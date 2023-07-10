Sharing My Thoughts

|
Dear Friend of APN,
Like all of
you, I woke up this
morning into a
nightmare. After a
quick glimpse at
the headlines from
Israel, I called my
youngest child, who
is there, to make
sure that they are
safe, spoke to my
brother, whose son
is currently
serving in the IDF,
and checked in with
my niece who lives
in Tel
Aviv.
They are all
safe. As are family
members of other
staff who are
currently in
Israel.
For us, like
so many of you, war
in Israel is not
just international
news. It is
personal. Yes, I
care deeply about
the political
issues that arise
from this. And yes,
there will be a
time to talk about
those. And you know
that I will do so.
But today, now, I
stand in solidarity
with my brothers
and sisters in
Israel who have
lost more of their
brothers, sisters,
sons, and daughters
than on any other
single day in
Israel’s
history.
What is
unfolding before us
is an Israeli
national
nightmare.
Not since
Israel’s 1948 War
of Independence
have its enemies
held entire Israeli
communities at
gunpoint.
Tragically, Hamas
guerillas did that
early this morning
in seven Israeli
southern towns and
kibbutzim. They
broke the Gaza
border wall and
fences, stormed
into Israel,
entered several
communities across
the border, killed
civilians and
soldiers, injured
others, and
captured dozens of
civilians,
soldiers, and
police officers,
who are now held
hostage in the Gaza
Strip.
As I write to
you, there still
are Hamas
terrorists in
Israeli southern
towns and
kibbutzim,
exchanging fire
with Israeli
security forces,
and in at least two
cases, barricaded
in apartments,
holding civilian
hostages. As I
write, firefights
are still ongoing
in no less than 22
Israeli southern
communities. The
toll is very high.
According to
Israeli media
reports, more than
150 Israelis have
been killed and
some 1,100 are
injured, many of
them
badly.
We don’t know
how this war – and
it is war – will
unfold. Israel is
already bombing
Gaza. There is a
serious risk that
Hezbollah will join
the fighting from
Lebanon. There is
also a risk of
security
deterioration in
the West
Bank.
Earlier
today, we issued
this statement,
and we and our
partners at Shalom
Achshav will
continue to follow
the events in
Israel, Gaza, and
the West Bank and
will provide you
with information
and
analysis.
Thanks to all
of you who have
reached out to us
today to share your
care and concern.
We will continue
standing in
solidarity with the
people of Israel
and advocating for
peace.
In
solidarity,