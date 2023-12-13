Recent Entries
- APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind on Bloomberg
- Legislative Round-Up- December 8, 2023
- Strategic Challenge from Afar: Yemen (Hard Questions, Tough Answers- December 11, 2023)
- Action Alert- US Aid Should Support American Policy and Values
- Statement: APN Welcomes Proposed Amendment Requiring that Use of U.S. Supplemental Aid Comply with U.S. and International Law
- Year End Letter 2023- My APN Story
- Legislative Round-Up- December 1, 2023
- Who’s Running This War? (Hard Questions, Tough Answers- December 4, 2023)
- Action Alert- It's Time to Condition Aid to Israel
- The Hostage-for-Prisoner Exchange: What Happens Next? (Hard Questions, Tough Answers- November 27, 2023)