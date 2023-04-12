Legislative Round-Up- December 1, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1.Bills, Resolutions

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups

4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

NOTE: For the foreseeable future, given the scope and pace of current events & related noise and actions coming from the Hill, there will continue to be no comprehensive “On the Record” in the Round-Up (use google or check members’ websites to see what a specific members is saying) and an abbreviated/selective Media section. Likewise, I’ll continue to cover all letters I find, but in most cases I’m just giving links and maybe an excerpt (apologies to anyone who misses the analysis and occasional snark). Let us all hope that the time will soon return when the horror-show of events on the ground ends and the Round-Up can return to systematically reporting on the full gamut of “normal” Middle East-related grandstanding on and from the Hill.

New:

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

Standing with Israel, Hating Hamas, Conflating Criticism of Israel/Zionism with Antisemitism

(INVOKE IHRA DEFINITION; ANTI-ZIONISM & SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS = ANTISEMITISM!) H. Res. 894 : Introduced 11/28/23 by Kustoff (R-TN) and Miller (R-OH), “ Strongly condemning and denouncing the drastic rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world.” Referred to the Committees on the Judiciary and on Foreign Affairs. Excerpts: “Whereas the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism is widely accepted and serves as a critical tool to help individuals comprehend and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism” and “ Whereas the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’, which is a rallying cry for the eradication of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, has been used by anti-Israel protesters in the United States and globally” and from the resolve clauses, the House “clearly and firmly states that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.” Also see: press release – Kustoff, Miller Introduce Resolution to Condemn Antisemitism in the United States and Abroad

(ASSERTING PALESTINIAN RIGHTS = ANTISEMITISM) H. Res. 888 (text): Introduced 11/21/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 27 cosponsors (25 Republicans plus Moskowitz, D-FL and Gottheimer, D-NY), “Reaffirming the State of Israel’s right to exist.” Notably, includes resolve clause that the House “recognizes that denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism.“ Passed by the House 11/28/23 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 412 – 1, 1 Present. To get a sense of the real purpose of this resolution (i.e., attacking solidarity with and support for Palestinian rights as antisemitism), check out the grandstanding around the resolution on the House floor.

(DON’T MAKE AMERICANS EVACUATED FROM ISRAEL REPAY COSTS TO US GOVT) HR 6511 (bill text): Introduced 11/29/23 by Wilson (D-FL) and Gimenez (R-FL), : Introduced 11/29/23 by Wilson (D-FL) and Gimenez (R-FL), To prohibit the United States from soliciting or accepting funds from United States citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States as a condition of their repatriation from Israel and other nations during the period of evacuation, as a result of the Hamas terrorist attacks, and for other purposes,” aka, the “ Justifiable Use of Money for Peace Act,” aka, the “ JUMP Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Also see: Wilson press release – Wilson, Gimenez Introduce JUMP Act to Waive Repayment Requirements for Americans Evacuated from Israel

Dude, Not Cool to Be Openly Racist Against Palestinians

Iran & Iran/Hamas/Israel

(FREEZE IRANIAN $$ IN PRISONER EXCHANGE DEAL) HR 5961: Introduced 10/16/23 by McCaul (R-TX) and having 34 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To freeze certain Iranian funds involved in the 2023 hostage deal between the United States and Iran, and for other purposes,” aka the “No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act.” On 11/29/23, the House passed H. Res. 891, providing for floor consideration of HR 5961 (and a couple of other bills), by a vote of 212 – 205, 1 Present. On 11/30/23, the House subsequently passed HR 5961 by a vote of 307 – 119, 1 Present. Prior to that final vote, during floor consideration/grandstanding around the bill (here) the House considered a number of amendments (adopting all but one), below. Also see: House Dems sabotage Biden’s Iran diplomacy (Responsible Statecraft 12/1/23)

Targeting US NGOs

(TARGETING US NON-PROFITS THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) HR 6408: Introduced 11/14/23 by Kustoff (R-TN) and Schneider (D-IL), “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations.” On 11/30/23, the House Ways & Means Committee marked up (video), amended (with an amendment in the nature of a substitute) and passed HR 6408 by a vote of 41-0.



