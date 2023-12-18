1.Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings & Markups
4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
New from FMEP
- December 12, 2023: Lara Friedman interviewed on the Joan Esposito Radio Show (starting at 24:20) on Israel’s war on Gaza
MORE US Aid/Support/Cooperation for Israel & More
- (FY23 NDAA) HR 2670: Passed in the Senate 12/13/23 and in the House 12/14/23, and presented to the President 12/14/23. As covered in detail in last week’s Round-Up, this bill includes extensive funding for Israel as well as far-reaching provisions/funding related to US-Israel programs/R&D/cooperation/military supplies/etc, Iran, normalization, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, etc. Notably, it also includes a provision targeting companies that boycott either Israel OR settlements (Section 1258). For full details see last week’s Round-Up.
- (MORE US-ISRAEL INTELLIGENCE SHARING) HR 6694 (bill text): Introduced 12/11/23 by Crow (D-CO), Scott (R-GA), Waltz (R-FL) and Bera (D-CA), “To direct the Director of National Intelligence to take certain actions to evaluate the attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023, and related intelligence sharing efforts, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Intelligence (Permanent Select), and the Committee on Armed Services. Also see: press release – Reps. Crow, Waltz, Scott, and Bera Introduce Legislation to Reinforce US-Israel Intelligence Sharing and Prioritize Civilian Protection
Some Degree of Concern for Palestinians/Israeli Behavior
- (HOLDING ISRAEL ACCOUNTABLE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES) S. Res. 504: [bill text]: Introduced 12/14/23 by Sanders (I-VT), “Requesting information on Israel’s human rights practices pursuant to section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.” This is what is known as a “Privileged Resolution.” As Sanders’ press release explains: “The Foreign Assistance Act prohibits security assistance to any government ‘which engages in a consistent pattern of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.’ Section 502B(c) of this law allows Congress to request information on a country’s human rights practices – such requests are privileged, allowing the sponsor to force a floor vote on the requesting resolution. If the resolution passes, the Department of State must submit the requested report within 30 days, or all security assistance to the country in question is cut off. After the report is received, Congress may then enact changes to condition, reduce, or terminate the security assistance in question. Both the initial vote to request the information and any subsequent votes to alter security assistance are privileged and require a simple majority for passage.” [See this X-thread for details on Section 502B(c)].
- (HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA!) H. Res. 935 [bill text]: Introduced 12/14/23 by Bera (D-CA) and 9 cosponsors (all Democrats), “Calling for the safe, timely, and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – Reps. Bera and Kim Introduce Resolution Calling for Safe, Timely, and Sufficient Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Gaza Strip
Targeting Criticism of Israel/Free Speech/Academia/Media
- (WEAPONIZING ANTISEMITISM CLAIMS TO TARGET ACADEMIA) H. Res. 927: Introduced 12/12/23 by Stefanik (R-NY), Moskowitz (D-FL), Scalise (R-LA), and Gottheimer (D-NJ), “Condemning antisemitism on University campuses and the testimony of University Presidents in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.” Among other things, the resolution states: “Whereas President Magill has resigned, and the other Presidents should follow suit.” Brought to the House floor 12/13/23 under suspension of the rules, and passed by a vote of 303-126, with 3 voting “present” (among Democrats, 84 voted “yes”, 125 voted “no”, and 3 voted “present”. Among Republicans , 219 voted “yes” and 1, Massie, R-KY, voted “no”). Also see press release – Stefanik, Moskowitz, Scalise, & Gottheimer Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Antisemitism on University Campuses and Committee Testimony from Penn, Harvard, & MIT Presidents; House to vote on Wednesday on resolution calling on Harvard, MIT presidents to resign (Jewish Insider 12/12/23); Lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution condemning college presidents’ response to antisemitism (NBC News 12/12/23). Also see — Stefanick X-post 12/13/23: “This is not a partisan issue but a question of moral clarity. We are only just beginning to address the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has infected America’s higher education system and we will not stop until it is rooted out and those responsible for fostering its growth are held accountable. ‘Lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution condemning college presidents’ response to antisemitism‘”
- (TARGETING FREE SPEECH SUPPORTIVE OF PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) S. Res. 497: Introduced 12/13/23 by Cotton (R-AR) and 17 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A resolution to express the sense of the Senate that the slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ and its derivations are antisemitic and a call for genocide and the destruction of the Jewish state.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: press release – Cotton, Colleagues Condemn “From the River to the Sea” Slogan as an Antisemitic Call for the Destruction of Israel [“‘People who invoke this disgraceful, antisemitic slogan are calling for the mass murder of Jews, whether they know it or not. On October 7, the world saw the genocidal intent of the phrase, ‘From the River to the Sea.’ No one who uses this phrase should escape condemnation,’” said Senator Cotton.”]
