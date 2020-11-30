Mandy Patinkin for Giving Tuesday - "We all want peace now, not peace later"

Dear Fellow APN Supporters,

To paraphrase the great Congressman John Lewis, peace is not a state; it is an act. Please read the letter from Kathryn and me -- read about Hebron, read about the moral bankruptcy the occupation has wrought, read and respond because we all want peace now, not peace later.

Thanks to the generosity of the Board of Directors of APN, of which I am a proud member, both new donations and increased donations from last year will be matched up to $20,000.

Kathryn and I wish you and your family health and strength as our nation continues to fight this brutal pandemic. I deeply appreciate the encouragement you continually give us.

Mandy Patinkin