Other stuff

(SANCTION ANSARALLAH) S. 3347: Introduced 11/27/23 by Cruz (R-TX) and 6 cosponsors (all Republicans), “to require the imposition of sanctions with respect to Ansarallah and its officials, agents, or affiliates for acts of international terrorism.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Cruz previously introduced this same bill in the last Congress (S. 3532, introduced 1/20/22). Also see: press release – Sen. Cruz Reintroduces Bill to Reimpose Terrorism Sanctions on Iran-Controlled Houthis

(REPORT ON HARM TO CIVILIANS BY FOREIGN GOVTS BACKED BY THE US) HR 6517 (bill text): Introduced 11/30/23 by Crow (D-CO) and Jacobs (D-CA), “To direct the Director of National Intelligence to submit to Congress annual reports on civilian casualties caused by certain operations of foreign governments, and for other purposes,” aka the “Civilian Harm Transparency in Partnerships Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Intelligence. Also see: press release – Reps. Crow, Jacobs Introduce Bill to Increase Oversight of Civilian Casualties in Conflict Zones Note: the bill would require reports to Congress on civilian casualties in operations “(A) conducted by a foreign government; (B) involving the use of force; and (C) in which intelligence shared by an element of the intelligence community plays a significant role.” Reminder: C.I.A. Director Visits Israel and the Middle East Amid Israel-Hamas War (New York Times 11/5/23) – excerpt: “The United States is also looking to expand its intelligence sharing with Israel, providing information that could be useful about hostage locations or any follow-on attacks by Hamas. A U.S. official briefed on Mr. Burns’s trip said he planned to reinforce the American commitment to intelligence cooperation with partners in the region.” Also see: Is Washington Responsible for What Israel Does With American Weapons? (Foreign Affairs 11/17/23) – excerpt: “The United States is the biggest backer of the Israeli military, providing it with billions of dollars in military assistance every year. Because of this support and U.S. intelligence sharing, Israel’s brutal campaign in the Gaza Strip launched in response to Hamas’s unconscionable attack on Israeli civilians on October 7 raises serious legal and policy issues for the United States.”

2. Letters

Aid for Israel

11/27/23: Schumer Dear Colleague On The Upcoming Work Period [letter text] – “One of the most important tasks we must finish is taking up and passing a funding bill to ensure we as well as our friends and partners in Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region have the necessary military capabilities to confront and deter our adversaries and competitors. It’s also critical that we provide humanitarian assistance for innocent Palestinian civilians who have nothing to do with Hamas. These national security priorities are interrelated and demand bipartisan Congressional action. That’s why I intend to bring the President’s national security supplemental package to the floor as soon as the week of December 4th.”

Targeting Hamas

Targeting UNRWA

11/30/23: Waltz Urges UN Secretary-General to Investigate Possible Ties to Hostage Taking [letter text embedded in press release] – “I urge you in the strongest possible terms to investigate these allegations that UNRWA educational personnel were complicit in the hostage taking. If so, a fundamental change needs to be made at the UN and in UNRWA specifically.” ALSO SEE: UNRWA press release – Spreading unsubstantiated claims about UNRWA must immediately stop [“UNRWA has been following the traction of a post by an Israeli journalist on the social media platform X. The post claims that there is an alleged connection between an Israeli hostage held in Gaza and an UNRWA school teacher. The journalist did not provide more information on this claim. UNRWA and other entities in the United Nations have asked the journalist to provide more information on what we consider to be a very serious allegation. Despite repeated demands, the journalist has not responded. UNRWA requests that the journalist provides an immediate clarification of the claims, and that whoever may be able to assist us in determining the facts comes forward. In the absence of credible information to support this claim, UNRWA requests that the journalist immediately deletes the post. Making serious allegations in the public domain, unsupported by any evidence or verifiable facts in support thereof may amount to misinformation. UNRWA reiterates that it takes all allegations of breach of UN principles extremely seriously and immediately investigates them. We are hence determined to find out whether the information in question is genuine or false. UNRWA is the largest humanitarian organization in the Gaza Strip and is currently hosting more than 1 million people in its shelters. Defamation attacks and the spread of misinformation about UNRWA -from any side- directly endanger the lifesaving operations of the Agency and its staff operating on the ground. These harmful and presumably gratuitous acts must stop, immediately.”]

Conflating Support for Palestinians/criticism of Israel with Antisemitism/support for terrorism, & Targeting Free Speech and Education

11/30/23: Capito, Colleagues Urge Biden Admin to Address Rising Rates of Antisemitism in K-12 Schools [letter text] – “...The rise in antisemitic incidents is a symptom of growing antisemitism among our nation’s young people who are a product of our K-12 education system. Less than half of Gen Z and millenials believe the U.S. publicly voice support of Israel compared with 63 percent of Gen X, 83 percent of baby boomers, and 86 percent of members of the Silent Generation. Over half of voters under the age of 35 do not support sending weapons and military equipment to Israel in response to the Hamas terrorist attacked [sic], compared with 77 percent of those 50 and over. A Generation Lab poll of two- and four-year college students found that 48 percent of college students who say they are aware of the October 7 attack do not blame that attack on Hamas. We must understand what role public K-12 schools are playing in furthering these sentiments…“

