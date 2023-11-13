Legislative Round-Up- November 10, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

NOTE: And once again this week…given the scope and pace of current events there is no “On the Record” section this week, and only an abbreviated Media section. Check members accounts on X or their websites for yourself if you want to see what they are saying. It remains just too much and too soul-crushing to follow, let alone to try to document, comprehensively, while also following the actual horror-show of genocide unfolding on the ground. Also, due to travel this week some entries in this week’s Round-Up are abbreviated – you’ll have to click through the links to find out all the info.

New from FMEP:

11/7/23: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast: Biden’s “Full Tilt” Embrace of Israel & Its War on Gaza, ft. FMEP fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Ben Rhodes

11/5/23: Special edition of the Ralph Nader Radio Hour podcast, featuring Ralph in conversation with FMEP president Lara Friedman on the ongoing state of affairs in Israel/Gaza and the emergency unconditional $14 billion spending bill moving through Congress to aid Israel.

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

Anti-Palestinian New McCarthyism in Action

Iran & Anti-Iran McCarthyism in Action

Aid for Israel



(EMERGENCY $$ FOR US ALLIES UNDER ATTACK) HR 6217 (text): Introduced 11/3/23 by Jackson (R-TX), “ Introduced 11/3/23 by Jackson (R-TX), “ To provide for emergency acquisition authority in the event of armed attack against a United States ally or partner by a foreign adversary of the United States.” Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services. Also see: press release – Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services. Also see: press release – Rep. Jackson Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Military Readiness

Rep. Jackson Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Military Readiness ($$ FOR US SECURITY COORDINATOR FOR ISRAEL/PA) S. 3238 (text) : Introduced 11/07/2023 by Ossoff (D-GA) and Graham (R-SC), “ : Introduced 11/07/2023 by Ossoff (D-GA) and Graham (R-SC), “ A bill to make a supplemental appropriation to the Secretary of State to carry out the mission and activities of the United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority” aka the “USSC Emergency Supplemental Act.” The bill provides a whopping $10 million in funds for the USSC. Referred to the Committee on Appropriations. Also see: press release – Referred to the Committee on Appropriations. Also see: press release – Sens. Ossoff, Graham Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Provide Emergency Support for the U.S. Security Coordinator in Jerusalem

Sens. Ossoff, Graham Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Provide Emergency Support for the U.S. Security Coordinator in Jerusalem (MORE $$ FOR ISRAEL) S. 3210: Introduced 11/2/23 (showed up late in Congressional Record so didn’t make last week’s Round-Up) by Marshall (R-KS) and four cosponsors (all Republicans), “ Introduced 11/2/23four cosponsors (all Republicans), “ A bill making emergency supplemental appropriations to respond to the attacks in Israel for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Appropriations.

Defending Palestinian Rights & Lives



(CENSURING REP. MAST FOR RACISM & DEHUMANIZATION OF PALESTINIANS) H. Res. 846 : Introduced 11/6/23 by Jacobs (D-CA) “ Jacobs has reportedly withdrawn the censure resolution for the time being. Censuring Representative Brian Mast.”The resolution lists the repeated “ refusal to distinguish innocent Palestinians from Hamas terrorists is false, misleading, dehumanizing, dangerous, and unbecoming of a Member of Congress.” It cites as examples Mast’s call to “slow down” any aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza; his assertion that “terrorism is ‘absolutely supported by the Palestinian people from elementary school all the way up into the elderly'”; his comparing Palestinian civilians, including children, to “Nazi“ collaborators; his assertion that “there are very few innocent Palestinian civilians”; and his conflating “innocent Palestinian civilians with Hamas terrorists by tweeting a video of a Hamas leader and asserting that ‘a two-state solution means making a state out of these murderous terrorists who are openly calling for the atrocities of October 7 to be committed over and over again’...” The resolution notes: “Representative Brian Mast’s repeated conflation of innocent Palestinian civilians with Hamas terrorists sends a message to the world that violence against all Palestinians is legitimate and risks the incitement of brutal attacks across the Middle East region including settler violence in the West Bank and Hezbollah aggression in Northern Israel” and “Representative Brian Mast’s comments regarding innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza are dehumanizing, inflammatory, unacceptable and can be reasonably construed as inviting the targeted murder of innocent Palestinians, fanning the flames of violence in the Middle East and violating the international rules of war.“



Targeting Hamas

(CONDEMING HAMAS, DEMANDING HOSTAGES BE RELEASED) S. Res. 408 : Introduced 10/17/23 by Rosen (D-NV) and having 43 cosponsors (bipartisan), “ : Introduced 10/17/23 by Rosen (D-NV) and having 43 cosponsors (bipartisan), “ A resolution condemning Hamas for its premeditated, coordinated, and brutal terrorist attacks on Israel and demanding that Hamas immediately release all hostages and return them to safety, and for other purposes.” Amended and passed 11/9/23 by Unanimous Consent.



