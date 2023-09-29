APN Deeply Saddened by the Passing of Senator Feinstein

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Senator Feinstein enthusiastically worked to advance Israeli security and democracy, and the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace. She strongly believed that the only way to secure Israel as a Jewish state and a democracy is by establishing an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Over her many years on Capitol Hill, APN worked closely with Senator Feinstein and her staff to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace. We will sorely miss her. We express our condolences to her family and to her many supporters in her state of California and across the nation.