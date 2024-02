Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

3. Hearings & Markups

February 28, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “Tehran’s Shadow Army: Addressing Iran’s Proxy Network in the Middle East.” Witnesses (so far) will be: The Brookings Institution Vice President and Director, Foreign Policy Suzanne Maloney and Cerberus Global Investments Vice Chairman Brian Hook.

February 27, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled, “Yemen and Red Sea Security Issues.” Witnesses (so far) will be State Department Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dan Shapiro.

4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements

