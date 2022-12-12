Legislative Round-Up- December 9, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills & Resolutions

2. Hearings & Markups

3. Media & Members (general)

4. Media & Members (Elex & The Next Congress)

5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (the rest of the region)



New from FMEP:

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

(DISSOLVE UN INQUIRY ON ISRAEL!) S. Res. 862: Introduced 12/7/22 by Cardin (D-MD) and Hagerty (R-TN), “A resolution calling for the dissolution of the biased United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.” As its title makes clear, the resolution delegitimizes/bashes the COI, the UN, and the UN Human Rights Council, alleging that the COI is “biased,” “serves to discredit the only Jewish state,” and “is likely to further fuel anti-Semitism worldwide.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Press release

(FY23 NDAA) HR 7776: On 12/6/22, the Armed Services Committee of both the House and the Senate jointly released the consensus/compromise version of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (which as a reminder is considered must-pass legislation), along with a Joint Explanatory Statement (in effect, joint report language) and a joint SASC/HASC press release.

The bill is expected to be passed expeditiously and signed by the President (the House adopted the measure on 12/8/22 by a vote of 350-80).

To keep this Round-Up from running crazy long, I’ve posted my summary of all the Middle East-related elements that made it into the final bill (and the ones that didn’t) HERE.

Please note that the vehicle for the FY23 NDAA/omnibus is HR 7776 – a bill formerly known as the “Water Resources Development Act of 2022”. As in, HR 7776 has been repurposed into the 2023 NDAA (i.e., the original text was deleted and replaced with the consensus/compromise NDAA text).

Also see: What’s next for Jewish community priorities that didn’t make it into the NDAA? (Jewish Insider 12/9/22) [“…On the foreign policy front, the widely supported Stop Iranian Drones Act, which would have clarified that U.S. sanctions on Iranian weapons production apply to weaponized drones, was defeated by a jurisdictional issue between the two chambers of Congress.”]

Many, many members published statements/tweets about the NDAA. Selected tweets/statements about Middle East-related provisions are included in my summary document.

(HOLD SAUDI ARABIA ACCOUNTABLE) HR 9435: Introduced 12/6/22 by Gaetz (R-FL) and no cosponsors, “To take certain actions with respect to Saudi Arabia in response to the shootings that occurred at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on December 6, 2019.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Armed Services Committee.

Also see:

(IRAN) S. 2607: Introduced 8/4 by Padilla (D-CA) and now having 69 cosponsors, “A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the former hostages of the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979-1981, highlighting their resilience throughout the unprecedented ordeal that they lived through and the national unity it produced, marking 4 decades since their 444 days in captivity, and recognizing their sacrifice to the United States.” Passed by the Senate 12/6/22 by Unanimous Consent.

Also see:

(YEMEN WAR POWERS RESOLUTION) In the news this week: Bernie Sanders to Bring Yemen War Powers Resolution to the Floor as Soon as Next Week (The Intercept 12/6/22). Also see:

Letters

(EXPLAIN NATSEC WORK FOR FOREIGN GOVTS) Warren-Jacobs letters to NatSec Consulting Firms: On 12/7/22, Sen. Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Jacobs (D-CA) sent letters to 5 Beltway consulting firms (The Cohen Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, Jones Group International & Ironhand Security, IronNet Cybersecurity and Fairfax National Security Solutions, LLC), summarized in their press release as “requesting information about their work for and on behalf of foreign governments following reporting by the Washington Post revealing that, more than 500 retired U.S. military personal – including scores of generals and admirals” have taken jobs with foreign governments. In the letter, the lawmakers request information about the employees of their firms that have worked on behalf of foreign governments with a history of repression and human rights abuses and how the firms ensure its officials are not involved in illegal or inappropriate activities that harm U.S. national security interests.” The heavily-footnoted letters specifically note, among other things,

“Over the past seven years, 280 former U.S. servicemembers – included retired Marine Corps General and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is now a senior counselor at the Cohen Group – have sought authorization to work the United Arab Emirates,which has faced allegations of human rights abuses in Yemen and Libya. Additionally, since 2016, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have taken positions as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia. IronNet Cybersecurity, run by former National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander, worked with Saud al-Qahtani , a senior aide to crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, from July 2018 until 2020, despite Qatani’s involvement in the 2018 extrajudicial execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Jones Group International and its subsidiary Ironhand Security, led by former national security adviser and retired Marine General James Jones, expanded its partnership with the Saudi Defense ministry despite claims by General Jones that he was ‘disturbed’ and ‘horrified’ by Khashoggi’s death at the hands of the Saudi government. Major consulting firms, like yours, hire ‘dozens of American veterans’ to work in Saudi Arabia, advising both the Saudi army and the Saudi Navy while the country maintained a blockade against Yemen, that has ‘threatened millions with starvation.’”