11/28/23: Rubio Demands Investigations Into Biden Staff Ceasefire Letter [letter text] – “I write with regard to the more than 500 federal employees, both political appointees and civil servants, representing the Biden Administration who have signed an open letter demanding that the President ‘urgently demand a ceasefire.’ This letter follows previous attempts of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which was recently surrounded and nearly broken into by violent protestors of similar beliefs, and staffers of political campaigns for former Democratic presidential nominees. Given the timeline with which the anonymous letter was sent and the known connections between administration staff and the president’s political allies, it is reasonable to suspect that these government employees could have coordinated the letter with partisan political actors and/or groups, such as the DNC, while on government time, using government resources. If this suspicion were to be true, it would constitute major violation of the Hatch Act, which places certain prohibitions on partisan political activities for federal employees while at work. As Acting Special Counsel, your office is charged with investigating Hatch Act violations and ensuring that partisan political activities do not interfere with the work of the federal government. Therefore, I urge you to investigate any potential Hatch Act violations by the signers of the administration staff’s letter and to ensure that no official government resources were used to coordinate this letter with domestic and/or foreign political actors or entities making similar demands.“

11/21/23: Congressmen Dan Goldman, Jamie Raskin Demand Elon Musk, X Leadership Enforce Platform Guidelines and Cease Profiting Off Surging Misinformation, Antisemitic and Violent Content [letter text] – “We write to express our grave concern surrounding X’s ongoing failure to abide by its own policies governing the promotion of misinformation and hateful, violent, and terroristic propaganda videos, which shockingly have been used by the company for profit.“

11/21/21: Wasserman Schultz, Fitzpatrick Lead Bipartisan Push for Appropriators to Fund Fight Against Antisemitism [letter text in press release] Excerpt – “We urge you to provide funding in excess of the President’s request for the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, which is on the front lines of the fight against antisemitism and plays a central role in enforcing Title VI protections for students and faculty. Education is a powerful tool for preventing hate from taking root, but these efforts cannot succeed in an environment where antisemitism is tolerated. We also strongly support funding for programs that provide America’s public schools with resources to teach K-12 students about historic and modern antisemitism, the Holocaust, and the positive contributions of Jewish Americans.” Also see: Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushes for funding to implement antisemitism strategy (Jewish Insider 11/21/23)

11/20/23: E&C Republicans Demand Answers from TikTok over Terrorist and Antisemitic Content / Carter, Rodgers slam TikTok for spreading terrorist propaganda, antisemitism following Hamas attack on Israel [letter text] – “We write to you with deep concerns over the rise of terrorist and antisemitic content on your platform. On October 7, the Palestinian terrorist organization, Hamas, brutally attacked Israel and killed more than 1,400 people. Since this terrorist attack, disinformation related to the conflict has run rampant on your platform, stoking antisemitism, support, and sympathy for Hamas. According to TikTok’s own ‘Creative Center,’ the hashtag ‘#freepalestine’ received 946 million views in the last 30 days, while ‘#standwithIsrael’ received only 55 million. Most concerning, 58 percent of those viewing the #freepalestine hashtag are within the 18 to 24 age group…”

Defending Free Speech

11/17/23: AOC, other progressives call on Columbia University to reinstate pro-Palestine groups (Cityandstateny.com) [letter text] – letter led by Bowman (D-NY), reading: “ On behalf of the Columbia community and our constituents, we, as elected officials from New York, urge you to reverse your decision to suspend Jewish Voice for Peace (‘JVP’) and Students for Justice in P alestine (‘SJP’) a s official student groups through the fall term. We were disturbed to read Mr. Rosberg’s statement from November 10, 2023 , announcing that JVP and SJP had been suspended for ‘holding campus events’ that had not been approved by the University, particularly ‘an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon.’ We understand this ‘unauthorize d event’ to be a reference to the peaceful student walk-out and art installation that occurred on the Low Steps of Columbia University, on November 9, 2023. As the Columbia Spectator described this event, it involved ‘hundreds of students’ engaging in a ‘silent gathering,’ followed by student speeches calling for a ceasefire that included remarks from a Pale stinian refugee who had been shot in the leg by an Israeli soldier at the age of 15. The organizers were peacefu lly demonstrating for the basic human rights of Palestinians and should not be punished for their speech. We support the University’s stated desire to maintain an atmosphere that is safe and free of hate; howev er, suspending these student groups based on the pretext of ‘safety’ does the opposite. Unfairly implying that JVP and SJP protesters engaged in ‘threatening rhetoric and intimidation’ at the November 9th event—a suggestion refuted by multiple sources, including the Columbia Spectator —aligns with the dangerous narrative that those who express empathy for the lives and dignity of Palestinians, or who speak about the historical context of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, are antisemitic or inherently dangerous. This narrative has had harmful consequences at Columbia over the past few weeks: students have been doxxed, trucks have circled with their names as ‘Columbia’s Leading Anti-Semites,’ and some students who expressed solidarity with the Palestinians—or were merely affiliated with student groups who have expressed such viewpoints—have had offers of employment withdrawn by employers. We urge you to listen not only to us, but also to your own faculty. On October 30th, over one hundred members of Columbia’s faculty wrote you an open letter rightly warning against ‘unaccep table’ attempts ‘to chill otherwise protected speech on campus.’ They reminded you to uphold your vision of the institution ‘as a beacon for ‘fostering critic al thinking and opening minds to different points of view.’’ As critical scholars, they urged you to leave room for ‘robust inquiry about the most challenging matters of our time,’ and specifically warned against attempts to unfairly label your students as violent, disruptive, or antisemitic for expressing empathy for the lives and dignity of Palestinians. Reflecting deep concerns from the Columbia community and our constituents, we urge you to reverse the suspension of the SJP and JVP groups.“

