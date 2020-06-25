Press Release: APN Thanks House Members for Anti-Annexation Letter

Americans for Peace Now (APN) extends its gratitude and appreciation to 191 members of the House of Representatives for the letter they sent to Israel's government, sharply criticizing its intention to annex parts of the West Bank and urging it to reconsider its unilateral annexation plan.

APN mobilized its supporters and activists to urge their congressional representatives to sign the letter. In addition, together with its Israeli sister-organization Shalom Achshav (Peace Now), APN launched a petition in opposition to annexation, and sent a letter to Vice President Joe Biden urging him to declare now that, if elected as the next president of the United States, he will not recognize Israel's unilateral annexation of West Bank territory.

APN's president and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "As we approach the July 1st due-date that Prime Minister Netanyahu set for the announcement of measures to start an annexation process, it is vital that everyone who cares about Israel's future as a democracy and a Jewish state raise their voice in opposition to this disastrous plan. Annexation is an existential threat to Israel. It would compromise Israel's character as a country that shares basic democratic values with the United States. Furthermore, it would diminish Israel's ability to reach peace with its neighbors and would justifiably invite international isolation of Israel as an apartheid-state. US pressure on Netanyahu's government to prevent annexation is therefore the most pro-Israel step that true friends of Israel on Capitol Hill and beyond can now take. We thank the almost 200 House members who demonstrated integrity and courage by signing this letter."

Americans for Peace Now is the sister organization of Shalom Achshav, Israel's preeminent peace movement. APN's mission is to educate and persuade the American public and its leadership to support and adopt policies that will lead to comprehensive, durable, Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab peace, based on a two-state solution.