(DEFUND UN INQUIRY ON ISRAEL) Bipartisan House letter to US Amb to UN: On 12/6/22, 49 House members (bipartisan), led by Phillips (DFL-MN) and Fitzpatrick (R-PA), sent a letter to US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield about their “shared concern regarding the ongoing funding of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel.” The signers state: “After a full year of operation and two published reports, our fears about the bias and scope of this commission have only been reaffirmed.” Now, as the UN budget process unfolds in the coming weeks, they “urge the United States delegation to strongly advocate to restrict this biased commission’s funding from within the UN system, and take steps to eliminate the commission completely.” The letter closes: “The coming weeks will require the administration to redouble its diplomatic efforts to ensure that funding to this discriminatory investigation ultimately ceases. We stand ready to assist you in any way in defending our democratic ally, Israel.” Also see:

(INVESTIGATE BIDEN ADMIN) Comer Probe/letters: On 12/4/22, Rep. Comer (R-KY), the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, launched what he described in a press release as a “broad probe into President Biden’s energy crisis that is harming the pocketbooks of Americans” including regarding “President Biden’s secret deal with Saudi Arabia to lower gas prices before the election…” The opening shot in this probe was 5 separate letters by Comer to Biden Administration:

Letter to DOE Secretary Granholm “requesting information to about the Biden Administration’s approach to reducing energy costs.”

Letter to Secretary Granholm “following-up on multiple letters requesting documents from regarding historic Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases.”

Letter to State Secretary Blinken “requesting information about the “secret deal to boost oil production” between Administration officials and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Also requests a transcribed interview with Amos Hochstein, the Administration’s Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.”

Letter to EPA Administrator Regan “requesting the EPA provide a staff-level briefing, documents, and information about a methane rule with burdensome compliance costs and a provision which encourages third parties to access private property.”

Letter to SEC Chair Gensler “requesting information about a technical glitch leading to the loss of public comments on its ESG rule.”

Also see:

(“WHOLE-OF-GOVT” FIGHT AGAINST ANTISEMITISM…INCL DEFINITION) Bicameral letter to Biden: On 12/5/22, Sens. Rosen (D-NV) and Lankford (R-OK), and Reps Manning (D-NC) and Smith (R-NJ) led a bipartisan, bicameral letter, signed by 122 colleagues, to President Biden. The letter urges Biden “to ensure leaders working within your Administration are working together to execute a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism.” While not mentioning the IHRA definition of antisemitism by name, the letter states: “…combating a growing threat of this magnitude, particularly here at home, requires a strategic, whole-of-government approach. Interagency coordination also could benefit from considering a broadly understood definition of antisemitism, as several agencies have adopted or recognized individually” – a clear reference to the IHRA definition.

Also see:

(BANKING ACCESS FOR IRANIANS IN THE US) Omar-Warren-led letter to bank regulators: On 12/2/22, Rep. Omar (D-MN) and Sen. Warren (D-MA) led a bicameral letter – cosigned by 20 colleagues – to the heads of all U.S. banking regulators calling on them to improve banking access for immigrant communities and communities of color. The letter notes: “…the use of sanctions has dramatically escalated and in turn has also increased compliance obligations of U.S. and foreign financial institutions. Banks’ interpretation of and reaction to U.S. sanctions can play an inhibiting role in banking access for individuals and organizations affiliated with certain sanctioned and conflict-impacted countries. For example, sanctions block financial institutions from servicing accounts of persons ‘ordinarily resident’ but not located in affected countries like Iran. This vague formulation has left it up to banks to seek to determine which of their customers might be ‘ordinarily resident.’ Rather than engaging in a fact-based inquiry to determine how to serve customers who are located in the U.S. and entitled to access financial services, many banks opt for overcompliance, restricting or closing accounts indiscriminately, often with little to no notice, or pathways for redress…” Also see: Omar press release; Warren press release; NIAC press release

2. Hearings & Markups

December 15, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a classified briefing on Iran.

December 14, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled,“Navigating the Political and Humanitarian Landscape in Yemen: A Conversation with Civil Society on Paths Forward for Congress.” Witnesses have not yet been announced.

December 8, 2022: The House Financial Services Committee held a hearing entitled, “E, S, G and W: Examining Private Sector Disclosure of Workforce Management, Investment, and Diversity Data” (also see hearing memorandum). Witnesses were: Cambria Allen-Ratzlaff, Managing Director and Head of Investor Strategies, JUST Capital (statement); Colleen Honigsberg, Ph.D. in Accounting and Professor of Law, Stanford Law School (statement); Shivaram Rajgopal, Ph.D. in Accounting and Professor of Accounting and Auditing, Columbia Business School (statement); Fran Seegull, President, U.S. Impact Investing Alliance (statement); and Andy Vollmer, Senior Affiliated Scholar, Mercatus Center at George Mason University (statement). Also see: hearing video.

