Webinar- Harnessing Diaspora Communities for Justice in Israel-Palestine with Mira Sucharov and Omar Dajani

Omar Dajani is a Palestinian-American law professor and former legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in peace talks with Israel. Mira Sucharov is a Canadian Jewish political scientist who specializes in Israeli-Palestinian politics.

Through the process of writing a book, producing a podcast, many hours of conversation, and many joint trips to the region, the two have embarked on a journey to explore ways in which diaspora communities can empathetically and creatively help forge a vision for justice and equality across Israel-Palestine.



Omar and Mira will be our guests on a webinar on June 15th at noon Eastern Time.

Register HERE.