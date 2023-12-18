  • H.R. 5917, To amend the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act to modify and extend that Act, and for other purposes. Discussion/grandstanding in committee around this bill starts at 1:08:13 in the video. ADOPTED/REPORTED OUT OF THE COMMITTEE FAVORABLY (BY VOICE VOTE).
  • H.R. 3016, To amend the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018 to apply the provisions of that Act to international governmental organizations. NOTE: This is the 2023 version of the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, designed to target NON-COERCIVE policies of the EU and UN calling for boycotts of settlement products. As I summarized in an X-thread 12/12/23: “HR 3016 seeks to amend/expand current US anti-boycott law. That law is based on the idea of preventing US citizens from being **compelled or coerced** into boycotting Israel as a condition for doing business abroad. HR 3016, like previous versions of the IABA, seeks to extend this law to also cover US citizens who boycott Israel &/or settlements NOT because they are being compelled/coerced, but because it reflects their own values/political views, including support for intl law. Under HR 3016, anyone who violates or ‘abets’ what would be a ban on VOLUNTARY, VALUES-BASED decisions to boycott Israel or settlements, grounded in their own personal views &/or informed by respect for international law,— could face massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES. What do I mean by ‘massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES’? I mean up to $1 MILLION in fines or up to 20 YEARS IN PRISON. Think I’m exaggerating? Read the legislation that it HR 3016 would amend and understand: these penalties could be applied to any American who decides, say, that in protest of settler violence they want to boycott West Bank settlement products. Or hey, don’t take it from me — here’s the Jewish Insider’s article on the bill – “Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) are set to introduce legislation on Friday expanding U.S. anti-boycott laws to block U.S. companies and persons from participating in boycotts of U.S. allies by international governmental organizations, Jewish Insider has learned. Existing U.S. law bars U.S. companies and individuals from participating in boycotts of countries “friendly to the United States” organized by foreign countries or providing information that could facilitate those boycotts. It also requires them to report to the U.S. government when they are asked to comply with such boycotts. The new legislation will modify the law to encompass boycotts organized by international governmental organizations (IGOs), such as the United Nations and European Union. Although not specifically mentioned in the bill’s text, Lawler and Gottheimer said in statements that the change comes in response to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel.” Debate/grandstanding in the committee on this bill starts are 1:13:14 in the video. Also see: US House Foreign Affairs Committee advances expansive anti-boycott legislation (Middle East Eye 12/14/23) ADOPTED/REPORTED OUT OF THE COMMITTEE FAVORABLY (BY A VOTE OF 42-3)