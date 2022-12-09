Legislative Round-Up- September 9, 2022

1. Bills, Resolutions, Letters

2. Hearings & Markups

3. On the Record

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

On 9/14/22, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will mark-up two Middle East-related measures:

LETTERS

(NO VISA FOR IRANIAN PRESIDENT TO ATTEND UNGA!) Kim et al letter to Biden: On 9/8/22, Rep. Kim (R-CA) led a letter, co-signed by 51 House members (bipartisan) to President Biden urging him “to deny entry visas to the United States for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session in New York this September.” The letter makes the case that “Given Ebrahim Raisi’s record of supporting terrorism and violating human rights, he should not be afforded the privilege to step onto American soil nor the privilege to address the United Nations General Assembly. We cannot turn a blind eye to perpetrators of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights and cruel regimes that endanger both their people and Americans. We urge you and your administration to carefully consider this matter of national security and to use your authorities under the INA to deny Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation entry into the United States.” Also see:

(INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE U.S. COMPLICITY IN CIVILIAN HARM IN YEMEN) Warren-Sander-Lee et al letter to SecState & SecDef: On 8/7/22, Sens. Warren (D-MA),Sanders (I-VT) and Lee (R-UT) sent letters to SecDef Austin and SecState Blinken calling on them to “thoroughly investigate potential end use violations of U.S. origin weapons that have led to civilian casualties as well as the effectiveness of its civilian harm reduction efforts for the Saudi and Emirati governments.” The letter follows a recent report by the Government Accountability which found that “DOD has not fully assessed the extent to which its advisory and training efforts have facilitated civilian harm reduction in Yemen,” and “DOD has not reported to relevant State officials nor could State provide evidence that it investigated indications that U.S.-origin equipment transferred to Saudi Arabia and UAE through [foreign military sales] was used for unauthorized purposes.” Also see: press release; Lawmakers Press Biden to Track U.S. Aid Tied to Civilian Harm in Yemen (New York Times 9/7/22).

(OBJECTING TO RETURN TO IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL) Gottheimer et al letter to Biden: On 9/1/22, Gottheimer led a letter (previewed in last week’s Round-Up), cosigned by 49 House colleagues – for a total of 34 Democrats and 16 Republicans – to President Biden expressing that they are “deeply concerned about multiple provisions that reportedly may be contained in the final language” of the agreement, and urging him “not to return to any deal with Iran prior to releasing the full text of the agreement and any side agreements to Congress, to provide us with an in-depth briefing on the matter, and to consult with all key stakeholders.” [In other news: 385 House members refrain from signing Gottheimer letter against Iran deal]. Also see:

(IAEA MUST STAND UP TO BIDEN ON IRAN) Tenney et al letter to IAEA Director-General: On 8/31/22, Rep, Tenney (R-NY) led a letter, cosigned by 5 Republican House colleagues, to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. The letter states, “As President Joe Biden and others inch toward what would be a disastrous new deal with Iran, we ask that you stay true to the IAEA’s fundamental role as an impartial, technical, and professional organization and fully exercise your independent verification mandate under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).” In her press release, Tenney makes the message, and the allegation against POTUS, even clearer: “Joe Biden is willing to jeopardize our national security and the credibility of the entire nuclear non-proliferation architecture in his misguided and irresponsible rush to rejoin the failed nuclear deal with Iran…I want Rafael Grossi to know that despite the pressure he may face from the Biden Administration and others to prematurely halt his probe, members of Congress support his mission…If the IAEA terminates this investigation into Iran’s nuclear violations purely for political reasons to appease Iran, we are sending a message to rogue regimes around the world that we can be extorted.” Also see:

2. Hearings & Markups



September 21, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled, Examining the U.S. Interest in Regional Security Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa: Opportunities, Obstacles, and Objectives. Notably, that hearing will be held with Rep. Deutch (D-FL) still acting as chairman of the subcommittee, notwithstanding the fact that less than two week later – on October 1 – he will start his new job as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee — an explicitly pro-Israel organization that works directly on — indeed, lobbies Congress [also here] on — the issues this hearing will examine (countdown to accusations that it is somehow antisemitic to notice, let alone point out, this blatant conflict of interests…).

September 14, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a markup of various pieces of legislation, including H. Res.1266 (“Requesting the President to transmit certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to any initiative or negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program”) and HR 2374 (“Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act”). For details see Section 1, above.

September 14, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a closed briefing on Iran nuclear negotiations.

September 14, 2022: The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will hold a hearing entitled “Protecting Americans’ Private Information from Hostile Foreign Powers”. No further details are available at this time.

September 7, 2022: The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed briefing on “intelligence matters.”