(TARGETING HAMAS FINANCING) HR 6322 : Introduced 11/9/23 by Steil (R-WI) and Pettersen (D-CO), : Introduced 11/9/23 by Steil (R-WI) and Pettersen (D-CO), To evaluate and disrupt financing to Hamas, and to amend title 31, United States Code, to prohibit the exchange stabilization fund from being used to deal in Special Drawing Rights from state sponsors of terrorism, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Financial Services and Foreign Affairs.

(US MUST PREPARE TO PROSECUTE HAMAS) HR 6196: Introduced 11/2/23 by Molinaro (R-NY) and 8 bipartisan cosponsors (Democrats on the bill are Gottheimer, D-NJ, and Swallwell, D-CA), “ Introduced 11/2/23 by Molinaro (R-NY) and 8 bipartisan cosponsors (Democrats on the bill are Gottheimer, D-NJ, and Swallwell, D-CA), “ To require a comprehensive report on the Federal Government’s efforts to collect, analyze, and preserve evidence of atrocities committed during Hamas’s attack on Israel, public dissemination campaigns to ensure those responsible for the attacks are identified and prosecuted, and efforts to leverage international cooperation and best practices regarding current Israeli-Hamas war.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Press release 11/2/23 – “This week, Rep. Molinaro introduced a bipartisan resolution to require a comprehensive report on the preservation of evidence pertaining to the atrocities committed during Hamas’s attack on Israel. This initiative will facilitate the identification and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks and promote international cooperation in support of Israel.“

Other

(REMEMBERING AMERICAN SOLDIERS WHO WERE KILLED IN BEIRUT) S. Res. 447: Introduced 11/2/23 by Tillis (R-NC) and Budd (R-NC), “ Introduced 11/2/23 by Tillis (R-NC) and Budd (R-NC), “ A resolution expressing support for the designation of October 23, 2023, as ‘Beirut Veterans Remembrance Day’ to remember the tragic terrorist bombing of the Marine Corps headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983.” Brought to the Senate floor 11/02/2023 and agreed to by Voice Vote.

2. Letters

We care about Palestinians (but not enough to put any muscle behind any of the concerns we raise)

Hamas = Terrorists; Palestinians = Hamas = Terrorists; Support for Palestinians = Support for terrorists =antisemitism

US AS PARTNER WITH ISRAEL IN WAR ON GAZA & POSSIBLE WAR WITH IRAN & HIZBALLAH

11/9/23: Pfluger et al letter to Defense Secretary Austin urging the Biden Administration to expedite delivery to Israel of KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers and begin training the Israeli Air Force on their use; and “To meet current operational requirements of the ongoing war and potential multu-front conflicts involving Iran and Hizballah, the Administation should forward deploy KC-46As to the CENTCOM area of operation to enable U.S. and Israeli pilots to utilize their refueling capabalities in support of ongoing military operations“

Other stuff

3. Hearings & Markups



November 15, 2023: The House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “From Ivory Towers to Dark Corners: Investigating the Nexus Between Antisemitism, Tax-Exempt Universities, and Terror Financing” NOTE: Once again, the title of the hearing demonstrates that this is another show-hearing — as in, all conclusions have already been drawn, and the purpose of the event will be to put voices that back those conclusions into the spotlight & for members to grandstand. This same message is driven home by the hearing announcement, which describes the even as “a hearing on the rise of antisemitic protests and violence against Jewish students on college campuses; the lackluster response from many Universities; and concerns about the potential role of U.S. charities providing material support for terrorism abroad, including Hamas.” No witnesses have been announced as of this writing, but it is not difficult to guess what the witness list will look like.

November 15, 2o23: The House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a hearing entitled, “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland.” Scheduled witnesses are: Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, FBI Director Wray, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid. In the press release announcing the hearing, Chairman Green (R-TN) states: “The complex threats facing our nation are growing, especially as enemies of freedom perceive weakness in the current administration. Our ally Israel faces continued attacks from proxies of the Iranian regime, a regime that also proudly chants ‘Death to America’ and brazenly threatens our citizens, interests, and allies in the region…An open border, an emboldened Iran and Russia, and a Chinese Communist Party on a quest for global dominance represent a growing threat to America’s interests abroad and our security at home. The testimony of these officials next week is crucial to examine how the Biden administration is falling short, and where Congress needs to step in so the administration can adequately protect our country.”

November 14, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a CLOSED/CLASSIFIED (TS/SCI) meeeting entitled, “The Current Security Situation in the Middle East.” As of this writing the sole scheduled briefer is John Bass, Under Secretary of State for Management.