- (USING HAMAS TO SLANDER/ATTACK/JEOPARDIZE THE SAFETY OF JOURNALISTS) H. Res. 930: Introduced 12/12/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and Allen (R-GA), “Condemning the Cable News Network (CNN) for utilizing images from an imbedded photojournalist with prior knowledge of the October 7th attack on Israel.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – Wilson, Allen Introduce Resolution Condemning CNN for Complicity in Hamas Attack
Targeting Palestinians
- (TARGETING UNRWA/PALESTINIAN AID, YET AGAIN) S. 3493: Introduced 12/13/23 by Hagerty (R-TN), Cruz (R-TX) and Braun (R-IN), “A bill to require certification prior to obligation of funds for United Nations Relief and Works Agency, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
Targeting Hamas
- (CONDEMNING RAPE/SEXUAL VIOLENCE BY HAMAS) S. Res. 505 [bill text]: Introduced 12/14/23 by Shaheen (D-NH) and 22 cosponsors (bipartisan), “A resolution condemning the use of sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war by the terrorist group Hamas against the people of Israel.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press release – Shaheen Leads Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Hamas’ Use of Sexual Violence During October 7th Terrorist Attack on Israel; Senators to introduce resolution condemning Hamas use of sexual violence (CNN 12/14/23)
Other stuff
- (TARGETING IRAN) S. 3527: Introduced 12/14/23 by Scott (R-FL) and Manchin (D-WV), “A bill to prohibit the Secretary of the Treasury from engaging in transactions involving the exchange of Special Drawing Rights issued by the International Monetary Fund that are held by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
- (TARGETING IRAN-CHINA TIES) S. 3461 (bill text): Introduced 12/11/23 by Blackburn (R-TN) and 7 cosponsors (all Republicans), “to impose certain requirements relating to the renegotiation or reentry into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or other agreement relating to Iran’s nuclear program, and for other purposes.“ Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Blackburn Leads Legislation To Weaken Iran-China Ties, Condition Any Nuclear Deal.
- (DISAPPROVING OF MILITARY SALE TO KSA) S. J. Res.53: Introduced 12/11/23 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
Some Degree of Concern for Palestinians/Palestinian Rights/Free Speech & Israeli Behavior
- 12/14/23: Reps. Johnson, Watson Coleman Co-Lead Letter to the Biden Administration Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza [letter text]
- 12/14/23: Senator Warren Pushes Meta for Answers on Platform’s Suppression of Palestine-related Content [letter text]; also see Sen. Elizabeth Warren Questions Meta Over Palestinian Censorship (The Intercept)
- 12/13/23: Sanders Urges President Biden to Withdraw Support for $10.1 Billion in Military Aid to Israel and Support UN Efforts for a Humanitarian Ceasefire [letter text] Also see: Bernie Sanders calls for Biden to cut Israel aid by $10 billion (Washington Post 12/13/23)
- 12/12/23: Rubio Calls Out Corporations’ Hypocrisy: How Can You Boycott X and Not Tiktok? [letter text]
Targeting Criticism/Critics of Israel, Free Speech, Academia, Etc.