3. On the Record

Media & Members – Elections

General

Jewish Insider 9/9/22: DMFI PAC announces new slate of general election endorsements

Levin (D-MI-9) 09/07/2022: Twitter thread – “It’s clear what the @DNC needs to do here, and I don’t understand why it’s controversial. Now Is the Time for Democrats to Ban Dark Money From Primaries… | thenation.com Allowing Republicans or other outsiders to use dark money to determine the outcome of Democratic primaries is a sure way to destroy the Democratic Party. And that is true for any party. Let us choose our own candidates to put up against Republicans in each November election – without outside interference! And let us live up to our values. How can we criticize Citizens United and pass bill after bill in the House to ban dark and unaccountable money from politics but then allow it in our own primary elections with the excuse that its legally allowable because of bad Supreme Court decisions? No one is calling for unilateral disarmament in general elections! All folks are saying is that corporations and wealthy individuals should not be able to put their thumbs on the scales in Dem primaries. And if anyone thinks this is all about AIPAC, you know Big Oil, Big Pharma, the gun industry and other groups are watching and lining up to pick their favored nominees from *both* parties. It’s a can’t lose proposition for them! Finally, this resolution can be implemented with real effect. The DCCC, DSCC and Democratic Caucuses in the House and Senate, not to mention the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have plenty of tools to enforce discipline in fundraising. Doing what is right can work in practice. Let’s go!”

Bloomberg 9/1/22: Trump Megadonor Adelson’s Republican Spending Spree Is Ending

Florida

Jewish Insider 9/7/22: Annette Taddeo’s leap of faith [“Taddeo alleged that Salazar has yet to live up to that standard, even as the congresswoman has cast herself as a strong supporter of Israel. ‘I know that she is pro-Israel, so I want to be very clear,’ Taddeo clarified. ‘That is not what I’m saying. I think what I’m saying is the leadership, the voice — the champion, is the right word — that I believe this area requires, she is not.’”]

Nebraska

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “ENDORSEMENT ALERT The @RJC has endorsed my campaign for re-election! From my time in the Air Force helping stand up missile defense in Israel to my time in Congress championing the security and prosperity of the Jewish community, I’m honored by this endorsement. Link to image”

New York

Jewish Insider 9/8/22: Molinaro looks for a second chance in a new NY-19, with a new opponent [“Both candidates also framed themselves as strong supporters of Israel. Molinaro called the Jewish state ‘our strongest, most significant democratic ally in the world,’ adding, ‘We must both respect Israel’s democracy, which means we don’t meddle in it.’”]

Media/Report – General

Jewish Insider 9/9/22: Graham predicts no Iran deal until after midterms, floats U.S.-Israel defense treaty

Times of Israel 9/6/22: Netanyahu rebuffed while attempting to record closed-door meeting with US senators

Times of Israel 9/5/22: Senator says Biden administration committed to congressional review of Iran deal

Politico 9/5/22: Senator says Biden administration committed to congressional review of Iran deal

Politico 9/2/22: Biden’s Iran envoy to give classified briefing on nuclear talks

Palestine

McCollum (D-MN-4) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. State Department’s refusal to demand accountability for the killing of an American Journalist sends a chilling message to nations around the world. We must have #JusticeForShireen Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire​​​​, but won’t charge soldiers… | cnn.com”

Grijalva (D-AZ-3) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “.@SecBlinken has a responsibility to hold Israel accountable and demand justice for the death of Palestinian American and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The silence is damning and deafening. We need #JusticeForShireen Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire​​​​, but won’t charge soldiers… | cnn.com” Re-tweeted by Omar (D-MN-5)

McCollum (D-MN-4) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “The Israeli military is whitewashing the IDF’s murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and the U.S. State Department refuses to demand real accountability. This sets a terrifying precedent. #JusticeForShireen Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire​​​​, but won’t charge soldiers… | cnn.com” [AIPAC is calling this tweet “slander” of Israel]

Newman (D-IL-3) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “The @StateDept’s response to Israel’s statement refusing to prosecute the soldiers responsible for killing Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh is woefully inadequate. I expect nothing short of a US investigation that leads to accountability. It’s the least we can do.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 09/07/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@AvivaKlompas Perhaps take a look at my many previous statements on the need for better treatment of Palestinians, including ending the occupation & better conditions for Gaza. There is also a need for stronger leadership in the PA to combat the extremist elements. All discrimination is bad.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “Exactly! Link to quoted tweet”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “This should be a wake up call both to the Israeli government that all too often takes overly aggressive, inhumane steps towards the Palestinians as well as the extremist elements in Gaza that put lives at risk both in Israel & Gaza by their actions. Violence only begets violence. Link to quoted tweet”

