COVID-19 - APN and Israel-related Resources

by APN 03/30/20
BRIEFING CALL

APN Briefing Call with Bradley Burston: "As coronavirus spreads in Israel, who's really running the country?" (Tues, 3/31, 12pm EST)

APN STATEMENTS

APN Stands with Israeli Public; Alarmed at Breaches of Democratic Norms and Institutions 

Washington Jewish Week: "Israelis and Palestinians can save each other’s lives. Certainly they can solve the conflict" by APN's Jim Klutznick and Aviva Meyer

COVID-19 knows no borders - it does not discriminate between Israelis and Palestinians

PEACECAST PODCASTS

"COVID-19 and Israeli-Palestinian Rapprochement" - Noa Shusterman, Israel Institute for National Security Studies (INSS)
"COVID-19 Across the Green Line" - Jabob Magid, The Times of Israel

HARD QUESTIONS, TOUGH ANSWERS with YOSSI ALPHER

A Unity Government that Serves Beyond Corona Could Yet Try to Deliver the Trump Deal of the Century  (March 30, 2020)

Israel in the Time of Corona, Part 2: Threat to Democracy and Rule of Law   (March 23, 2020)

Israel in the Time of Corona  (March 16, 2020)