December 7, 2022: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a business meeting (no video) to (among other things) pass and report out of committee (preparing the way for passage by the full Senate): S. 4996, Syria Detainee and Displaced Persons Act, with an amendment in the nature of a substitute; S. Con. Res. 47, A concurrent resolution commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 80 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses; and S. Res. 730, A resolution remembering the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the Embassy of Israel in Buenos Aires on March 17, 1992, the 28th anniversary of the bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association building in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994, and recommitting to efforts to uphold justice for the victims of the attacks.

Also see:

December 6, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism held a hearing entitled, Confronting Yemen’s Humanitarian and Political Crises Without a Ceasefire. Witnesses were: State Department Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (statement), and USAID Assistant to the Administrator for Humanitarian Assistance Sarah Charles (statement). Also see:

December 6-7, 2022: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a markup up various measures including H. Con. Res. 110, Commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 80 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses. Also see:

video of markup 12/6, video of markup 12/7

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/07/2022: Twitter thread – “Tonight, @HouseForeignGOP unanimously passed my resolution to support the brave Iranian protestors who are risking their lives fighting for freedom and democracy. The United States Congress must stand with the Iranian people. Watch my full remarks here: Link to video Thank you to @RepMcCaul & @RepMalinowski for partnering with me on this bipartisan initiative. We must all speak the truth together and do everything in our power to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its malign actions against its people & our partners in the region. #Iran”

3. Media (general)

FDD 12/7/22: How Biden, Congress can stop the UN from legitimizing antisemitism [“The Biden administration should continue urging countries to adopt the IHRA definition — and offer resolutions within UN agencies supporting the definition wherever possible. Additionally, as FDD previously proposed, Congress can defend the IHRA definition at the UN by prohibiting funding for any agency that sponsors, supports, enables, or engages in antisemitism pursuant to the definition.”]

Jewish Insider 12/7/22: At J Street confab, attendees grapple with what it means to be ‘pro-Israel’ [“‘We support Israel because we cherish its declaration of independence and all of the goals that it aspires [to]. But I cannot support [Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu’s efforts to undermine the very aspirations of the democratic state of Israel by marginalizing, annexing and compromising the rights of Arab Israeli citizens,’ Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT), who was elected in November to the U.S. Senate, said at a Monday afternoon plenary session. Other congressional speakers at the conference included Reps. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Sean Casten (D-IL), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Jennifer Wexton (D-VA). Reps.-elect Greg Casar (D-TX), Sydney Kamlager (D-CA) and Becca Balint (D-VT) sent remarks over video. Several senior Democrats, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), stopped by the gala.”]

Haaretz 12/7/22: Just as America Forcefully Rejects Trump, Israel Doubles Down on Trumpism

Jewish Insider 12/6/22: Van Hollen says Biden ‘missed an opportunity’ to reenter the Iran deal

Congressional Research Service 12/2/22: Jordan: Background and U.S. Relations (updated 12/2/22)

4. Media & Members (Elex & The Next Congress)

Jewish Insider 12/9/22: Adam Frisch weighs rematch with Boebert as House recount nears conclusion [“One month before the midterms, for instance, he notched dual endorsements from the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel, not long after his campaign had released an internal poll showing a statistical dead heat. ‘When we got within two points in early October, that’s when we were able to get some of our phone calls returned,’ Frisch said. ‘I would imagine that, if we were to go again, we would have an earlier conversation about where we are.’ Frisch, who describes himself as a staunch supporter of Israel, said he had also sought backing, albeit unsuccessfully, from J Street as well as AIPAC, which have frequently sparred over opposing approaches to Middle East policy.”]

Jewish Insider 12/8/22: The Pennsylvania Democrat hoping to succeed Summer Lee in the Statehouse [“In conversation with JI, Patel expressed opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel, which is among the few issues related to Middle East policy that lawmakers address in the state legislature. ‘I think that implementing economic sanctions on an economic ally and a national security ally,’ Patel said, ‘is not the correct approach.’…Before the midterms concluded last month, Patel had been tentatively eyed by some pro-Israel advocates in Pittsburgh as a potential challenger to Lee next cycle, according to a person familiar with the matter.”]

Haaretz 12/7/22: Raphael Warnock, Buoyed by Jewish Vote, Defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Runoff (also here)

Jewish Insider 12/7/22: Jared Moskowitz eyes Foreign Affairs, Judiciary committees [“Moskowitz, a former Florida Emergency Management Director and member of the Florida House, has pledged to follow closely in his predecessor’s footsteps as a vocal supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship. He said he’s hoping to join the Foreign Affairs committee to carry on that support for Israel.”]

Jewish Insider 12/7/22: Abraham Accords caucus leaders join international forum on agreements with 16 countries [“Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), co-chairs of the Senate and House Abraham Accords caucuses, participated in the Abraham Accords Interparliamentary Strategic Dialogue event, alongside representatives from 13 European Union countries, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Canada, an individual involved in organizing the event told JI. The event, held on Zoom, was organized by AIPAC and its charitable affiliate, the American Israel Education Foundation.”]

Haaretz 12/6/22: Jewish Vote Could Determine Georgia Runoff Between Warnock and Walker

Jewish News Syndicate 12/2/22: Jewish organizations heavily involved in Warnock-Walker race as Georgia Senate runoff approaches

Democratic Majority for Israel 12/3/22: Tweet – “We’re thrilled to congratulate Rep. @hakeemjeffries. He’s a strong and effective fighter for the Democratic agenda and a staunch supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Jewish News Syndicate 12/2/22: Jewish organizations heavily involved in Warnock-Walker race as Georgia Senate runoff approaches

5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)

Palestine

Omar (D-MN-5) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @mehdirhasan – “Bari Weiss is on tweet number 22 of her thread on the ‘Twitter Files’ and alleged shadowbanning etc and it’s so weird she hasn’t yet covered any of the Palestinian activists who allegedly had their tweets/accounts/etc suspended or shadowbanned. So weird. NYT’s Bari Weiss Falsely Denies Her Years of Attacks on the Academic Freedom of Arab Scholars Who Criticize Israel… | theintercept.com”

Omar (D-MN-5) 12/07/2022: Retweet of @nytimes – ““Palestine is the 33rd country in the World Cup,” a Moroccan fan said. “Palestine is our cause, our struggle in the Arab world, in all the Arab world.” In Qatar, there has been an outpouring of support for Palestine on the field and in the stands. Waving the Flag of the World Cup’s Unofficial Team… | nyti.ms”

J St Conference

Cruz (R-TX) 12/06/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: Blinken Elevates Palestinian Claims to Jerusalem at J Street Conference — Biden admin trying to erode Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, @SenTedCruz tells me Blinken Praises J Street, Says State Department Regularly Consults Anti-Israel Group… | freebeacon.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “The Biden admin is committed to leveling the claims between the Palestinians and Israel to Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal and unified capital. If they could move our embassy out of Jerusalem they would, but they’re not prepared to pay the political price. Blinken Praises J Street, Says State Department Regularly Consults Anti-Israel Group… | freebeacon.com”

DeSaulnier (D-CA-11) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Grateful to @jstreetdotorg for their continued partnership in promoting peace and human rights. Link to image”

Durbin (D-IL) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “I met with Illinois’ @jstreetdotorg members to discuss the recent rise in antisemitism and the continued need for a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians. Thank you, J Street, for your work on these issues. Link to image”

Evans (D-PA-3) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to meet w/ @jstreetdotorg members from #Philadelphia during their National Advocacy Day about legislation and promoting stronger American, Israeli & Palestinian peace ties. Link to image”

Wexton (D-VA-10) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “It was great to join @jstreetdotorg’s National Conference to talk about what I experienced during my visit to the region and what we must do to achieve peace. I’ll keep working alongside partners like J Street towards a two-state solution and the defense of human rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Trump/Jerusalem-Capital-of-Israel/Embassy

Cruz (R-TX) 12/06/2022: Twitter thread – “5 years ago today, President Trump formally made it US policy to acknowledge the reality that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. 1/x It is of utmost of importance we stand firm with our friend and ally – especially when Biden and his Administration are committed to undermining Israel’s sovereignty over its capital. 2/x”

Hagerty (R-TN) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel. Five years ago, President Trump broke with previous U.S. presidents & wisely decided the United States would formally recognize this reality. The U.S.-Israel Alliance is undeniably stronger because of that.”

Normalization

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “It’s great to see @Isaac_Herzog make a visit to Bahrain and the UAE. I am pleased to see Israeli and Arab leaders continue to build on the historic Abraham Accords and foster peace and cooperation, which benefits the entire region.””

Ernst (R-IA) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “As a co-chair of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, I applaud the historic visit of Israeli President Herzog to the Kingdom of Bahrain, demonstrating the closer ties between both nations. I will continue working to advance the implementation of the historic #AbrahamAccords.”