Carson (D-IN-7) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “This report doesn’t address the key questions around Shireen Abu Akleh’s death and falls short of what we expect when a U.S. citizen is killed on foreign soil. I am proud to continue leading the #JusticeForShireen Act, and I reiterate my call for an independent investigation. Link to quoted tweet”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “The crux of the “defense” in this IDF report is that a soldier was “returning fire” from militants. But investigations @NYTimes @AP @CNN @washingtonpost & @UN found no such firing at the time. This underscores need for independent US inquiry into this American journalist’s death. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 09/03/2022: Retweet of @mehdirhasan – “I’m sorry, what? Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest… | bbc.com”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 09/01/2022: Retweet of @PressClubDC – “Happening NowPress conference with @LinaAbuAkleh the niece of the late @AlJazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed while covering Israeli military action in the West Bank over 100 days ago. Watch live: News Conference with Family of Shireen Abu Akleh… | press.org Link to image”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 09/01/2022: Tweet – “The Nat. Press Club just posthumously honored Shireen Abu Akleh w/ @PressClubDC President’s Award for her lifetime of respected reporting. Now, to protect a free press, we must get the full truth behind her killing while reporting & ensure those responsible are held accountable. Link to quoted tweet”

Israel – Iran

Craig (D-MN-2) 09/08/2022: Twitter thread – “It is critical that we put a stop to Iran’s nuclear program, protect Israel, our key ally and partner in the region, and ensure America’s security. To that end, I’m glad to see the Biden administration maintain the IRGC’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization. At the same time, we must not let up on Iran’s other destabilizing activities. Some of the reports out of the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations have been concerning – including Russia’s role in the deal. I also support the IAEA investigation into Iran’s past nuclear enrichment. I urge the Biden administration to provide an update to Congress as soon as possible – we need clarity on this deal.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Retweet if you agree that the United States should stand with Israel by refusing to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “Instead of emboldening the Iranian regime, the U.S. should focus on strengthening our relationship with America’s greatest ally in the Middle East — Israel.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “It was an honor to visit Israel to reaffirm our nation’s commitment to strengthening U.S.-Israel relations. The USA stands with Israel and the Jewish community. That is why we must not allow Biden to push through the disastrous and dangerous Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Twitter thread – “I met with Israeli PM @yairlapid and NSA Eyal Hulata about the importance of defending our strongest ally in the region, Israel, against Iran. By reviving the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, our nation would be funding Iran’s terrorism and attacks against Israel. Link to image I also met with former Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu. We must continue to maintain a strong relationship with Israel in order to further peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “I stand with Israel, NOT a nuclear Iran.”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/06/2022: Retweet of @VoteMarsha – “I stand with Israel, NOT a nuclear Iran.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “We must stand with our ally, Israel, and ensure Iran – a member of the New Axis of Evil – never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden has consistently chosen America’s enemies over our allies. I will always stand with Israel.”

Long (R-MO-7) 09/06/2022: Retweet of @MarshaBlackburn – “We must stand with our ally, Israel, and ensure Iran – a member of the New Axis of Evil – never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

Cornyn (R-TX) 08/31/2022: Retweet of @IsraeliPM – “Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke a short while ago with the President of the United States, @JoeBiden PM Lapid and @POTUS Biden spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon. Link to image”

Israel – general

Chabot (R-OH-1) 09/09/2022: Retweet of @CHInfoNews – “Pro-Israel Congressman Steve Chabot Impressed by Local Yeshiva Pro-Israel Congressman Steve Chabot Impressed by Local Yeshiva… | crownheights.info”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/07/2022: Press release – Blackburn Returns From Congressional Delegation Visit To Israel [other members of the delegation: Sens. Graham (R-SC), Menendez (D-NJ), Hyde-Smith (R-MS), & Lummis (R-WY), and Rep. Jackson (R-Texas).] Also see Tweet from Israel PM Yair Lapid 9/5/22: “Enjoyed meeting today in Jerusalem with a delegation of some of Israel’s closest friends on Capitol Hill. Thank you @LindseyGrahamSC @SenatorMenendez @MarshaBlackburn @SenLummis @RepRonnyJackson The U.S.-Israel alliance is unbreakable!”

Cohen (D-TN-9) 09/07/2022: Twitter thread – “Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – The Washington Post//we won’t know who these were shared with Russia? Saudi’s? Or no one? We’ll not know as Trump team not credible and intel will have to adjust as if shared. Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago… | washingtonpost.com What if the nuclear documents were about Israel and given or info shared with Saudi’s ? Or anyone who could share with Iran!”

