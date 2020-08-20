PeaceCast Podcast: "Yossi Alpher on the Israel-UAE Agreement"

In this episode of APN's PeaceCast podcast, independent Israeli security analyst Yossi Alpher assesses the various aspects of the Israel-United Arab Emirates normalization deal.

Yossi Alpher is the author of Hard Questions, Tough Answers, APN’s weekly analysis of political and strategic affairs. Now an independent security analyst, Alpher is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with the Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer.