Webinar- Breaking Down Netanyhu’s DC Visit- with Rebecca Abou-Chedid (Thursday, July 25th- 2:00pm ET)

We invite you to join us for a webinar following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington. Our President and CEO Hadar Susskind will be in conversation with Rebecca Abou-Chedid, discussing and analyzing Netanyahu’s visit. They will delve into the impact on American and international politics, the American Jewish community, and the Arab American community.

Rebecca Abou-Chedid serves on the board of directors of the IMEU Policy Project, Anera, the Foundation for Middle East Peace, and SEED for Change. Rebecca also served for five years as co-chair of the board of directors of Just Vision. She is a partner in the Projects group at Norton Rose Fulbright and previously served as a law clerk in the Executive Office for Immigration Review at the US Department of Justice, as National Political Director at the Arab American Institute, and the Director of Outreach at the New America Foundation’s Middle East Task Force.

Note: all of our webinars are recorded. If you can't make it, you will be able to access the recording via our YouTube channel within 1-3 business days of the event.