Miller-Meeks (R-IA-2) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “I’m encouraged by Israeli President Hezog’s productive visit to Bahrain. This trip reaffirms each state’s commitment to the Abraham Accords, and I’m confident it will be the first of many to further peace and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Risch (R-ID) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “The #AbrahamAccords have improved security and economic opportunities for every member state. I applaud @Isaac_Herzog’s support of these accords and his historic visit to #Bahrain. The US looks forward to deeper integration in the months and years to come. Herzog set to take off for first state visit to Bahrain… | timesofisrael.com”

Crapo (R-ID) 12/5/22: Weekly Column: Israel–Continued Work To Win The Peace

Torres (D-NY-15) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “A moving moment of Israeli-Arab peace that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. Notwithstanding the haters who love to hate, the Abraham Accords is cause for celebration. Link to quoted tweet”

Israel- General

Rubio (R-FL) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “At a @UN briefing, #PRC Amb. Zhang Jun unjustly criticized #Israel & called it an “occupying power” for its policies in Judaea & Samaria. The U.S. must continue to stand w #Israel & make clear that the Chinese Communist Party is not to be trusted on this issue. #ExposingTheCCP”

Clark (D-MA-5) 12/04/2022: Retweet of @MeetThePress – “COMING UP: As antisemitism rises at home and abroad, an exclusive interview with incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Plus, @RepKClark (D-Mass.), newly-elected number two House Democrat, on her historic role in the next Congress. #MTP Link to image”

Portman (R-OH) 12/02/2022: Twitter thread – “It was an honor to join the #Ohio Jewish Communities this morning and discuss how Congress can better protect our religious institutions and support Jewish communities in #Ohio and across the United States. I have worked closely with the #Ohio Jewish Communities to advocate and defend Israel and it’s been a pleasure to work with the Jewish community throughout my time in the Senate. Link to image”

Pfluger (R-TX) 12/2/22: press release – MACH 1 Caucus Meets with Israeli Air Force Pilots

Smith (R-NJ) 12/1/22: press release – Smith condemns UN vote attacking Israel

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “Instead of listening to its peoples demands for freedom, the Iranian regime executed a protestor in cold blood. Such a gross human rights violation has no place in the 21st century. Th US must continue to support Iranian protestors and ensure the regime is held accountable. Link to quoted tweet”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “The regime’s unconscionable, violent repression continues of citizens speaking out, yearning for freedom. Iran conducts first known execution of prisoner arrested during protests… | washingtonpost.com”

Garamendi (D-CA-3) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “The whole world should take a stand against the brutality to which the #Iranian government subjects its own people. Link to quoted tweet”

Lieu (D-CA-33) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “And heroes they are. The women of Iran are fierce defenders of freedom. We firmly support them in their fight against the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protestors. #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “86 days ago, #MahsaAmini was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. Since her murder by the regime, we have born witness to Iranians’ incredible bravery & courage as they continue to call for #WomenLifeFreedom. The Women of Iran are the WORLD’S Heroes of the Year. #TIMEPOY Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s decision to hang #MohsenShekari after a sham trial again exposes its true face. It will not stop trying to crush the spirit of the #IranProtests. The world must wake up to that reality before more executions follow. Link to quoted tweet”

Stanton (D-AZ-9) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “More than 300 protesters have lost their lives at the hands of Iranian authorities, yet the regime continues its brutal attack on its own citizens—holding sham trials and now sentencing protesters to death. America stands with the brave Iranians fighting for their freedoms. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @LucasFoxNews – “Congressman Mike Waltz: “Appeasing terrorists, appeasing dictatorships never works in the interest of the United States. The whole reason that regimes like Russia, North Korea, Iran, the Taliban, and others participate in hostage diplomacy is in the end, we always cave.””

Waltz (R-FL-6) 12/09/2022: Tweet – “I don’t buy Biden saying they didn’t have a choice to bring U.S. Marine Whelan home. When do we start dictating the terms to Putin, the Iranian Regime, terrorists, & our adversaries around the world? Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “I thank @cspanwj for having me on this week to talk about the NDAA, military recruitment, and emerging threats from China, Russia, and Iran. Watch the full interview here: Rep. Don Bacon: CSPAN Interview 12.6.22… | bit.ly Link to video”

Boozman (R-AR) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @iac_virginia – “At senate #Iran briefing number of senators spoke to support the protestors and #HumanRightsViolations in #Iran Thank you Senator @JohnBoozman for always be on Iranians side #Mahsa_Amini #MahsaAmini #Mahsa_Aminiمهساامینی Link to image”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “Yeah, nothing weird and disturbing about this. In related news, the theocracy in Iran just executed a protestor for the crime of “waging war against God.” Maybe crazy religious demagogues shouldn’t run governments. Link to quoted tweet”

