APN Joins Peace Now's call: No to Annexation as Israeli Government Policy

Americans for Peace Now (APN) joins its sister organization, Peace Now (Shalom Achshav) in urging Israeli politicians to reject West Bank annexation as a policy principle of the incoming government.

Reports in the Israeli media today indicate that Prime Minister Netanyahu is demanding that any party joining his coalition government endorse Annexing parts of the West Bank as a policy principle.

In response, Israel’s peace movement, Shalom Achshav – together with other peace organizations – urged Blue and White’s Benny Gantz and Labor Party’s Amir Peretz to veto annexation as a government policy, and to not join a government that vows to annex parts of the Wet Bank.

The letter to Gantz says: “We believe that you have an historical obligation to protect the prospect of peace and to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state — not to be a signatory on its destruction.”

Joining Peace Now in sending the letter to Gantz and Peretz are the following organizations: The Two State Coalition, the Geneva Initiative, Mitvim, and Mehazkim.



