wrong. There are many reasons I changed my mind on Donald Trump, but Iraq is perhaps the most important. Not that he was an early critic of the war, but that the people in the conservative movement who hated him most were the most wrong, and the most proud, about foreign policy in 2003 Bill Kristol, David Frum, and on an on. I once admired these men. Then I got to know them. And the more I knew them, the more I realized their hatred of Trump, like Pat Buchanan and others, was a form of projection. We are still living in the ideological cage created by that projection. Our foreign policy is still held hostage by men so desperate to avoid looking in the mirror that they will support the next war, and then the next one, until their country is hollowed out. I hope we do better in the future. And I know that we won’t until the people who led us into Iraq are scorned and ignored across the spectrum. Iraq was a disaster, yes, but the best way to do justice to the honored dead is to learn the lessons purchased by their blood.”
Castro (D-TX-20) 03/18/2023: Retweet of @peterbakernyt – “More than four decades later, a secret revealed: How a prominent Texas politician says he unwittingly joined a mission to sabotage Jimmy Carter’s 1980 campaign by urging the Iranians to hold 52 American hostages until after the election. A Clandestine Trip and a Four-Decade Secret: An Untold Story Behind Jimmy Carter’s Defeat… | nytimes.com”
Mace (R-SC-1) 03/19/2023: Tweet – “You may want to read the article in full. My comments to @kathleenparker are included. Also – Taliban’s punishment is 7 yrs. Proposal by 21 Rs in SC is death! Totally Nuts. But let’s not let facts get in the way of your false narrative. I’ve been abundantly clear. Link to quoted tweet”
7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)
Syria
Burchett (R-TN-2) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Why are we in Syria? Link to quoted tweet”
Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday, @SecYellen admitted during my questioning that the Biden administration’s weakened sanctions on Iran are NOT changing the regime’s behavior. After yesterday’s attack and loss of American life in Syria, that’s not a surprise. WATCH Link to video”
Cline (R-VA-6) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Last night, an American contractor was killed and multiple U.S. service members injured by a drone strike in Syria. That’s EXACTLY why I voted to remove the U.S. Armed Forces from Syria and bring our troops home.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes in Syria after Iranian Drone Kills U.S. Contractor, Wounds Five Service Members U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes in Syria after Iranian Drone Kills U.S. Contractor, Wounds Five Service Members | National Review”
Cotton (R-AR) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Indefensible that American life must be lost before Joe Biden acts. Had he responded in force to dozens of earlier Iranian attacks, this tragedy could have been prevented. @SecDef needs to explain why he isn’t doing more to deter Iran. US retaliates with airstrikes in Syria after Iranian drone strike kills US contractor… | foxnews.com”
Crow (D-CO-6) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @POTUS for making it clear we will respond quickly and with strength to protect our people abroad. The Iranian regime will lose if they attack US personnel. Period. My thoughts are with the families of those who were injured and killed. Link to quoted tweet”
Gaetz (R-FL-1) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “It is deeply sad to continue to see Americans killed and troops injured in Syria. This is the price of guarding oil fields in other countries, presumably forever. Iran continues to stain desert sands with the blood of America’s best – with readily U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Deadly UAV Attack… | defense.gov… Show more”
Gaetz (R-FL-1) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Warmongers in both parties say keeping troops in Syria is necessary to preserve the balance of power. That is simply not true. If they believe that, they should say it directly to the parents of Americans in Syria who have to sleep there tonight and guard oil fields against… Show more Link to video Link to quoted tweet”
Gaetz (R-FL-1) 03/24/2023: Retweet of @RepBenCline – “Last night, an American contractor was killed and multiple U.S. service members injured by a drone strike in Syria. That’s EXACTLY why I voted to remove the U.S. Armed Forces from Syria and bring our troops home.”