Long (R-MO-7) 09/08/2022: Retweet of @netanyahu – (translated from Hebrew) “Lapid and Gantz’s senior partner wants to harm the Ba’alei mechina, which has contributed thousands of talented and dedicated officers to Israel’s security. We in the Likud will not let that happen. Link to image”

Manning (D-NC-6) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “I was glad to join the Congressional Abraham Accords Caucus to hear from Amb. Deborah Lipstadt @StateSEAS about her recent travel to the Middle East to combat antisemitism, promote coexistence, and build on the incredible progress in the region symbolized by the Abraham Accords. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 09/06/2022: Retweet of @marykissel – “Excited to announce that the Nixon Seminar returns tonight, 8pm ET. Topic: The Anniversary of Abraham Accords. We’ll talk Israel, Iranian threats & the future of Mideast peace (and more!). Livestream from @nixonfoundation: The Nixon Seminar – September 6, 2022”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “The USA stands with Israel. ”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “The attempts to unravel the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will not be tolerated.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “Radical Democrats will NEVER have their way with destroying the U.S.-Israel relationship! Israel will ALWAYS be one of our country’s greatest allies!!”

Portman (R-OH) 09/05/2022: Twitter thread – “Congratulations to @trussliz, the U.K.’s next prime minister. I look forward to working with you on a host of issues, including supporting our allies around the world that are under threat such as Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. Link to quoted tweet We must also work together to put in place a free trade agreement between our countries that would eliminate barriers and help spur economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.”

***Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/02/2022: Twitter thread – “I recently traveled to Israel & the West Bank to meet with government and civil society leaders to discuss several critical issues, including countering Iran’s malicious activities & strengthening regional coordination and cooperation. Here’s more about my trip — I had a productive meeting with PM @yairlapid where we discussed the urgent need for a comprehensive & coordinated strategy that addresses Iran’s dangerously advancing nuclear program and all its other malign activity, esp. its massive support for terrorist orgs & hostage taking. Link to image I also met with Defense Minister @gantzbe where we discussed the significant opportunities for increased security cooperation in the Mid East created by the Abraham Accords, Israel’s integration into CENTCOM, and the critical threat that Iran poses to regional & global stability. Link to image I spoke w/foreign officials in Israel to consider ways to leverage multilateral efforts like the Negev Forum, the 3+1 mechanism in the East Med, & the I2U2 group to strengthen regional relationships & advance common interests like innovation, energy, & expanded security. Link to image I also spoke with leaders and innovators from @sncentral_ & @BIRDFoundation1 to discuss how we can build upon Israel’s thriving tech & startup ecosystem to address critical global problems, especially the threat posed by climate change, in direct coordination w/regional partners. Link to image During meetings w/Israeli & Palestinian leaders, we discussed crucial steps to preserve the possibility of lasting peace through a 2-state solution, incl. ending terror payments, increasing economic opportunities for Palestinians, & building ppl-2-ppl ties that #MEPPA fosters. Link to image I was so glad to reaffirm America’s enduring bipartisan support for Israel and work to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Middle East on my final Congressional delegation to Israel as the Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee.” [***tweet published as almost exactly 1 month before Deutch leaves Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee which works on – and lobbies Congress on – the same issues covered in this tweet]

Weber (R-TX-14) 09/01/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria overnight. A total of 6 suspects were arrested and an M-16 and 3 shot guns were confiscated, as well as illegal ammunition and funds designated for terrorist activities. Link to image” Also see Weber (R-TX-14) reply 09/01/2022: “@IDF Nice work…”

Egypt

Schiff (D-CA) 09/08/2022: press release – Congressman Schiff on Arrests of Egyptian Journalists [“I am deeply troubled by the arrests of Mada Masr journalists Lina Attalah, Rana Mamdouh, Beesan Kassab, and Sara Seif Eddin in Egypt. This is yet another move by President el-Sisi to curtail the fundamental freedoms of Egyptians and a blatant disregard of the basic tenets of a functioning democracy. Around the world, independent media outlets and the journalists who write for them bravely cover those in power and expose corruption, despite the target it puts on their backs. These four Egyptian journalists are no different. Their charges should be dropped immediately – reporting on party politics is never a crime, and the United States must forcefully condemn any government’s efforts to silence a free and fair press.”]

Syria

Hill (R-AR-2) 09/01/2022: Twitter thread – “Under Bashar-al-Assad, Syria has become a narco-state – using the production and trafficking of drugs, like Captagon, to fund his crimes against humanity. The latest seizure from authorities in Saudi Arabia should come as no surprise. Saudi Arabia seizes record 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour… | bbc.com This past December, I introduced the CAPTAGON Act. This bill would require the federal government to develop an interagency strategy to disrupt and dismantle the narcotic production, trafficking, and affiliated networks in Syria. I will continue to work across the aisle to ensure Congress does not forget about the people in Syria, and across the globe, who continue to fall victim to the Assad regime’s narcotic-driven trafficking state of Syria.”