- 12/14/23: Amid Rising Antisemitism on Campuses, Rosen Urges Department of Education to Review Harassment Policies At Colleges and Universities [letter text]
- 12/13/23: Chairman Bost, House Republicans Grill VA over Antisemitic Video from VA Lawyer – “Today, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.), released the following statement after he led a letter with 18 House Republicans to call on Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough to hold VA attorney Ms. Shekeba Morrad accountable for the video she posted online mocking Israelis who are asking for the return of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.” [letter text]
- 12/12/23: Rep. Issa (R-CA) letter “to express special concern regarding the White House’s collaborations with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as well as what are obvious attempts to both conceal the truth and erase it from public view.” [letter text] – also see: Congressman Probes White House Communications With Anti-Israel Group – Rep. Issa seeks info on Biden admin’s partnership with Council on American-Islamic Relations (Washington Free Beacon 12/14/23)
- 12/11/23: Sherrill Calls on New Jersey Institutions of Higher Education to Combat Antisemitism on Campus [letter text] — per press release, Sherrill (D-NJ) “wrote to the leadership of every higher education institution in New Jersey seeking answers and concrete plans to address the concerning rise in antisemitism on college campuses.”
- 12/11/23: Comer Probes Southern Poverty Law Center’s Influence Over Federal Employees [letter text] — “…the SPLC’s employees and representatives have demonstrated a pattern of engaging in violent demonstrations in support of leftist causes. In March of this year, an SPLC lawyer was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism pertaining to violence that broke out in Atlanta in relation to protests over a planned training facility for police officers. More recently, several employees for the SPLC joined a statement which denounced Israel as an ‘apartheid state’ and blamed Israel for provoking Hamas’s terrorist attacks that killed 1,400 Israeli men, women, and children.”
- 12/8/23: Stefanik, Moskowitz Lead Letter [signed by 74 House members] to Board of Harvard, MIT, & UPenn Demanding Immediate Dismissal of Campus Leadership And Protections For Jewish Students [letter text]; also see: House lawmakers demand Harvard, MIT, Penn fire their presidents over antisemitism testimony (Jewish Insider 11/11/23); Stefanik Statement on the Resignation of the University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill (12/9/23 — “One down. Two to go. This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most “prestigious” higher education institutions in America. This forced resignation of the President of Penn is the bare minimum of what is required. These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions’ negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, and overall leadership and governance. Harvard and MIT, do the right thing. The world is watching. In the case of Harvard, President Gay was asked by me 17 times whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard’s code of conduct. She spoke her truth 17 times. And the world heard. In the case of MIT, Dr. Kornbluth answered the question. ‘If targeted at individuals’ ie dehumanizing the Jewish people in her answer.” Also see: Stefanik, in Interview With the Sun, Predicts ‘an Earthquake in Higher Education’ as Congress Prepares Probe Over Antisemitism in the Ivy League (New York Sun 12/8/23)
Targeting Hamas
