Statement- Trump and Netanyahu Delaying Ceasefire Agreement

August 21, 2024- Americans for Peace Now strongly condemns the apparent plan by former President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to delay a ceasefire agreement, as reported by many news outlets. In addition to violating the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from influencing official US government negotiations, the cynical pact to deny peace, the return of the hostages and desperately-needed aid to rebuild Gaza substantiates the claim that ceasefire negotiations are hampered by Netanyahu’s and Trump’s personal political objectives.



“Donald Trump was terrible for Israel and Palestine when he was President,” said Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of APN. “Now, if as a private citizen he is impeding a ceasefire solution, he is violating the Logan Act and endangering the innocent lives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians.

“As many top Israeli officials have said on the record, it is clear that Netanyahu is delaying a ceasefire to placate his far-right coalition partners who only support continued war and destruction. The latest reports confirm that he continues to sabotage an agreement. Trump should remove himself from the process, and Netanyahu should take the deal, bring the hostages home and end the war – now.”