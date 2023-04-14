APN Welcomes Congressional Letter Urging Biden to Ensure US Aid to Israel Doesn’t Support Human Rights Violations

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) led twelve of their colleagues in sending a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on the administration to determine whether US-origin defense articles sent to Israel have been used in violation of existing US laws and to ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel is not used to support gross violations of human rights.

Despite US diplomatic efforts, and in violation of public promises to the administration, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government continues taking steps to advance annexation of the West Bank and continues its systematic violation of Palestinian rights. As the far-right Israeli government continues to further entrench the Occupation, it is clear that the United States must go beyond verbal statements of disapproval.

Americans for Peace Now (APN) supports this letter and thanks Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders for their leadership.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “It is clear that the United States can no longer rely on diplomatic promises from Prime Minister Netanyahu. At a minimum, we must ensure that our aid to Israel is in compliance with existing US laws and not being used to violate human rights. I am grateful to Congressman Bowman, Senator Sanders and their colleagues on Capitol Hill for taking a stand with this important letter.”