Lebanon

García (D-IL-4) 09/03/2022: Twitter thread – “Two days ago, 8 migrants drowned trying to cross into the US. A week ago,10 migrants died as their boat sank off the coast of Lebanon; 3 days ago there were multiple casualties as a boat with migrants sank off the coast of Libya. Link to quoted tweet Migration due to desperation, and the lives it claims, is a heartbreaking global issue. Rising inequality, political instability and climate change are driving displacement and wealthier countries like the USA need to do more to address the root causes of migration. It’s not enough to get big corporations to commit to help. We need drastic policy changes to both improve conditions in their home countries and welcome newcomers. My heart is heavy for all their families.”

Iran

Bentz (R-OR-2) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “A renewed Iran Nuclear Deal = !Empowered state sponsored terrorists !Strengthened bond with China, Russia, & North Korea !Isolated allies The U.S. needs to stay off the negotiating table…for good. Iran Expands Nuclear Program as Talks to Revive 2015 Deal Falter… | wsj.com”

Emmer (R-MN-6) 09/09/2022: Tweet – “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has an extensive record of supporting terrorism and violating human rights. Recently, I joined a bipartisan letter urging President Biden to deny Raisi’s entry visa to the U.S. Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iranian president entry into US for UN meeting over ‘gross violations’ of rights… | foxnews.com”

Green (R-TN-7) 09/09/2022: Tweet – “Yet another reason President Biden should trash the Iran Nuclear Deal. Tehran has shown us—and our allies—time and time again that it will not play by the rules. Albania cuts Iran ties, orders diplomats to go after cyber attack, PM says… | reuters.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 09/09/2022: Tweet – “Agreed. What’s up? Link to quoted tweet”

Lieu (D-CA-33) 09/09/2022: Twitter thread – “Russia will never defeat Ukraine. The will of the Ukrainian people is far too strong. The only way the war ends is when Russian forces leave Ukraine. That’s why the U.S. and allies must give Ukrainians everything they need to win. Also, Iran must be punished for arming Russia. Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @Inc02 We will end up sending even more money to Poland and NATO countries if Russia defeats Ukraine. Link to reply @OpenEyed_1 We will end up sending even more money to Poland and NATO countries if Russia defeats Ukraine. Link to reply @OpenEyed_1 I have an official website that discusses the legislation I have written and coauthored to end homelessness and hunger. We will get unlimited war spending if Russia defeats Ukraine. We need to spend some now so we don’t end up spending even more later. Link to reply @crack_biden Food prices rose because Russia invaded Ukraine. So did energy prices. Simply wrong to view this war as having nothing to do with us.”

Miller-Meeks (R-IA-2) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi’s history of human rights violations and support of terrorist attacks should bar him from entering the United States. President Biden must deny Raisi and his delegation visas to attend the UN General Assembly this month. Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iranian president entry into US for UN meeting over ‘gross violations’ of rights… | foxnews.com”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 09/09/2022: Tweet – “Iranian president Raisi’s regime funds terrorism, including campaigns to assassinate American officials. He’s been involved in mass murder & human rights abuses. This is an easy one: Biden should absolutely deny him entry to the U.S. for a UN meeting. Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iranian president entry into US for UN meeting over ‘gross violations’ of rights… | foxnews.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “The US must act to hold #Iran accountable for threatening the security of our NATO ally, Albania. We cannot allow unprovoked cyberattacks to intimate the United States or our allies. Appeasement NEVER works. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/08/2022: Retweet of @dcexaminer – “It’s time for Americans to band together, find our self-confidence, remember we are the flag bearers of freedom and show the world that democracy prevails over tyranny, writes @RepDonBacon. We can start by holding Tehran accountable. America needs a course correction in the Middle East… | washex.am”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Russia buying lethal weapons, drones & artillery, from pariah state sponsors of terrorism Iran & North Korea—showing why it richly deserves that same status, as the Senate unanimously supported. The Admin should move forward with naming Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “Following Iran’s cyberattack on Albania, we stand with our NATO ally and the U.S. will continue to assist Albania following this incident. Iran must be held accountable.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “More evidence: the world’s leading state sponsor of terror — Iran — cannot be trusted. Just as Iran violates the commitments it made under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, it will violate the commitments it makes as part of any reformed nuclear deal. UN watchdog ‘cannot assure’ Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful… | france24.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 09/07/2022: Retweet of @IAPonomarenko – “I am sure Twitter preachers of “peace via diplomacy” with the Kremlin will definitely decry Iran selling Russia strike UAVs and North Korea selling Russia millions of artillery rounds as escalatory moves that only prolong the war. No?…”

Langevin (D-RI-2) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Iran must not escape accountability for its brazen cyberattack on Albania’s critical infrastructure. I applaud the Biden administration for its commitment to helping our NATO ally recover from this unprecedented attack. Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Iran’s Cyberattack against Albania – The White House”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “I condemn Iran’s cyber-attack against NATO ally Albania. As Tehran attacks US troops, plots against our citizens & sells drones to Russia, I remain concerned the Biden admin is failing to hold Iran accountable as it pursues a bad nuke deal.”Albania cuts Iran ties, orders diplomats to go after cyber attack, PM says… | reut.rs”

