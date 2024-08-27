Statement- Rescuing Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi

August 27, 2024- Americans for Peace Now welcomes the successful rescue of Israeli citizen Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi by the IDF from Hamas captivity. As his brother said, “May all the hostages return, and may all the families feel this feeling.”

For that to happen, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hamas leader Sinwar must stop stonewalling a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Despite intensive efforts by the U.S., Egypt, Qatar and the international community, the Israeli government and Hamas are apparently still insisting on conditions that delay or forestall an agreement. Many hostages remain alive in captivity under terrible circumstances; conditions in Gaza are desperate and more aid shipments and rebuilding must commence; and both Palestinians and Israelis are still dying and living in the terror and misery of an ongoing war.

“The precise operation that rescued Mr. Al-Qadi should be applauded,” said APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind. “But the army itself says that rescuing every hostage in a military operation is logistically impossible. Only an end to a war that has dragged on long past the point of real accomplishment can return the living hostages to their suffering families and end this nightmare for both Israelis and Palestinians.”