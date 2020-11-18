Next Tuesday, Nov. 24 - Webinar: "Israel and the Biden Administration" with Israeli Strategic Affairs Expert Yossi Alpher

Part of our series examining the Middle East policy impact of transitioning from the Trump to the Biden administration, this webinar with strategic affairs analyst Yossi Alpher provides a view from Israel.

Join us:

Tuesday, November 24, 12:00 noon, EST

REGISTER HERE

How is the transition from Trump to Biden viewed in Israel, both by its leaders and the public?

How might dealing with a Biden administration alter Israeli government policies and priorities?

How would Israel’s conservative government and the Israeli public at large adapt to a liberal administration with a worldview diametrically opposed to Trump’s and very different from Netanyahu’s?

These and other questions will be addressed by Yossi Alper, one of Israel’s leading strategic affairs analyst, and the author of APN’s Hard Questions Tough Answers, our weekly analysis of Middle East policy, politics, and strategic affairs. Alpher is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with the Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer.