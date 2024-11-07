Action Alert- Tell Your Members of Congress to Skip the Speech!

As 116 hostages languish in Gaza and the death toll continues to rise to over 38,000 Palestinians and 1,500 Israelis, Speaker Mike Johnson and Congressional leadership are preparing to welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington in less than two weeks time.

They may be welcoming Netanyahu, but we are not. In the absence of a ceasefire, Netanyahu’s presence undermines the efforts of all those striving for an end to the fighting, the return of the hostages and for peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Families of hostages are in the streets, demanding a deal and protesting the government’s abandonment of their relatives. Their pleas highlight the desperation and urgency of the situation.

Join them by calling on your elected officials to skip the speech.

Now is the time to demand an end to this war. This is a moment that requires bold leadership and a commitment to peace, not photo ops with a leader whose actions have contributed to the current impasse. Attending Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress at this time is a mistake and undermines the efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Tell your Members of Congress to skip the speech- click HERE to take action.

