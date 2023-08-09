Statement- APN mourns the death of Mary Ann Stein z”l

Americans for Peace Now mourns the death of Mary Ann Stein, a longtime member and former co-chair of APN’s board of directors, a philanthropist and an iconic leader of the American Jewish community, advancing progressive causes both in Israel and the United States.

Mary Ann Stein was a luminary leader. Through the Moriah Fund which she co-funded and headed for 35 years, she helped advance a myriad of progressive causes. In addition to her tireless work with Americans for Peace Now, she served as the president of the New Israel Fund and the co-founder of the Fund for Global Human Rights and the Israel Center for Educational Innovation.

Mary Ann devoted her life to promoting human rights and civil rights and to bettering the lot of disadvantaged communities and individuals. For decades, Mary Ann was deeply engaged in the work of democracy and peace building in Israel and Palestine. Her leadership and philanthropy blazed new paths for the institutions in the region and in the US that are dedicated to building a better future for Israelis and Palestinians. We at APN could not have had a better and more committed and strategic Board member and friend as we worked together on the long road to peace.

Those who knew Mary Ann personally appreciated her passion, her endless generosity, her modesty, her sharp mind (and sharp tongue), her infectious sense of humor and her love of life and people.

We send our condolences to Gideon, Noah and Dorothy and to all members of Mary Ann’s family. Her memory is a blessing.