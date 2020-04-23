APN strongly supports Dianne Lob’s nomination as next Conference of Presidents' chair

Americans for Peace Now (APN) strongly supports Dianne Lob’s nomination to become the next Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Dianne Lob was unanimously recommended as a candidate by the Conference of Presidents’ Nominating Committee. APN sees no reason to hold up the voting process to approve her nomination and intends to vote in support of her becoming the next chair of the CoP.

APN’s representative to the Conference of Presidents, Martin Bresler, said: “Dianne is a person of great abilities, talent and accomplishment. Her leadership at HIAS added to the long and honorable humanitarian history of this great organization. We look forward to casting our vote in her favor without delay.”

Americans for Peace Now has been a member of the Conference of Presidents since 1993.