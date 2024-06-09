Statement - West Bank Shooting of American Citizen

Americans for Peace Now is outraged by the death of American citizen Aysenur Eygi at the hands of the IDF in the occupied West Bank and urges a swift and independent investigation of the circumstances that caused her death. APN conveys its deepest condolences to Eygi’s family.

This heartbreaking event underscores the urgent need for a thorough, independent, and transparent US-led investigation to determine the facts surrounding her death, including whether US-supplied weapons or materiel were involved –in violation of the Leahy Law. Eygi’s family deserves justice and the American people deserve accountability.

APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind said, “The Biden administration has a duty to ensure that US-supplied weapons are not being used to violate international law or to harm American citizens. We demand a credible independent investigation of Eygi’s death, including a full accounting of whether US-provided materials were used. And if it is determined that American arms were used, we demand that our laws be honored and action be taken.”