- 12/12/23: Rosen, Ernst, Gillibrand, Collins, Cardin Lead Bipartisan Push Condemning United Nations’ Inaction on Hamas’s Sexual Violence Against Women [letter text] — “…The UN’s delay in denouncing Hamas’s sexual violence and rape on October 7 is a moral failure. Tasking the one-sided COI to investigate these atrocities undermines the effort’s credibility, creates the strong potential for biased outcomes, and provides no measure of justice for the victims and survivors. In addition to holding UN Women’s leadership accountable for their weeks-long failure to condemn sexual violence committed by Hamas, we call on you to immediately launch a full and independent investigation into Hamas’ brutal campaign of sexual violence committed against Israeli women. We thank you for your attention to this matter and look forward to your response.” Also see: Senators call for U.N. to open independent probe into Hamas and sexual violence (NBC News 12/12/23)
Iran
- 12/13/23: Congresswoman Tenney, Congressman Moskowitz Urge Canada to Designate Iran as a Terrorist Entity [letter text]
- 12/12/23: Sullivan & Blumenthal Urge Secretary Blinken to Meet with Masih Alinejad, Provide More Security for the Iranian-American Human Rights Activist [letter text]
- 12/6/23: Gallego, Banks Call for Briefing on Iran Attacks on U.S. Water Facilities (press release published 12/11/23) [letter text]
Other Stuff
- 12/13/23: Risch, R. Scott, Cornyn, Hagerty, Rubio Ask Biden Admin to Hold Former Argentinian Vice President Accountable [letter text] – excerpt: “Fernández de Kirchner, who served as president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, is a convicted kleptocrat who stole billions from state coffers and enabled malign actors like China and Iran to deepen their corrupt influence in a critical U.S. ally, Argentina”
- 12/8/23: Our Letter to Constituents on the War Between Israel and Hamas (Rep. Landsman, D-OH)
12/13/23: The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a set of judicial nominees. Why, you may be asking, is this being covered in the Round-Up? Because one of those nominees is named Adeel Abdullah Mangi, and who if confirmed will be the first ever Muslim American to serve on federal circuit courts. But, you may be asking, what does that have to do with the issues covered in the Round-Up? The answer: because Mangi is Muslim, some members of the committee [Cotton, (R-AR), Kennedy, (R-LA), Cruz, (R-TX), Hawley (R-MO)] decided it was appropriate to interrogate him – indeed, at times browbeat him – on his views on Israel/Palestine, and in a manner that made clear that short of swearing fealty to the government of Israel, denouncing Islam, and singing Hatikvah, he was to be viewed as ipso facto antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-Hamas by virtue of his name/ethnicity/religion. I’m not going to go through all of the outrageous, absurd, obscenely racist and islamophobic questioning – feel free to check it out for yourself (video). I will share one absurd highlight that came in the context of questioning from Cotton (R-AR): “If pro-Hamas radicals went into a cake shop, say a Jewish vakery, and said ‘we want a cake on it that says Palestine Will Be Free From the River to the Sea’ and it had a dagger drawn through the Star of David, would that Jewish baker be compelled to bake that cake under your view of the law?” (video). Things go so nasty that towards the end of the hearing Chairman of the committee, Sen. Durbin (D-IL) actually broke in to read from a letter from the National Council of Jewish Women endorsing Mangi, and to apologize (weakly) for the Mangi was being treated by some Committee members: “I am sorry that you have been subjected to the suggestion that you are somehow anti-semitic or insensitive. This letter indicates those people who looked at your record feel just the opposite.”
12/13/23: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a markup of various measures listed below. Also see: hearing video.
- H.R. 5917, To amend the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act to modify and extend that Act, and for other purposes. Discussion/grandstanding in committee around this bill starts at 1:08:13 in the video. ADOPTED/REPORTED OUT OF THE COMMITTEE FAVORABLY (BY VOICE VOTE).