Meijer (R-MI-3) 12/07/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@mimiw Character limits, sorry. NDAA = National Defense Authorization Act (annual must-pass funding for Department of Defense) JCPA = Journalism Competition and Preservation Act of 2022 (subsidies for media) JCPOA = Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (2015 Iran nuclear deal)”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “86 days ago, #MahsaAmini was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. Since her murder by the regime, we have born witness to Iranians’ incredible bravery & courage as they continue to call for #WomenLifeFreedom. The Women of Iran are the WORLD’S Heroes of the Year. #TIMEPOY Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Sen. Rubio joined @HudsonInstitute and @wrmead to discuss the protests in China, America’s Iran policy, the war in Ukraine, and more. Watch the conversation Rubio Joins the Hudson Institute… | rubio.senate.gov”

Shaheen (D-NH) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “The women and girls of Iran are profiles in courage. They have put their lives on the line to demand an end to the brutality and systemic oppression of the Iranian government. They are true heroes deserving of this distinction. Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Over 1,000 Iranian students are experiencing symptoms associated with being poisoned. Is this intentional by the regime?”

Cotton (R-AR) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Rumors that the Iranian ayatollahs disbanded the morality police are false. President Biden should proudly and loudly support the brave Iranians protesting for freedom against their brutal government. Link to video”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “It was wonderful to join my Congressional colleagues to support the Iran Hostages Congressional Gold Medal Act, which honors the bravery of those who were held hostage in Iran, and to emphasize the need to recognize their heroism. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Between Cristina Kirchner’s widely known collusion with Iran and now conviction for ‘one of the most extraordinary corruption schemes’ in Argentine history, @POTUS and @SecBlinken must urgently designate under 7031(c) sanctions.” Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner guilty of corruption… | washingtonpost.com”

Meijer (R-MI-3) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Very glad JCPA has been stripped from the NDAA. Should never have been in NDAA in first place. I will also never forgive whoever came up with the JCPA acronym for the ‘Who’s on first?’ chaos yesterday w/ JCPA (newspaper subsidies) vs JCPOA (Iran negotiations) in NDAA. Not fun. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Another example of the Iranian regime’s cold-blooded disregard for #HumanRights. Abusing #Iran’s legal system & sentencing protesters to death, Tehran makes clear its disdain for those fighting for a future #Iran free from repression. #IranProtests #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Removing the morality police from the streets is very different from abolishing it, temporarily or permanently, in law or in practice. Misrepresenting what is happening on the ground only undermines #IranProtests2022 as #Tehran continues to slaughter its own people. Link to quoted tweet”

Suozzi (D-NY-3) 12/06/2022: Twitter thread – “Congressional Gold Medal for Iran Hostages. I was 17 years old when 52 hostages were taken by Iranian student militants when they stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. (1/3) Link to image Today I presided over a ceremony to recognize the hostages that my bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to. (2/3) The Iran Hostage Crisis was a painful time in our history. But that pain cannot stop us from recognizing the true pain and sacrifice by these special Americans. (3/3)”

Torres (D-CA-35) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Social media has shined a powerful spotlight on the Iranian regime’s efforts to undermine human rights and peaceful protesting. TY to @jdbalart for showcasing the Iranian people’s fight for freedom on @JDBalartMSNBC. Iranian protestors use social media to amplify fight for freedom… | msnbc.com”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “We must continue to stand with protestors in Iran demanding freedom & justice. The so-called “morality police” should be totally abolished – not just in words, but in action – & the Iranian people able to exercise their universal right to life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness. Link to quoted tweet”

Crenshaw (R-TX-2) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “Biden needs to stop with this misguided Obama era obsession. It’s a flawed deal. Appeasement doesn’t work. Do not ease pressure. Instead, show support for the brave Iranians in the streets fighting for their lives. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Most agree that providing sanctions relief to the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism is an ineffective in curbing Iran’s aggression — unless you are Joe Biden or Rob Malley. This Administration’s rumored push to reenter negotiations is absolutely unacceptable!”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “I hope the reports of the abolishment of the “Morality Police” are true, as it would be one small step in the right direction for Iran and the freedom of its people. Iran Abolishes Morality Police After Months of Protests… | nytimes.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “Horrifying. Intentionally blinding protesters is a new low for an Iranian regime whose violence knows no limits. Looking to @UNHRC’s new fact-finding mission to ensure that such grave #HumanRightsViolations are not buried. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-SC) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “Biden’s failed approach: suppress America’s domestic supply of energy and beg the brutal dictators of Venezuela and Iran for more oil. My approach: unleashing our energy independence creates jobs, makes fuel cheaper, and strengthens our national security. It’s an easy choice.”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “I am proud to stand with the brave Iranian people. They have suffered under a murderous, authoritarian regime. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/05/2022: Retweet of @BryanLeibFL – “Hey @elonmusk – you would be a hero to millions of Iranians if you boot @khamenei_ir off Twitter… Also – Twitter providing material support to him is direct violation of U.S. laws… @rich_goldberg and I make our case to you in @barronsonline: The Twitter Ban That Would Make Musk a Hero… | barrons.com Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/05/2022: Retweet of @BryanLeibFL – “.@elonmusk please check this out. Regime officials and entities are subject to secondary sanctions that prohibit U.S. individuals and companies from providing services or material support. Thank you @RepTenney for leading on this! Tenney Leads Letter to Elon Musk Urging Twitter to Comply with U.S. Sanctions Laws on Designated Iranian Officials… | tenney.house.gov Link to image” [letter from May 2022]