Gaetz (R-FL-1) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “We shouldn’t be in Syria”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 03/24/2023: Twitter thread – “This deadly attack shows once again why Iran cannot be trusted. This destructive behavior must not be tolerated and I commend our military for taking swift action. I’m mourning the American life lost and praying for our wounded troops. American contractor killed, troops wounded in Iran-linked drone attack in Syria, prompting U.S. air strikes… | usatoday.com This attack reinforces the need to hold the regime accountable for their actions. We must never forget that Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, and their well-funded proxies around the world are responsible for fatal attacks. Sanctions on groups like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) are critical at keeping their nefarious actions at bay, and we must do more to ensure that attacks from Iran-origin drones and munitions are stopped in their tracks.”
Green (R-TN-7) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s attack on Americans in Syria is a major escalation. Praying for the families of those who lost their lives. I applaud our Armed Forces for a quick response. Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates… | apnews.com —”
Hill (R-AR-2) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration’s words say one thing and actions say another. We should be working with our allies to stop the world’s newest narco-state. I pressed @SecBlinken on the Administration’s policy towards #Syria during today’s @HouseForeignGOP hearing. Watch: Link to video”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Russia’s provocative harassment of US forces in Syria risks escalation and undermines counter-ISIS ops that are necessary for the security of all in the Middle East. This needs to stop.” Russian jets have flown over U.S. base in Syria nearly every day in March… | nbcnews.com”
Paulina Luna (R-FL-13) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Our prayers are with the family of the service member killed in Syria. This has to stop.”
Ricketts (R-NE) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “Thankful for a quick response to this attack. This administration needs to do more of this and take a stronger stance against Iran. Our adversaries only attack when they sense weakness. Link to quoted tweet”
Risch (R-ID) 03/24/2023: Tweet – “On the heels of the #China-Iran-Saudi deal, #SaudiArabia gains nothing from Moscow-facilitated rapprochement w/ the Assad regime except additional congressional concerns about #KSA’s trajectory. Further indictment of Biden’s missing Middle East policies. Saudi Arabia, Syria Close to Resuming Ties in Russia-Brokered Talks… | wsj.com”
Rogers (R-AL-3) 03/24/2023: Retweet of @HASCRepublicans – “Chairman @RepMikeRogersAL “This is a warning: any terrorist reckless enough to attack U.S. forces will face a swift and decisive response.” Read the full statement ROGERS STATEMENT ON DEADLY ATTACK ON U.S. FORCES IN SYRIA… | armedservices.house.gov Link to image”
Santos (R-NY-3) 03/23/2023: Tweet – “Get out of Syria! Link to quoted tweet”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/21/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@cmander0811 @The_USO No… we don’t need ISIS dominating Syria and then Iraq. Link to reply@RepDonBacon @The_USO Great, Don. How about writing some legislation that benefits your constituents instead of photo-opping 24-7. @KrastusBehr @The_USO Most voters support our vision. Link to reply @PeterJohnJones9 @The_USO I appreciate the majority’s support!”
Durbin (D-IL) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Why is the UAE squandering its international image by lavishly hosting Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad who used chemical weapons against his own people – further eroding its image. Meanwhile, human rights advocate Ahmed Mansoor continues to languish in an Emirati prison.”
Mills (R-FL-7) 03/21/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@kellyandoak Be weary of anyone who claims to be “America First” but will use a leftist rag that’s known for defamation and slander on conservatives as a “credible source”. I’m not a part of PACEM, but confirm 100% during my ownership we’ve never supported China in anyway. @kellyandoak Then again he is the same person who protested law enforcement referring to them as “KKK” and thinks tuition should be free or paid by government. Also voted Obama in 2008/2012 which is Biden as well. Link to image Link to reply @kellyandoak I spent 7yrs in Iraq and nearly 3 in Afghanistan. I’m 1 of only approx 40+ republicans who voted to withdraw from Syria. I do understand!”