- H.R. 3016, To amend the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018 to apply the provisions of that Act to international governmental organizations. NOTE: This is the 2023 version of the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, designed to target NON-COERCIVE policies of the EU and UN calling for boycotts of settlement products. As I summarized in an X-thread 12/12/23: “HR 3016 seeks to amend/expand current US anti-boycott law. That law is based on the idea of preventing US citizens from being **compelled or coerced** into boycotting Israel as a condition for doing business abroad. HR 3016, like previous versions of the IABA, seeks to extend this law to also cover US citizens who boycott Israel &/or settlements NOT because they are being compelled/coerced, but because it reflects their own values/political views, including support for intl law. Under HR 3016, anyone who violates or ‘abets’ what would be a ban on VOLUNTARY, VALUES-BASED decisions to boycott Israel or settlements, grounded in their own personal views &/or informed by respect for international law,— could face massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES. What do I mean by ‘massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES’? I mean up to $1 MILLION in fines or up to 20 YEARS IN PRISON. Think I’m exaggerating? Read the legislation that it HR 3016 would amend and understand: these penalties could be applied to any American who decides, say, that in protest of settler violence they want to boycott West Bank settlement products. Or hey, don’t take it from me — here’s the Jewish Insider’s article on the bill – “Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) are set to introduce legislation on Friday expanding U.S. anti-boycott laws to block U.S. companies and persons from participating in boycotts of U.S. allies by international governmental organizations, Jewish Insider has learned. Existing U.S. law bars U.S. companies and individuals from participating in boycotts of countries “friendly to the United States” organized by foreign countries or providing information that could facilitate those boycotts. It also requires them to report to the U.S. government when they are asked to comply with such boycotts. The new legislation will modify the law to encompass boycotts organized by international governmental organizations (IGOs), such as the United Nations and European Union. Although not specifically mentioned in the bill’s text, Lawler and Gottheimer said in statements that the change comes in response to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel.” Debate/grandstanding in the committee on this bill starts are 1:13:14 in the video. Also see: US House Foreign Affairs Committee advances expansive anti-boycott legislation (Middle East Eye 12/14/23) ADOPTED/REPORTED OUT OF THE COMMITTEE FAVORABLY (BY A VOTE OF 42-3)
12/13/23: The House Financial Services Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held a hearing entitled, “Moving the Money Part 2: Getting Answers from the Biden Administration on the Iranian Regime’s Support of Terrorism (hearing memo).” Witnesses were: Assistant Secretary of State for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg (statement); and State Department Deputy Special Envoy to Iran Abram Paley, (statement).
12/12/23: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe held another “we-stand-against-antisemitism-but-only-when-what-we-mean-by-‘antisemitism’-is-criticism-of-Israel-and-especially-when-we-can-use-it-as-a-hook-for-normalizing-Islamophobia!” show-hearing entitled, Addressing the Scourge of Anti-Semitism in Europe. Witnesses – representing a wide spectrum of views/groups that are in total agreement when it comes to the imperative of conflating criticism of Israel/rejection of Zionism with antisemitism, and enforcing policies/laws designed to focus explicitly on suppressing and eradicating this supposed antisemitism — were: Elan Carr, former Trump officials and now head of the Israeli-American Council (statement); Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Simon Wiesenthal Center/U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (statement); Matthew Levitt, WINEP (statement); and Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, American Jewish Committee Europe (statement). Also see: hearing video;
12/12/23: The House Financial Services Committee’s National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions Subcommitee held a hearing entitled, Resticting Rogue-State Revenue: Strengthening Energy Sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela (hearing memo). Witnesses were: Marshall Billingslea, Hudson Institute (statement); Anna Mikulska, Kleiman Center for Energy Policy at University of Pennsylvania (statement); Ryan Berg, CSIS (statement); Claire Jungman, United Against Nuclear Iran (statement); and Adam Smith, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (statement). Also see: hearing video; opening statement from ranking Member Waters (D-CA)
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Politics
- New York Times 12/15/23: Democratic Critics of Israel Draw Challengers Eyeing AIPAC’s Help
- NBS News 12/15/23: ‘I’m not a progressive’: Fetterman breaks with the left, showing a maverick side [“Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has drawn fire from progressives over his fierce support for Israel and broken with immigration advocates with his support for curtailing migration.“]
- Responsible Statecraft 12/15/23:
- The Forward 12/14/23: Ethiopian-Israeli mom of 7 could be the next New Yorker in Congress
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/14/23: To replace Santos, NY GOP taps Ethiopian-born, Orthodox IDF veteran
- Jewish Insider 12/14/23: Long Island GOP taps Mazi Melesa Pilip for special election [“As the Biden administration exerts pressure on Israel to ramp down its war with Hamas in Gaza, Pilip could take advantage of potential friction between Washington and Jerusalem to draw a contrast with Suozzi — even as he was among the most outspoken non-Jewish supporters of Israel as a congressman. A Republican operative on Long Island who is close to Joe Cairo, the Nassau County GOP chair who led the search for a nominee, told JI on Thursday that he was uncertain if Israel would ultimately become ‘a wedge issue’ in the race, acknowledging that Suozzi ‘has been a longtime friend’ of the Jewish state.’ Still, he added, ‘It’s going to be hard to outflank Mazi on the Israel issue.'”]
