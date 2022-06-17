Webinar: Young Progressive Jewish Americans on Israel, Palestine, and the Conflict

Join Americans for Peace Now for a June 23rd webinar to explore the ways in which young progressive American Jews are thinking, talking, and acting about Israel and its conflict with the Palestinians.What values are they prioritizing in the conversation about Israel? What is their vision of Israel and its relations with its Palestinian neighbors? What are their concerns about the current trajectory of Israeli society and what are their hopes for Israel’s future? How do they fit these topics into their worldview?



To answer these and other questions, we will gather APN’s new Communications and Development Associate Maxxe Albert-Deitch, her predecessor Claire Davidson Miller, and our intern Eliana Blumberg, in conversation with APN’s Director of Government Relations, Madeleine Cereghino.



The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 23rd, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register here.