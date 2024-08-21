Statement- Trump and Netanyahu Delaying Ceasefire Agreement

August 21, 2024- Americans for Peace Now strongly condemns the apparent plan by former President
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to delay a ceasefire agreement, as reported by many news
outlets. In addition to violating the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from influencing official
US government negotiations, the cynical pact to deny peace, the return of the hostages and
desperately-needed aid to rebuild Gaza substantiates the claim that ceasefire negotiations are hampered by
Netanyahu’s and Trump’s personal political objectives.
“Donald Trump was terrible for Israel and Palestine when he was President,” said Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of APN. “Now, if as a private citizen he is impeding a ceasefire solution, he is violating the Logan Act and endangering the innocent lives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians.
“As many top Israeli officials have said on the record, it is clear that Netanyahu is delaying a ceasefire to placate his far-right coalition partners who only support continued war and destruction. The latest reports confirm that he continues to sabotage an agreement. Trump should remove himself from the process, and Netanyahu should take the deal, bring the hostages home and end the war – now.”
Media Note: Hadar Susskind is attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. To interview him about US
policy towards Israel and Gaza, please contact Naomi Paiss at 202-440-0875 or naomi@peacenow.org.