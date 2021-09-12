Webinar: The connection between illegal outposts and settler violence: Peace Now's new report







In recent years, the phenomenon of settler violence against Palestinians throughout the West Bank has accelerated.

In their new Settler Violence Report, Peace Now’s Settlement Watch Team reviews the documentation of 1200 violent incidents from 2012 until July 2021, collected by Yesh Din, and examines the location of the incidents and their proximity to the various settlements. The conclusions are unequivocal: most of the documented violent attacks on Palestinians (63%) occurred near outposts considered illegal by the state of Israel, where less than 5% of Israeli settlers reside.



Join Americans for Peace Now and our Israeli Peace Now colleagues on Thursday, December 16 at 2 pm Eastern for an exclusive webinar on the findings of this new report.

