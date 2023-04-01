Webinar- Confronting the Israeli Government’s Attack on Democracy

Noa Sattath is the Executive Director of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), Israel’s leading civil and human rights organization. She is also a Reform rabbi and a prominent LGBTQ rights activist. These qualifications put her and ACRI on a collision course with the extremist ultra-nationalist, ultra-Orthodox illiberal, intolerant politicians.

How might Israel’s new government plan to limit democracy and basic freedoms? How would its plans impact Israeli minorities and Palestinians living under occupation? How does Israel’s leading rights watchdog plan to confront the government? And what can American citizens do to help? For answers to this and other questions, join our webinar with Rabbi Noa Sattath on Monday, January 9th 2023 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

Prior to joining ACRI, Noa spent 20 years leading non-profit organizations in a struggle for LGBTQIA+ rights, religious freedom, gender equality, and racial justice. She led the Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) as well as the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance.

