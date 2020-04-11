Statement on the Anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's Assassination

Today, on the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, we at APN honor Rabin’s legacy by continuing to build the movement for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “Yitzhak Rabin was a soldier and a general who fought for his country in a time of conflict. But his legacy is that of a man who recognized the legitimate national aspirations of the Palestinian people, who chose peace over war, who chose to extend his hand to those who had been his enemies, and who ultimately lost his life in the pursuit of peace.

As we honor that legacy, we remind supporters of Israeli-Palestinian peace worldwide that the conflict between the two peoples is an existential threat to both, that it must and can be resolved, and that determined leadership such as Rabin’s is necessary for progress toward resolution.

Together with our Israeli colleagues at Israel’s Peace Now movement, APN is determined to help achieve Rabin’s goal of Israeli-Palestinian peace and reconciliation.