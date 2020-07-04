Briefing Call: "From Settlements to Annexation" with Peace Now's Shaqued Morag and Brian Reeves - Monday, April 13

APN Briefing Call Featuring Shaqued Morag and Brian Reeves of Israel’s Peace Now (Shalom Achshav)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponent-turned-coalition-partner Benny Gantz, on the verge of a deal over their government guidelines, have apparently agreed that Israel’s new government will pursue West Bank annexation.

What type of annexation initiatives might they seek? What would annexation mean for Israel? How will Israel's peace movement respond?

Shaqued Morag is Executive Director of Peace Now since July 2018. She came to Peace Now after having served in senior positions in the Meretz party, including as the party's acting secretary-general. Previously, she served as the community coordinator for Mahapach-Taghir, a grassroots Israeli Jewish-Palestinian organization for social change.

Brian Reeves is the Director of External Relations at Peace Now. He previously has worked at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution and as a visiting fellow at the Mitvim Institute in Israel.