McClain (R-MI-10) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi helped organize mass executions of 30,000+ people. We can’t allow this human rights abuser to step foot in our country. I’m urging Pres. Biden to deny Raisi’s entry & keep this national security threat outside our sovereign borders. #NoVisa4Raisi”

McClintock (R-CA-4) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Iran is completely justified after the cyberattack they unleased upon the country in July. Iranian rulers must be held accountable for their reprehensible behavior. Albania cuts Iran ties, orders diplomats to go after cyber attack, PM says… | reuters.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s cyberattacks against Albania must be viewed in a broader context, not as isolated incidents. Iran uses this offensive tactic to support its patterns of coercion, pressure, and aggression. This is unacceptable and cannot go unchecked. Link to quoted tweet”

Peters (D-MI) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “There is no excuse for the reckless Iranian cyberattacks against Albania. The U.S. stands by our NATO ally Albania as it confronts Iranian aggression. The global community cannot be shy about condemning this type of malicious, irresponsible action. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Purchasing weapons from #NorthKorea, which are made with #Chinese technology, alongside the already delivered #Iranian drones, proves #Russia is desperate for equipment and has the support of fellow authoritarian instigators. We must continue to support #Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn #Iran’s July 15th cyberattack against our NATO ally #Albania. Iran must be held accountable for its malicious attacks, and I support Albania’s decision to sever diplomatic ties. The U.S. will continue to support Albania.”

Ernst (R-IA) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “The Biden admin continues to believe a fanciful idea that American diplomats can sit down with their Iranian “counterparts” & make peace, while denying the billions of dollars the regime is using to fund terrorist activities against the U.S., our servicemembers, & Israel. Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/06/2022: Retweet of @HudsonInstitute – “Despite #Iran’s “sponsorship of violence” against Salam Rushdie, the American press and the @WhiteHouse have “glossed over” the attempted murder. @7yhy and Bernard Haykel argue why “the American response has been curiously muted.” Read: @Jerusalem_Post ‘Kill Salman Rushdie, not the Iran Deal!’… | jpost.com Link to image”

Babin (R-TX-36) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “More than $1 TRILLION! That’s how much the leading state sponsor of terrorism will profit over the next decade if Biden renews the Iran Nuclear Deal. This could not be worse for America – typical Democrat governing. Iran nuclear deal will be a massive windfall for Tehran… | foxbusiness.com”

Blackburn (R-TN) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “If the Iran Nuclear Deal is revived, our adversaries – Iran, Communist China, Russia, and North Korea – will be emboldened.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “A nuclear-armed Iran would be DEVASTATING for the Middle East. It will lead to a full-blown nuclear arms race in the region, DESTABILIZING every surrounding country. Biden is a FOOL for negotiating with these terrorists!”

Kennedy (R-LA) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “What a joke. The IMF & Biden colluded to run around Congress to spend $650 BILLION extra last year—billions of which flowed to China, Russia, Iran, & Venezuela. The IMF & Biden admin weren’t fighting inflation or oppressive regimes—they fueled them. POLITICO Pro: IMF boss urges country leaders to resist public spending sprees… | subscriber.politicopro.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcaul: “After 6.5 years of unjust detention, Baquer Namazi’s health tragically continues to deteriorate. This is unacceptable. Iran must urgently release all US hostages, including Baquer. The regime has a basic duty to ensure his access to urgent, life-saving care.””

McGovern (D-MA-2) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “LGBTQ rights are human rights & human rights are LGBTQ rights. I call on #Iran to release Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani and Elham Choubdar immediately and without conditions. The world must condemn this awful act of tyranny. Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death – rights group”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “Shortsighted decisions, incoherent diplomacy, and absolute acquiescence toward Iranian demands have imperiled America’s national security. That is why America needs a course correction in the Middle East. Read my latest op-ed America needs a course correction in the Middle East… | ow.ly” Also see re-tweets of accounts promoting his op-ed – here, here

Rounds (R-SD) 09/05/2022: Tweet – “Apparently, we struck a nerve. I will continue to speak out on the threat the current Russian regime poses to the free world. Further, I’ll redouble efforts to pass my legislation which would ban Russia, China, North Korea and Iran from buying American farmland and ag businesses. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX) 09/04/2022: press release – McCaul: Xi, Putin, Ayatollah Are “Threats to Democracy” – Not Republicans

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/04/2022: Tweet – “Since 1979, the Iranian regime has frequently murdered opponents in Europe & U.S. We know they recently planned to kill ⁦@mikepompeo⁩ & ⁦@AmbJohnBolton⁩. The Free World should isolate & choke the #1 exporter of terror from all outside funds. Iran’s Executioners… | aei.org”Jackson (R-TX-13) 09/03/2022: Tweet – “President Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy with Iran WORKED because he NEVER showed weakness! We can’t let Joe Biden throw that all away by reviving the TERRIBLE Iran Nuclear Deal. STOP negotiating with the world’s leading state sponsor of TERRORISM, Joe!”