November 14, 2023: The Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing entitled, “Confronting the Scourge of Antisemitism on Campus”. No further details are available at the time of this writing.

November 14, 2023: The House Rules Committee will meet to consider HR 5961, the “No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act” ((in order to decide on the rule under which HR 5961 will be brought to the House floor for debate and a vote.

November 14, 2023: There will be a CLOSED Joint Hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, & Intelligence, and the Subcommittee on the National Intelligence Enterprise (Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) on Countering Terrorism in a Shifting Geopolitical Landscape.

November 8, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing entitled, “Friend and Ally: U.S. Support for Israel After Hamas’ Barbaric Attack.” Witnesses were Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf (testimony); and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul (testimony). Also see: hearing video; Chairman McCaul (R-TX) opening remarks; Administration officials accuse Hamas of genocide, doubt willingness to release hostages voluntarily (Jewish Insider)

November 8, 2023: The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing entitled, “Free Speech on College Campuses.” Witnesses were: Jasmyn Jordan (current student, University of Iowa; chairwoman, Iowa Young Americans for Freedom – testimony); Amanda Silberstein (current student, Cornell University; board member, Chabad Cornell – testimony); Kenneth Marcus (Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Center for Liberty & Law at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School – testimony, pushing, unsurprisingly, for adoption/enforcement of the IHRA definition of antisemitism as a tool to suppress criticism of Israel/Zionism & Palestinian rights activism); Connor Ogrydziak (recent graduate, University of Buffalo; former chairman, University of Buffalo Young Americans for Freedom – testimony); Pamela Nadell (Professor and Director, Jewish Studies Program, American University – testimony); and Stacy Burdett (Independent Expert on Antisemitism – testimony). NOTE: with respect to the debate around antisemitism on campus, the latter two testimonies are well worth reading. Also see: hearing video; additional video testimonies are hosted on the event page for the hearing.

November 8, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations held a hearing entitled, “United Nations’ Bigotry Towards Israel: UNRWA Anti-semitism Poisons Palestinian Youth” [a title that advertised in advance that the hearing was going to be nothing but a hit-job on UNRWA]. Originally this hearing was to have included a panel featuring a single witness, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan (who prior to the hearing was on the record with the position that UNRWA – by its very existence- “perpetuates” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has attacked the Biden Administration for funding UNRWA, arguing among other things that “We believe that this U.N. agency for so-called ‘refugees’ should not exist in its current format“). That panel was apparently scrapped. Witnesses at the hearing were: anti-UNRWA campaigner Hillel Neuer of UN Watch (testimony); longtime UNRWA antagonist Jonathan Schanzer, FDD (testimony); and Jonathan Lincoln, Interim Director of the Center for Jewish Civilization (testimony). Also see: hearing video

November 8, 2023: The House Financial Services Committee was supposed to be holding a hearing entitled, “A Review of Our Sanctions Regime and Efforts to Combat Terrorist Financing.” That hearing has been postponed (no new date announced yet).

November 7, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a markup of various measures including, all of which were passed by the Committee (some with amendments – see markup summary for details):

HR 4681 , To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to illicit captagon trafficking (1 1/07/2023 Ordered to be Reported in the Nature of a Substitute (Amended) by the Yeas and Nays: 44 – 0);

, To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to illicit captagon trafficking (1 HR 5961 , To freeze certain Iranian funds involved in the 2023 hostage deal between the United States and Iran, and for other purpose, aka, the ‘‘No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act” ( 11/07/2023 Ordered to be Reported in the Nature of a Substitute (Amended) by the Yeas and Nays: 29 – 15) Also see: House committee advances measure to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds (Jewish Insider 11/8/23); this bill would cancel all humanitarian exemptions to Iran sanctions and force Biden to cancel/go back on his prisoner exchange deal with Iran. Hill sources suggest this bill may be brought to the floor for a vote next week.

, To freeze certain Iranian funds involved in the 2023 hostage deal between the United States and Iran, and for other purpose, aka, the ‘‘No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act” ( House committee advances measure to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds (Jewish Insider 11/8/23); this bill would cancel all humanitarian exemptions to Iran sanctions and force Biden to cancel/go back on his prisoner exchange deal with Iran. Hill sources suggest this bill may be brought to the floor for a vote next week. HR 6119 , To require the Secretary of State to notify Congress when the security clearances of certain senior members of the Department of State are suspended or revoked, and for other purposes( 11/07/2023 Ordered to be Reported by the Yeas and Nays: 24 – 20); and

, To require the Secretary of State to notify Congress when the security clearances of certain senior members of the Department of State are suspended or revoked, and for other purposes( and H. Res. 793, Calling on Hamas to immediately release hostages taken during October 2023 attack on Israel ( 11/07/2023 Ordered to be Reported by Voice Vote ).