Showing Some Degree of Concern for Palestinians

11/21/23: Reps. Raskin, McGovern Urge Biden Administration to Protect Children of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank [letter text] – “…we believe the deepening humanitarian disaster risks becoming a catastrophe that undermines the United States’ credibility in the region. We urge an immediate cessation of hostilities against targets with a civilian presence to facilitate the timely evacuation and protection of children and babies. Moreover, we need a thorough daily accounting of the condition of Palestinian and Israeli children and babies killed, wounded, and traumatized in this conflict. While every effort must be made to secure the release of the hostages, the efforts should also be made by the U.S. to immediate access of humanitarian organizations such as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent to Israeli children abducted by terrorists and still being held in Gaza. Such accountability should guide and help determine U.S. policies and strategies to prioritize the protection, care, and services for children who daily confront unspeakable dangers and loss in this conflict…“

11/20/23: Baldwin, Kaine, Van Hollen Lead Colleagues in Calling for Immediate Steps to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza and Protect Civilians [ letter text ] – “As you and your administration work with Israel and international partners to secure the release of hostages and respond to the terror attack on Israel, we join you in your urgent call for humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. We encourage you to work with international partners to achieve expeditious implementation of a plan for sustained humanitarian aid in Gaza. We hope you’ll join us in encouraging our ally Israel to take immediate steps to help provide critical humanitarian aid to the innocent civilians in Gaza, including re-opening the Kerem Shalom border crossing to allow life-saving water, food, and fuel to reach vulnerable civilians.“

Iran

Tying other Agendas to Israel

11/28/23: Comer letter [letter text] to Commerce Secretary, “We write to request information on the recent decision by U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) to cease issuing new export licenses related to certain firearms, firearm components, and ammunition for approximately 90 days…Specifically, the announced ‘pause’ applies to issuances of new licenses for any item related to four Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCNs) for to certain firearms, components, and ammunition destined for any non-governmental end user apart from those located in Ukraine, Israel, or those specified in regulations…“

3. Hearings & Markups



12/6/23: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “Transnational Repression: Authoritarians Targeting Dissenters Abroad.” Scheduled witnesses are: Christo Grozev, Investigative Journalist, Co-Founder, Bellingcat Productions; Michael Abramowitz, Freedom House; and Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, International Legal Counsel to Jimmy Lai.

12/5/23: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce will hold a hearing entitled, “Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism.” Scheduled witnesses (so far) will be: Claudine Gay, President, Harvard University; Liz Magill, President, University of Pennsylvania; and Dr. Sally Kornbluth, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Also see: House committee calls Harvard, UPenn, MIT presidents to answer for campus antisemitism (Jewish Insider 11/28/23) and Harvard, MIT and Penn presidents to testify before Congress on campus antisemitism (The Hill 11/28/23)

4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements

Israel/Palestine & Hill Politics

Israel/Palestine & US Elex

Politico 11/22/23: Donor allegedly offered $20M to recruit a Tlaib primary challenger [Hill Harper] [NOTE: Tweet (with video) 11/27/23 from Michigan candidate Nasser Beydoun – “ I was offered $20 million to withdraw from the senatorial race and to run against my friend @rashidatlaib . Even knowing where I stand on AIPAC’s influence on our elections and foreign policy, the pro-Israel lobby had the nerve to suggest that I would even consider taking a dime from them. This goes to show how easily an election can be bought and paid for in this country. Our country’s campaign finance system is broken, and the only people it benefits are the rich and powerful. I will not be bought. I will not back down. I will continue to run a grassroots campaign that puts America and its working class first.”

Common Dreams 11/15/23: ‘Price of Defending Apartheid’: AIPAC Set to Spend $100 Million Against Squad

Ceasefire

Israel Works the Hill

Targeting Free Speech & Support for Palestinians, Conflating Criticism of Israel w/ Antisemtism & Support for Terrorism

Aid to Israel – Incl Possible Conditions?