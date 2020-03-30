COVID-19 - APN and Israel-related Resources

BRIEFING CALL
APN Briefing Call with Bradley Burston: "As coronavirus spreads in Israel, who's really running the country?" (Tues, 3/31, 12pm EST)
APN STATEMENTS
APN Stands with Israeli Public; Alarmed at Breaches of Democratic Norms and Institutions
Washington Jewish Week: "Israelis and Palestinians can save each other’s lives. Certainly they can solve the conflict" by APN's Jim Klutznick and Aviva Meyer
COVID-19 knows no borders - it does not discriminate between Israelis and Palestinians
PEACECAST PODCASTS
"COVID-19 and Israeli-Palestinian Rapprochement" - Noa Shusterman, Israel Institute for National Security Studies (INSS)
HARD QUESTIONS, TOUGH ANSWERS with YOSSI ALPHER
A Unity Government that Serves Beyond Corona Could Yet Try to Deliver the Trump Deal of the Century (March 30, 2020)
Israel in the Time of Corona, Part 2: Threat to Democracy and Rule of Law (March 23, 2020)
Israel in the Time of Corona (March 16, 2020)