- The Free Press 12/13/23: Peter Savodnik: I Was Wrong About John Fetterman – I thought the Pennsylvania senator was a trust fund kid pretending to have tough guy morals. But after October 7, he proved to be the real deal.
- The Hill 12/12/23: Democrats are badly divided on Israel, and GOP isn’t making it easier
- Politico 12/11/23: Pro-Israel group plans to take on Squad members [“The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is attempting to recruit challengers to some Squad members — the group is planning to back a Democratic county executive against Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), for instance — and is expected to spend upwards of $100 million to try and knock out the incumbents.”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/11/23: Strong US-Israel relations ‘good for the entire world,’ House Speaker Mike Johnson says at ZOA event – The Zionist Organization of America gave the new congressional leader the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson Defender of Israel Award.
- Wall Street Journal 12/10/23: Rashida Tlaib Says ‘Invisible’ Americans Propel Her Through Israel-Hamas War Firestorm
- Fox News 12/10/23: Dem lawmakers have history of praise for group [CAIR] whose leader said he was ‘happy to see’ Hamas attack Israel
- The Intercept 12/8/23: AIPAC Donor Urges Jewish Republicans to Switch Parties to Vote Against Jamaal Bowman in Primary [“Bowman’s opponent, George Latimer, was recruited by AIPAC as part of the group’s $100 million campaign against progressive Israel critics.“]
Aid/Weapons for Israel
- Jewish Currents 12/14/23: Democrats Slam Lack of Congressional Oversight on Israel Arms Sale [“Despite its stated concern about the civilian toll in Gaza, the Biden administration is using emergency powers to expedite weapons transfers to Israel.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/14/23: Pro-Israel groups applaud Senate passage of 2024 defense policy bill [“‘Congress dropped the ball on the emergency supplemental to Israel, but we have confidence that with strong leadership, that legislation will advance,’ stated Sandra Parker, chair of CUFI Action Fund.”]
- Foreign Policy 12/13/23: Congress Should Ask Hard Questions About Israel Aid
- Politico 12/13/23: ‘A disservice to the American public’: Democrats rip Biden over weapons sale to Israel
- 12/11/23: Tlaib Statement on Biden Administration’s Decision to Bypass Congress, Send More Ammunition to Netanyahu
- TruthOut 12/11/23: “We Will Remember”: Tlaib Slams Biden for Skirting Congress to Send Israel Ammo
- Jewish Insider 12/11/23: Deputy secretary of state nominee rejects conditioning aid to Israel, discusses normalization with Saudi
- CNN 12/9/23: State Department bypasses Congress to send thousands of munitions to Israel
- Foreign Policy 12/8/23: It’s Time to Reconsider U.S. Military Aid [As Congress stalls, the U.S. public has good reason to demand more transparency on Biden’s funding for Ukraine and Israel.]