Mills (R-FL-7) 03/21/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@ChickMagnent @RepMillsPress Decoupling from China/ Russia, getting us to energy dominance, securing our border, and holding adversaries accountable, and stopping reliance on making actors is America First. Link to reply @ChickMagnent @RepMillsPress My voting record as 1 of only 40+ republicans who voted to withdraw from Syria and my thousands of statements ti include joining MTG to demand 100% audit on Ukraine funding is pretty clear where I sit on things. Link to reply @ChickMagnent @RepMillsPress “Enabling war”. Please tell me a single vote I’ve taken to support your false claim Link to reply @ChickMagnent @RepMillsPress Actually quite the contrary. I was not in Congress when funding was voted upon. My request was to audit all money approved by 117th and not allocate additional funding. Sorry if that wasn’t abundantly clear Link to reply @ChickMagnent @RepMillsPress I don’t block actual inquiry or debate. Only trolls and those who aren’t interested in facts.”
Risch (R-ID) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “#Syria’s human rights situation deteriorates every year at the hands of #Assad. Accountability is overdue, and the State Department’s 2022 #humanrights report illustrates why we need to act now. Link to quoted tweet”
Risch (R-ID) 03/22/2023: Tweet – “#Lukashenka’s brutal & illegitimate regime has committed countless human rights abuses, including jailing reporters, banning freedom of expression or assembly, & making arbitrary arrests. #Belarusians deserve to exercise their int’lly recognized #humanrights freely, not in fear. Link to quoted tweet”
Jacobs (D-CA-51) 03/20/2023: Twitter thread – “20 years ago, the U.S. illegally invaded Iraq. At least 270,000 Iraqis and 4,600 U.S. service members killed. An estimated $2 trillion spent on what is known as the biggest foreign policy catastrophe of our time. Today, that authorization is still on the books. It’s been used by both Democratic and Republican Presidents to justify military actions (that we know of) in Iraq and Syria, and against Iran. Keeping this authorization in place is a liability, and undercuts Congress’ constitutional duty to declare war. That’s why I voted to repeal the 2002 AUMF last term – especially because I was in middle school when Congress passed it and my generation and San Diego’s military community have borne incredible costs from this war. I’m glad the Senate is making progress to repeal it too. We can’t forget the devastating toll of this war on the Iraqi people – all the lives lost, wounded, and forever changed. We still have work ahead to fully address and make amends for the civilian harm that we caused.”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Bashar Al-Assad is a war criminal. He should not be getting a 21-gun salute on a state visit. Normalizing with Assad will not bring stability to the Middle East.” Assad’s 2nd Diplomatic Trip in Days Speeds Easing of Isolation… | nytimes.com”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/20/2023: Retweet of @SenateForeign – “On top of its concerning relationship with #China, the #UAE continues its dangerous outreach to the #Assad regime. Assad’s red carpet reception in Abu Dhabi this weekend is an affront to the victims of Assad’s atrocities in #Syria.”
Fischer (R-NE) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “Russia’s harassment of U.S. forces in the Middle East is unsafe and unprofessional. It is important for the United States to project strength abroad and push back against these kinds of unacceptable actions. Russia flying more armed aircraft over US bases in Syria, US CENTCOM commander says… | foxnews.com”
Omar (D-MN-5) 03/17/2023: Twitter thread – “20 years later, the Iraq War remains the biggest foreign policy disaster of our generation, one that took thousands of American lives and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi lives. Have we fully learned the lessons from this failed war of aggression, or are we doomed to repeat it? We still have not had full accountability for the war crimes perpetrated, or for those responsible for cheerleading the war. The perpetrators of this war—George W. Bush and Dick Cheney have faced no accountability for war crimes and continue to be accepted in Washington society. Figures like John Bolton and Elliot Abrams continue to receive appointments to senior national security roles in our government. Many many more continue to receive some of the largest platforms in media. Many of the same people so eager to push for war now oppose taking care of the veterans who served in that war—fighting tooth and nail against legislation like the PACT Act. But most concerning, our foreign policy discourse remains fundamentally pro-war. Think tanks (often the same ones who cheerled the Iraq War) outflank each other to justify armed conflict and derail diplomacy with adversaries like Iran. Instead of seeing China as a geopolitical challenge to be managed, politicians gin up jingoistic sentiment and nationalism to see who can be the most “anti-China.” Our spending on Pentagon waste and new weapons continues to rise uncontrollably—with weapons contractors wielding more lobbying power than ever in Washington. Our national media too often treat war as a game—a way to juice ratings as fewer Americans turn into TV news—rather than the most horrific state of conditions to be avoided at all costs. Claims from senior national security officials are reported as fact, even when no evidence for those claims is presented. Much like the lost Iraqi lives lost were often ignored 20 years ago, we continue to ignore the pain and suffering of Black and Brown people in places like Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Haiti and more. To truly be able to avoid another Iraq, we need a national reckoning with how we got into it the first place— The think tanks and lobbyists who pushed for it out of self-interest, the extremist ideologues who see war—and US domination—as part of the natural order, and the media who credulously amplify these views for ratings. We need accountability for those who got us into this war. But most of all we need to see all of our lives connected as part of the human fabric—to understand that the parent who loses a child in war could be us, that the child who is displaced could be our child. Because the next Iraq will be even worse.”
