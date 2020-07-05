West Bank Annexation, 2020 - Resource Page

by APN 05/07/20
Share

SIGN THE PETITION to Netanyahu and Gantz: NO to Annexation, YES to Peace!

Upcoming Briefing Call:

Thurs., May 14, 12 noon (Eastern)

"West Bank Annexation: A View from Europe" with John Lyndon

AUDIO

"Israel's 'Emergency' Government – The Specter of Annexation and More" Briefing Call with Yossi Alpher:  (April 30, 2020)

"From Settlements to Annexation" - APN Briefing Call with Peace Now's Shaqued Morag and Brian Reeves (April 13, 2020)

APN STATMENTS +

APN Alarmed at Netanyahu-Gantz Annexation Agreement (April 4, 2020)

Forward: "American Jews: You are desperately needed in the fight against annexation" by APN's Ori Nir and Daoud Kuttab (May 6, 2020)

APN Joins Peace Now's Call: No to Annexation as Israeli Government Policy (March 30, 2020)

Peace Now and Partners to Gantz and Peretz: "Stop Annexation Plans in the Next Government" (March 30, 2020)

HARD QUESTIONS, TOUGH ANSWERS WITH YOSSI ALPHER

Annexation in the time of corona (May 4, 2020)

In a coalition from hell, will annexation happen? (April 27, 2020)

If You Were Running a Strategic Think Tank Right Now (April 20, 2020)

comments powered by Disqus

Recent Entries