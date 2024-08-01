Webinar: The Future of Gaza - A Palestinian Perspective with Zaha Hassan

The future of the Gaza Strip is a matter of intense discussion in Israel, Washington and around the world, and, of course, also among Palestinian policymakers and policy shapers. What is the focus of this discussion? How do the Palestinian Authority and the PLO see the future of Gaza? How do they link it to the future of the West Bank and Palestinian society? What are the challenges facing the Palestinian political community and leadership?



Zaha Hassan, a scholar at Washington’s Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is researching these topics and has recently written an eye-opening article titled “For Palestinians, the ‘Day After’ Starts with a Plan for Ending Israel’s Occupation.”

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a fellow at Carnegie. Her research focuses on Palestinian-Israeli relations, the use of international legal mechanisms in this context, and US foreign policy in the region. She previously served as the coordinator and senior legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team during Palestine’s bid for UN membership and was a member of the Palestinian delegation to Quartet-sponsored exploratory talks between 2011 and 2012. She regularly participates in track-two peace efforts.

Ms. Hassan will be our webinar guest on Thursday, January 18th, at 2:00 pm Eastern.

Register now: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MA6ri-6iRsS1yyv3zh438A