- WLOS News 12/8/23: During town hall, Congressman Edwards lobbies for reallocating IRS hiring funds to aid Israel
Targeting Critics/Criticism of Israel/Free Speech/Academia
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/14/23: New House email address for reporting Jew-hatred on campus, antisemites target Seinfeld
- Times of Israel 12/13/23: Seeking funds, White House to brief Jewish lawmakers on plan to combat antisemitism [“…One of the issues on the agenda, the official confirmed, is funding for the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, which handles complaints of bias at federally funded college campuses. Jewish and pro-Israel groups have filed a series of federal complaints alleging that university administrations have not done enough to counter antisemitism on their campuses. Since October 7, the civil rights office has enhanced its efforts to field and address the complaints.“]
- JTA 12/13/23: White House to brief Jewish Congress members as it seeks funding for antisemitism strategy
- Free Beacon 12/13/23: Jewish Congressman Max Miller Confronted By Anti-Semitic House Staffer – [“Miller tells the Free Beacon staffer approached him while ‘visibly shaking’ to say ‘Free Palestine‘”]
- Jewish Insider 12/12/23: House lawmakers push for independent commission to study antisemitic acts in the United States
- Washington Post 12/11/23: Republicans say they believe in free speech. Except when it comes to Israel. [“...lost in Republican grandstanding is perhaps the most far-reaching effort yet to punish pro-Palestinian speech — a seemingly innocuous bill in Congress to establish a commission to investigate antisemitism in the United States. The legislation uses verbatim the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism as ‘a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.’ The bill doesn’t specify what constitutes ‘a certain perception of Jews and neglects to mention the alliance’s own elaboration, which includes the ‘targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity’ and ‘applying double standards’ to Israel as examples of potential antisemitism. Under this reasoning, the commission will have broad powers to investigate any criticism of Israel that could be deemed unfair or overly exacting — including calls for a cease-fire or citing Israel’s disregard for Palestinian civilians in its targeting. As the Foundation for Middle East Peace’s Lara Friedman, who monitors legislative activity on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, put it, ‘The GOP wants to formally open an era of modern McCarthyism, with criticism of Israel [and] fake concern about antisemitism as hooks to target progressive Americans.'” NOTE: that comment, posted X as part of a thread on the bill, reads in full: “This is just a breathtaking piece of legislation. That the GOP wants to formally open an era of modern McCarthyism, w/ criticism of Israel/fake concern about antisemitism as hooks to target progressive Americans, is no surprise. That 4 Democrats joined is just mind-boggling.“]
- Jewish Insider 12/12/23: After Magill’s ouster, Harvard and MIT’s presidents face renewed pressure [including from House members/Senators]
- LA Times 12/10/23 (The trouble with Congress or college presidents policing free speech on campuses ):
- Tablet 12/10/23: It’s Time for Congress to Open Harvard’s Books [calling for, among other things, revoking tax-exempt status of universities Congress doesn’t like]
- Jacobin 12/8/23: Congress Is Absolutely Wrong to Equate Anti-Zionism With Antisemitism
- Breitbart 12/8/23: Bowman: Israel Is Guilty of ‘Mass Murder,’ ‘River to the Sea’ Is Seen as Genocidal, Antisemitism in Congress is from GOP
Other stuff
- Jewish Insider 12/15/23: Cardin ‘very concerned’ about Houthi attacks, says it ‘may be time’ to reinstate terror designation
- Jewish Insider 12/13/23: Defense bill provision could be key to combating Iran, Houthi threats at sea, senators say
- Jewish Insider 12/11/23: In Doha, Graham says Qatar is ‘more the solution than the problem,’ despite criticism
The War on Gaza
- The Forward 12/14/23: Jewish Rep. Goldman would ‘love’ a cease-fire, but not while Hamas still rules Gaza [“In a rare virtual town hall meeting, Dan Goldman explained the conditions under which he would support a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war”]
- Times of Israel 12/14/23 (blogs): Congressman Jamie Raskin: Find your moral conscience [“The US Rep’s call to stop the operation in Gaza reveals a profound failure to appreciate Israel’s current existential crisis”]
- Common Dreams 12/11/23: “‘Our district didn’t send President Biden to the White House to have him facilitate the killing of innocent civilians,’ said the Michigan Democrat.“]
- WUSA 12/11/23: ‘Ceasefire now!’ | 40 people arrested for demonstration at Hart Senate Office Building
- Common Dreams 12/11/23 (Ralph Nader):
- Huffington Post 12/11/23: Capitol Hill Interns Accuse Congress Of Suppressing Cease-Fire Demands
- CBS News 12/10/23: Bernie Sanders: “Israel is losing the war” in public opinion
- Business Insider 12/8/23: Rashida Tlaib suggests House leadership refused to authorize a vigil on the Capitol steps mourning Palestinian and Israeli deaths