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/06/2022: Tweet – “Twitter is once again a pro-free speech platform but it still shouldn’t be harboring sanctioned entities like @khamenei_ir, a brutal anti-Semitic dictator sanctioned by the United States. @elonmusk, do the right thing and stop Khamenei from spewing his hateful propaganda.”

Cotton (R-AR) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “Iran is building more nuclear plants and enriching more uranium. Why does the Biden administration continue pursuing a nuclear deal that will hurt America when they know the Iranians are acting in bad faith? Iran begins construction on new nuclear power plant, state media says… | cbsnews.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “Team Biden’s eye is on the prize: Giving the Ayatollah hundreds of billions of dollars and a nuke. Link to quoted tweet”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “As the people of Iran cry out for freedom, their leader praises those quashing dissent. Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests… | apnews.com”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “We don’t want to be dependent on petrostates like Russia, Iran, or Saudi Arabia for our oil. True energy independence will come from a moonshot on renewable energy.”

Mast (R-FL-18) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “I’ll believe it when I see it. The Iranian people have made their voices heard around the world: they want real change, not symbolic platitudes. Iran Abolishes Morality Police, Considers Changing Hijab Laws, Official Says… | wsj.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “Mehran Samak was shot & killed by security forces for honking his car horn after Iran’s #FIFAWorldCup loss. While the Iranian players demonstrated their bravery & resolve on the field, their friends face indiscriminate violence at home. #IranProtests Link to quoted tweet”

Merkley (D-OR) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “Iran is violently targeting activists, journalists, and government officials around the world. This is a clear violation of human rights and the sovereignty of other nations. We need to address transnational repression wherever it occurs, including this alarming uptick by Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “Abolishing the morality police is barely a start. A lot more must be done to guarantee the rights and safety of all Iranians, especially the women who bravely protested against the authoritarian regime. Iran Abolishes Morality Police After Months of Protests… | nytimes.com”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 12/05/2022: Tweet – “As the Iranian regime continues to trample human rights and oppress peaceful protesters, the free flow of information is important to their cause of freedom. That is why I’m leading bipartisan legislation to help the United States promote global Internet freedom.”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 12/03/2022: Retweet of @niccijsmith – “Remember Elnaz Rekabi, the Iranian rock climber who competed in Seoul without wearing her headscarf? CNN reports her family home has been demolished by officials Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says | CNN”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 12/03/2022: Tweet – “The people of Iran need to be supported, not ignored. The Administration’s failed policy has left them feeling abandoned and even further from the liberty they seek at great personal risk.”

Long (R-MO-7) 12/04/2022: Retweet of @RNCResearch – “Q: “Are nuclear negotiations with Iran still on going?” Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Yes Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/03/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime continues its brutal crackdown on Iranian artists. Criticizing a government is not a capital offense. The international community has a duty to reaffirm that freedom of speech is a fundamental human right. #ToomajSalehi #IranProtests Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “I will continue standing with the brave people of Iran as they demand their rights and freedom against a brutal theocratic regime. The world must unite and hold the regime in Iran accountable for its abhorrent actions against its people. Link to video”

Torres (D-NY-15) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime should abolish itself. It is a murderous menace to the world. Link to quoted tweet”

Boozman (R-AR) 12/03/2022: Tweet – “December is #NationalHumanRightsMonth and it comes at a particularly appropriate time as we see human rights being suppressed daily in Iran, China and elsewhere. America stands with brave protestors demanding basic rights and freedom from tyranny. Link to image”