Green (R-TN-7) 09/02/2022: Tweet – “This administration shouldn’t have been renegotiating this deal in the first place—trash it! Nuclear talks in peril as U.S. calls latest Iran missive a move ‘backwards’… | politico.com”

Cotton (R-AR) 09/01/2022: Tweet – “If only Joe Biden had 1/10th the disdain for Iranian terrorists as he does for Republicans and his fellow Americans.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 09/01/2022: Twitter thread – “President Joe Biden and Democrats have had full control of the government since January 2021, and they have done a disastrous job on every front. Their out-of-control spending has unleashed forty-year-record inflation. Their nonsensical war on American energy has taken us from energy independence & gas prices below $2.50 to energy dependence and record-high gas prices. They have completely abandoned law enforcement at our southern border, unleashing record illegal immigration that is fueling record drug overdose deaths in the United States, human trafficking, & economic and public-safety disruptions in American communities. Their foreign policy has been an utter embarrassment and made us less safe, from the worst American foreign policy failure in generations in Afghanistan to attempting to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal that enriches & assists the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism. What would help the “soul of the nation” much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse. Or enforcing our immigration laws to prevent hundreds of thousands of American drug overdose deaths and the profound human suffering that has resulted from record-shattering illegal immigration. Or regaining American energy independence so that American families aren’t spending more and more of their paychecks to make ends meet.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 09/01/2022: Twitter thread – “As the US continues to confront Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine AND consider a potential return to an Iran nuclear deal, we must examine how Russia and Iran cooperate to undermine the international rules-based order and advance their own malicious agendas. Russia & Iran have long cooperated on issues of common interest. In July, Putin visited Iran, & the 2 countries vowed to strengthen and expand their nefarious relationship, incl. by leveraging Iran’s sanctions evasion techniques to assist Russia’s economy. Link to quoted tweet Cooperation w/Iran has also paid serious dividends for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia has reportedly received its first drones from Iran. Iranian UAV’s have targeted US forces and partners across the Mid East & may prove to be devastating in Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet Russia also recently launched an advanced Iranian spy satellite into orbit, which will enhance Iran’s surveillance capabilities & its ability to spread violence & terror across the Mid East. It’s reportedly 1st being used to bolster Putin’s war in Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet Under the original JCPOA, Russian state-owned companies were allowed to receive significant financial benefits from cooperation on civil nuclear projects in Iran. Moreover, Iran shipped 25,000 pounds of low-enriched uranium to Russia in order to comply with the JCPOA in 2015. The US recently said it wouldn’t sanction Russian participation in these projects & would again consider Russia accepting Iran’s excess enriched uranium under a revived JCPOA. These discussions are happening as Russian shelling threatens Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine. Finally, we must consider how a revived JCPOA can undermine our sanctions against Russia by giving Russia the opportunity to sell its oil through Iran. It’s essential that our policy towards Russia and Iran are coordinated & aligned to advance US interests.Link to quoted tweet Russia-Iran cooperation is evolving to encompass a larger and even more dangerous set of issues. As we continue to stand strongly with Ukraine, the JCPOA simply cannot be viewed independent of its likely benefits to Russia and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.” [NOTE: This is Deutch tweeting – in his capacity as a member of Congress & chair of HFAC’s Middle East Subcommittee – to challenge the Biden Admin’s diplomacy with Iran, clearly implying opposition to a return to a nuclear deal…one month to the day from his starting his new job as CEO of the American Jewish Committee – an organization that actively opposed the JCPOA and actively opposing a return to the Iran nuclear deal].

Sherrill (D-NJ-11) 09/02/2022: Twitter thread – “As the largest state-sponsor of terror, and a continuing threat to the stability of the entire region, preventing a nuclear Iran is of the utmost importance for our national security, and the security of Israel, our key ally and partner in the region. 1/8 Although the original JCPOA was far from perfect, Iran’s nuclear progress since the Trump Administration’s withdrawal has been disturbing. 2/8 It’s clear that the US must continue to work with our allies & partners to ensure that the regime in Tehran never gets its hands on a nuclear weapon. 3/8 As I’ve monitored the process in Vienna, certain reports on proposals in the negotiations have been concerning. 4/8 I am glad to hear that the Biden Administration has stood firm regarding the IRGC’s presence on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, and that we are once again engaging with our partners to keep the region free of an Iranian nuclear threat. 5/8 However, we must hold Iran accountable for the harm they continue to cause and ensure we don’t provide them with tools to continue their malicious acts across the world. 6/8 It’s important not to lose sight that Iran’s nuclear threat is not the only area of concern. Iran must be held accountable for its role as the largest state sponsor of terrorism & malign activities in the region – particularly given the current political instability in Iraq. 7/8 As the negotiations move forward, it is critical that Congress be kept fully apprised, which is why I’ve requested a full briefing from the White House. I look forward to continuing to work to protect our country and our allies by ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. 8/8”