TürkiyeMenendez (D-NJ) 03/22/2023: Retweet of @ReutersZengerle – “As the hearing with @SecBlinken wraps up, @SFRCdems Chairman Menendez takes the opportunity to list issues with Turkey and speak out against allowing them to buy F-16s.”
Kaine (D-VA) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Today, Kaine spoke with members of the American Turkish Friendship Association in Chantilly to hear how they were impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey & discuss ways to help. He was moved by their stories, and he’ll continue to support efforts to help Turkey recover. Link to image”
Shaheen (D-NH) 03/20/2023: Tweet – “Global food security should never be weaponized. Glad to see the Black Sea Grain Initiative renewed, and I urge all parties to continue supporting exports of Ukrainian grain. Black Sea grain deal extended, Turkey and Ukraine say… | reuters.com”
Wicker (R-MS) 03/21/2023: Tweet – “Sweden and Finland are thriving representative democracies with some of the most capable militaries in Europe. There is no compelling reason that the formal approval for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance should take so long. Erdoğan Lifts Objections to Finland’s Pending NATO Membership | National Review”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 03/18/2023: Tweet – “Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO is important for our mutual security and the strength of the alliance. Unfortunately, Erdogan continues to put up unreasonable roadblocks for Sweden in a desperate attempt to divide the alliance for leverage. Turkey expected to back Finland for NATO membership, snub Sweden… | washingtonpost.com”
Risch (R-ID) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “While the news of #Turkey’s advancement of #Finland’s accession to @NATO is welcome, #Sweden must also be approved post haste. I expect Erdogan to complete this before the NATO summit in July.”
Tillis (R-NC) 03/17/2023: Retweet of @SenatorShaheen – “As co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, @SenThomTillis and I are proud to reaffirm support for [Swedish & Finnish flags] NATO accession. Hungary and Türkiye should follow in the footsteps of 28 of 30 members of the Alliance and ratify both bids without further delay. Link to image”
Turner (R-OH-10) 03/17/2023: Tweet – “From strong economic ties to interoperable defense capabilities, Finland is a critical partner and longtime ally of the United States. I applaud Turkey’s decision to ratify Finland’s application to join NATO. My full statement: Turner Applauds Turkey’s Decision to Ratify Finland’s NATO Membership Application… | turner.house.gov”
United Arab Emirates
Murphy (D-CT) 03/18/2023: Retweet of @POMED – “Do we share a mutual interest with the UAE in securing a “free, rules-based, & prosperous world,” as the nominee for US Ambassador to the UAE suggests? Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT nails it. Link to video”
Yemen
Libya & Tunisia
Murphy (D-CT) 03/23/2023: Retweet of @fishman_b – “Thanks to @ChrisMurphyCT, @SecBlinken answered qs during @SFRCdems budget hearing on #Libya and #Tunisia: “I want to see us be able to establish an ongoing presence in Libya.””