Crenshaw (R-TX-2) 12/02/2022: Twitter thread – “Freedom is a natural state. Humans yearn for freedom—as we’re seeing across the globe in China, Iran, and Cuba—among others. They don’t need much from the US. Just moral support, and recognition for their righteous cause of freedom. But Biden stays silent, of course. Earlier this week, WH official John Kirby was asked about the President’s reaction to the protestors in China chanting “freedom!” His response? We’re “not going to speak for protestors.” Interesting. They had no problem endorsing BLM protests, right? Link to quoted tweet It doesn’t stop there. Iranian citizens are standing up to the regime, too. Women are removing and burning their hijabs. Iran’s soccer team refused to sing their national anthem at the World Cup. Link to quoted tweet …”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “If this Administration wishes to reverse their failed Iran policy, Joe Biden can start by firing Rob Malley.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “The Department of Defense should focus on the growing threats posed by China, Russia, and Iran instead of using military resources to push Democrats’ anti-life agenda. With our legislation, @RepChipRoy and I take an important step to put a stop to it. Press Releases | Congressman Ronny Jackson”

Menendez (D-NJ) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “Courageous Iranian women athletes have used their profiles heroically to support fellow sisters & brothers calling for an #Iran free from systemic misogyny & repression. They join #IranProtests for #MahsaAmini & respect for all women’s human rights, despite the peril. Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “Because of her devotion to the Baha’i faith, Fariba Ashtari has been cruelly sentenced to five years in an Iranian prison. #Iran must put an end to its outrageous persecution of Baha’is. #ExpressionNOToppression”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “Agreed, Congressman @DanCrenshawTX! Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “Throughout #HumanRightsMonth, it’s important to recognize the brave young leaders across Iran who are fighting for freedom. Americans must stand by these protestors and call on @JoeBiden to condemn Iran’s evil regime and end ALL negotiations. Minors in Iran could face death penalty on protest-related charges… | washingtonpost.com”

7. Members on the Record (the rest of the region)

Saudi Arabia

Comer (R-KY-1) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @NEWSMAX – ““China continues to poke Joe Biden in the eye on the world stage,” says Rep. James Comer as Saudi Arabia receive s China in lavish state ceremony. Saudi Arabia receives China in lavish state ceremony… | youtu.be @RepJamesComer @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 12/08/2022: Retweet of @DavidCornDC – “I can think of 2 billion reasons why they should look at Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia. Link to quoted tweet”

Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 12/08/2022: Tweet – “Gas prices keep plummeting despite the best efforts of republicans and Saudi and Russian bad actors #BidenBoom Link to image”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 12/07/2022: Tweet – “Appalling that MBS’ role as Saudi prime minister gives him “head of state immunity” for his ordering of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. This legal decision allows any head of state to murder with impunity. Congress should pass my #KhashoggiAct & demand justice. U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi’s death… | washingtonpost.com”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 12/04/2022: Retweet of @KevinMKruse – “Wow, this Hunter Biden Laptop Story is amazing, wow How Did Jared Kushner Get $2 Billion From the Saudis?… | bloomberg.com”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “Fighting for Arizonans means protecting our state’s water. That’s why I was proud to introduce the Domestic Water Protection Act to stop sweetheart water deals for countries like Saudi Arabia. Rep. Gallego looks to crack down on foreign governments using Arizona water… | azfamily.com”

Risch (R-ID) 12/02/2022: Tweet – “As we wish the #UAE a happy 51st #NationalDay, we take a moment to recognize the successful and strong partnership between our two governments. Our countries have worked hard to ensure a safer Arabian Peninsula and more prosperous world.”

Syria

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 12/07/2022: Retweet of @zead454 – “Picture from Ukraine – We support Syrian people against Assad regime, Iranian Militias and Russia Link to image”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 12/04/2022: Tweet – “This is an important call from our allies in Syria who helped us defeat ISIS. The Biden Administration should listen to their message and pressure Erdogan to seek a peaceful resolution. We can’t let another war destabilize the Middle East and allow extremists to reemerge. Link to quoted tweet”

Allred (D-TX-32) 12/03/2022: Tweet – “General @MazloumAbdi is right. The SDF has been our steadfast ally in defeating ISIS. Turkey does have a right to defend itself, but we cannot turn our backs on the brave Kurdish people who’ve been on the frontlines in Syria & Iraq. They deserve peace. Opinion | We’re America’s most loyal ally in Syria. Don’t forget us.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 12/03/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul and CHM @RepGregoryMeeks on the situation in northern Syria Link to image Find the full statement here McCaul, Meeks Statement on Situation in Northern Syria – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 12/03/2022: Twitter thread – “Chair @RepGregoryMeeks and Ranking Member @RepMcCaul today issued the following statement on the situation in northern Syria: Link to image View the press release here: Meeks, McCaul Statement on Situation in Northern Syria… | foreignaffairs.house.gov”