Banks (R-IN-3) 08/31/2022: Tweet – “Iran is firing rockets at US bases in Syria, attempting to seize US vessels overseas, threatening to kill American officials on our own soil, yet the Biden admin remains undeterred. Is there no amount of evil Iran can commit to dissuade the Biden admin from this failed deal?”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 08/31/2022: Tweet – “Iran is THE destabilizing force in the Middle East. They’re the clearinghouse for state sponsored terrorism. This paper-thin “agreement” isn’t going to stop Iran from arming terrorists, threatening the lives of US officials, and collaborating with our adversaries. NO DEAL!”

Green (R-TN-7) 08/31/2022: Tweet – “Yet President Biden still wants to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal. US Navy halts Iranian boat from seizing a 5th Fleet unmanned vessel… | navytimes.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/31/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The IRGC’s outrageous attempted theft of a @USNavy UAV should serve as a wake up call. From attacks on US service members, to plots against US citizens, to the provision of drones to Russia, Iran continues to undermine our security. Statement from the CENTCOM Commander regarding IRGC attempt to seize U… | bit.ly “The admin must walk away from a flawed deal that fails to address the full scope of Iran’s malign activity. Any deal that grants the world’s largest state sponsor of terror access to millions in unchecked cash will merely ensure continued global instability.””

Whitehouse (D-RI) 09/01/2022: Tweet – “As Lindsey Graham and I wrote in a bipartisan analysis, the sooner the world moves away from fossil fuel, the safer we will all be from violent and corrupt petrocracies like Russia and Iran. Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches… | wsj.com”

Saudi Arabia

Lummis (R-WY) 09/07/2022: Retweet of @saifedean – “Nothing about the climate of California or Germany or anywhere causes grid failure. Grids have been built successfully in Arctic Finland and in the Saudi desert. The problem is over-investing in unreliable wind & solar & underinvesting in reliable hydrocarbons & nuclear energy”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 09/07/2022: Tweet – “Americans want energy independence. While Biden undermines American energy production, he begs Saudi Arabia to produce more. That is flawed. One of our strategic priorities as a nation should be energy independence using an all of the above approach. Federal Oil Leases Slow to a Trickle Under Biden… | wsj.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 09/06/2022: Tweet – “Fox News Host Wonders Whether Trump Tried Selling Top-Secret Information Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis… | businessinsider.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 09/06/2022: Retweet of @VictoriaCoates – “Great to join @TeamCavuto on @FoxBusiness today on the OPEC+ production cut and why Saudi Arabia doesn’t take the Biden administration seriously on energy issues: Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 09/04/2022: Retweet of @CREWcrew – “Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis. What did the Saudis get?”

Yemen

Newman (D-IL-3) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “We should be conditioning aid like this for every country, not just for Saudi Arabia or UAE, but ALL countries who seek to hurt civilian residents. Lawmakers Press Biden to Track U.S. Aid Tied to Civilian Harm in Yemen… | nytimes.com”

Warren (D-MA) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. shouldn’t contribute in any way to the suffering of millions of innocent Yemenis caught in the devastating Saudi-led war. I’m calling for investigations with @SenSanders and @SenMikeLee into possible U.S. complicity in civilian harm in Yemen. Lawmakers Press Biden to Track U.S. Aid Tied to Civilian Harm in Yemen… | nytimes.com”

Turkey

Burchett (R-TN-2) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “I’m afraid something has started that could be generational. Greece to allies: Crack down on Turkey or risk another Ukraine… | politico.eu”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 09/08/2022: Tweet – “Erdogan continues to act like a bully & not a NATO ally. I hope the @WhiteHouse & my colleagues see why it’s dangerous & ill-advised to sell US fighter jets to Turkey that can be used against Greece & destabilizing to the Eastern Mediterranean region. Greece to allies: Crack down on Turkey or risk another Ukraine… | politico.eu”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 09/07/2022: Twitter thread – “It’s clear that Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine, but Erdogan continues to cover for Putin while gaslighting NATO. He takes the side of dictators over democracies and seeks to create disunity among our allies. Erdogan is NOT a trustworthy partner. Turkey’s Erdogan says West’s ‘provocative’ policies towards Russia not correct… | reuters.com He’s also threatening military action against Greece, another NATO ally. This is exactly why I am strongly opposed to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Erdogan has made clear that he will use these weapons to take aggressive destabilizing actions. Erdogan accuses Greece of ‘occupying’ demilitarised islands… | reuters.com”